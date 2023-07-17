(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa announced Monday that it has acquired control of A-76, an innovative start-up specializing in the field of cyber security, previously controlled by TT Tecnosistemi Spa Società Benefit.

As a result of this transaction, A-76 will be renamed Digital Value Cyber Security. The initiative will complete the portfolio of ICT infrastructure security solutions with innovative prevention services - penetration testing and cyber threat intelligence - and monitoring and management of the most complex cyber risks through the Security Operation Center.

Massimo Rossi, president and CEO of Digital Value, said, "Digital Value's overriding goal has always been to offer its clients the best solutions for their ICT infrastructure investment needs. Today as never before, IT security is a market need that is being increasingly invested in. With this transaction, Digital Value enriches its service offering and improves its positioning with specialized resources and state-of-the-art tools to secure our clients' data and infrastructure.

Silvano Gori, managing director of Digital Value Cyber Security, added, "We have been active in the field of cyber security since 2019 and we are seeing an increasing level of cyber attacks. Combining our expertise with that present in Digital Value not only makes us stronger but also distinguishes us as an innovative platform that can offer a complete portfolio of cyber security services. This gives us a significant competitive advantage and allows us to expand our market presence, winning new customers and maintaining the trust of existing ones."

Digital Value's stock is up 1.6 percent at EUR63.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

