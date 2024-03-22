Digital World Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve the Proposed Merger With Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

Miami, FL, March 22, 2024 - Digital World Acquisition Corp. ("Digital World" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's stockholders voted to approve, among other things, the proposed merger (the "Merger" and together with the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, as defined below, the "Business Combination") of DWAC Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), with and into Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., a Delaware corporation ("TMTG"), pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 20, 2021 (as amended by the First Amendment to the Agreement dated May 11, 2022, the Second Amendment to the Agreement, dated August 9, 2023, the Third Amendment to the Agreement, dated September 29, 2023, and as it may further be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Merger Agreement").

The vast majority of the votes cast at the meeting voted to approve the Business Combination.

Following the Business Combination, TMTG will continue as the surviving corporation and as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (after giving effect to the consummation of the Business Combination, "Trump Media & Technology Group Corp."). The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., following the consummation of the Business Combination, is anticipated to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "DJT" and "DJTWW."

The formal results of the vote were included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024.

"We are immensely grateful to our stockholders and our working group for their continued trust and support. This vote underscores their confidence in the merger with TMTG and the path we have set for the future. With many of our headwinds behind us, we look forward to working with TMTG and our dedicated team to close this merger. It's exactly one year after my appointment as the CEO of Digital World, and this milestone not only reflects the progress we've made but also reaffirms our commitment to this strategic direction. I am particularly grateful for the opportunity to lead Digital World and the trust we received today from our shareholders. Looking forward, I am excited to aim to continue to drive value and success for our company as a director of TMTG once we become a public company," said Eric Swider, CEO of Digital World.

"This accomplishment shows the unshakeable commitment of Digital World, its investors, and the entire Truth Social workforce to creating a movement to defend free expression on the Internet," said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. "As we transition into a public company, we look forward to greatly enhancing and expanding Truth Social and providing Americans with an enduring safe harbor from Big Tech's stifling censorship and suppression."

Advisors

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to Digital World.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal counsel to TMTG.

EF Hutton, LLC served as sole underwriter and exclusive placement agent for Digital World.

About Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. To learn more, visit www.dwacspac.com .

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

