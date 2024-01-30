January 30, 2024 at 01:18 am EST

(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa reported Monday that it purchased 5,324 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR57.80 approximately, for a total value of EUR308,512.60.

As of today, the company holds 23,895 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

Digital Value's stock on Monday closed up 10 percent at EUR64.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

