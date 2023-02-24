Advanced search
02:02pDigital Value starts listing process on Euronext Milan market

02/24/2023
67.80 EUR   -1.74%
Digital Value starts listing process on Euronext Milan market

02/24/2023 | 02:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Digital Value Spa announced on Friday that it has approved the start of the project to list the company's shares on Euronext Milan, the regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana Spa that caters to mid- and large-cap companies.

The project will be submitted for approval at the next shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 5, 2023 on first call and April 6, 2023 on second call.

"The translisting operation on the regulated market Euronext Milan is aimed at enabling the company to benefit from greater liquidity of its securities and visibility by the market and institutional investors. At the same time, the move to the regulated market will strengthen the well-established relationships with its strategic partners, as well as enable the company to engage additional institutional investors with a view to a progressive enhancement of the Digital Value group, its brand and its competitive positioning," the company explained in a note.

Digital Value closed

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 705 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 35,9 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net cash 2022 39,5 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 688 M 729 M 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart DIGITAL VALUE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital Value S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL VALUE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 69,00 €
Average target price 105,13 €
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Rossi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Pasqualin Chief Financial Officer
Mario Vitale Independent Director
Maria Grazia Filippini Independent Director
Riccardo Benedini Director & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL VALUE S.P.A.3.45%729
ACCENTURE PLC1.65%170 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.82%151 173
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.17%118 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.67%92 309
INFOSYS LIMITED2.82%77 252