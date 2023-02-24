Digital Value starts listing process on Euronext Milan market

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Digital Value Spa announced on Friday that it has approved the start of the project to list the company's shares on Euronext Milan, the regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana Spa that caters to mid- and large-cap companies.

The project will be submitted for approval at the next shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 5, 2023 on first call and April 6, 2023 on second call.

"The translisting operation on the regulated market Euronext Milan is aimed at enabling the company to benefit from greater liquidity of its securities and visibility by the market and institutional investors. At the same time, the move to the regulated market will strengthen the well-established relationships with its strategic partners, as well as enable the company to engage additional institutional investors with a view to a progressive enhancement of the Digital Value group, its brand and its competitive positioning," the company explained in a note.

Digital Value closed

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.