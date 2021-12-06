Congressman Devin G. Nunes to Join Trump Media & Technology Group as CEO

By Stephen Nakrosis

Trump Media & Technology Group said Monday that Rep. Devin G. Nunes (R., Calif.) will be joining the company as chief executive in January.

Mr. Nunes has served California's 22nd congressional district since 2003. Among other position, he held the post Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Former president Donald J. Trump, the company's chairman, said, "Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG."

The company said it intends to launch TruthSocial, a social media platform, along with a subscription-based video streaming service.

