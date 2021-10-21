Digital World Acquisition : UPDATE 1-Trump's new social media deal sends SPAC's shares soaring

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan
to create a new social media app after Twitter Inc and
Facebook Inc barred him from their platforms this year
won an endorsement from investors on Thursday who sent shares in
a shell company backing the effort soaring.
Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World
Acquisition Corp , a Special Purpose
Acquisition Vehicle, said on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21
they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH
Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch next month
and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.
Shares of Miami-based Digital World surged 140% to $23.53 on
the Nasdaq. SPACs such as Digital World use money raised through
an initial public offering to take a private company public.
People close to the former president, speaking on condition
of anonymity, have said Trump has sought to set up his own
social media company since leaving the White House. The
Republican former president, contemplating another run for the
White House in 2024, has been frustrated that he does not have a
direct and unfiltered connection with his millions of followers
after Twitter and Facebook barred him, these people said.
The social media giants suspended Trump's account after
hundreds of his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
following an incendiary speech that he gave repeating his false
claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him through
widespread voting fraud.
Twitter found that Trump posts violated its "glorification
of violence" https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/suspension
policy. Facebook found that Trump praised violence https://about.fb.com/news/2021/06/facebook-response-to-oversight-board-recommendations-trump
in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack in which rioters
sought to block the formal congressional certification of his
election loss to President Joe Biden.
In a press release announcing the deal on Wednesday, Trump
said, "I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH
Social and to fight back against Big Tech."
Trump Media said it would receive $293 million in cash that
Digital World Acquisition had in a trust if no shareholder of
the acquisition firm chooses to cash in their shares.
The soaring share price on Thursday could increase the
likelihood of investors, which include some hedge funds founded
by people with Democratic leanings, backing the deal.
Still, the future is far from certain. The deal announcement
lacked the trappings of the detailed business plans Wall Street
is accustomed to in SPAC mergers, from naming a leadership team
to giving detailed financing earnings and projections.
Digital World Acquisition, led by former investment banker
Patrick Orlando, has launched at least four SPACs and plans to
launch two more but none of them have completed a deal yet.
Orlando did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This would be the second social media company aimed at
Trump's fans launched since he left office in January.
GETTR, a Twitter-style platform started by former Trump
adviser Jason Miller, claimed more than 1.5 million users in its
first 11 days after being launched https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-trump-aide-miller-launches-social-media-site-gettr-2021-07-01
in July. Despite endorsements from other Trump allies,
including Steve Bannon, Miller was unable to get Trump to join
the platform.
Trump has remained in the public eye through appearances on
conservative media channels, occasional rallies and an active
email list.
The emails, often written in all-caps and colored type, ask
for donations, sell products such as "Don't blame this family we
voted for Trump" doormats ($62) and criticize the Biden
administration, often multiple times in one day.
Trump's post-presidency political action committee, Save
America, has already raised more than $60 million for the 2022
election cycle, according to OpenSecrets, which researches
political donations.
