(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa announced Tuesday the final non-effective awarding, through its subsidiaries Italware and ITD Solutions, of seven of the thirteen lots related to the tender called by Consip for Multibrand software conventions edition 6.

Digital Value extends its positioning in the Central and Local PA market through technology solutions and multibrand professional services in line with the three-year plan for IT in public administration 2022-2024.

"Thanks to this achievement, the group also strengthens its relationships with its historical technology partners and enters important new partnerships with MongoDB, a leader in the database world, and Citrix-Tibco, a cloud software group that provides mission critical software," the company explained.

The awards have a total value of EUR220.0 million, over statutory caps of EUR55.0 million, of which EUR168.9 million is the direct responsibility of the group, over EUR42.2 million of related statutory caps.

The contract term is 12 months, effective from the conclusion of the current agreements scheduled for the end of the current fiscal year and resulting in an increase in the group's contract portfolio by 2024.

Francesca Colozza, Digital Value's Consip and Central Purchasing PA manager, said, "The group is once again confirmed as the winner of this important tender, which sees Digital Value record the highest result ever in terms of overall economic value on the Multibrand software convention. Stability in the market, knowledge of the public administration and its needs, as well as teamwork with leading technology brands, have enabled us to maximize our efforts and achieve this important goal, which opens the door to an even broader dialogue with all entities that will benefit from this procurement opportunity."

Digital Value's stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR61.00 per share.

