  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Summary 
Summary

Congressman Devin G. Nunes to Join Trump Media & Technology Group as CEO

12/06/2021 | 05:41pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Trump Media & Technology Group said Monday that Rep. Devin G. Nunes (R., Calif.) will be joining the company as chief executive in January.

Mr. Nunes has served California's 22nd congressional district since 2003. Among other position, he held the post Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Former president Donald J. Trump, the company's chairman, said, "Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG."

The company said it intends to launch TruthSocial, a social media platform, along with a subscription-based video streaming service.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1740ET

Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.0.00%1 674
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)48.49%71 936
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.02%24 582
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA16.09%16 182
HAL TRUST23.63%13 757
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-1.24%12 689