(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa reported Tuesday that preliminary consolidated revenues as of Dec. 31 were EUR849.5 million with an increase of EUR141.0

million compared to 2022.

"The performance as of December 31, 2023 confirms an important progression, with double-digit growth for the tenth consecutive half-year, recording a CAGR '19-'23 of 20.2 percent," the company wrote in the note.

Digital Value closed Tuesday's session in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR65.00 per share

