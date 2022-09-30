Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 30/09/2022 BST
16.81 USD   +3.32%
Digital World CEO urges Donald Trump to press shareholders to vote on merger extension

09/30/2022 | 11:49pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Ohio

(Reuters) - Patrick Orlando, the head of the blank-check acquisition firm that has agreed to take Donald Trump's social media company public, on Friday urged Donald Trump and Trump Media boss Devin Nunes to promote an upcoming vote to extend the merger deadline.

The shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp, earlier this month failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal.

The deadline has been pushed back to Oct. 10 in an effort to get more shareholders to vote.

"@realDonaldTrump @DevinNunes let's get the vote awareness up," Orlando wrote on a Truth Social post with attached information about the shareholder vote.

TMTG and Digital World did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company, in October last year agreed to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public. TMTG operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter.

The transaction has been on ice amid civil and criminal probes into the circumstances around the deal. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now.

The company is also facing an uphill task as individual investors, which comprise about 90% of its shareholder base, are not as accustomed to voting their shares.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -1,24 M
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 626 M 626 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-68.36%605
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-29.82%44 409
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.21%21 078
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-28.08%9 944
HAL TRUST-23.63%9 432
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-22.88%8 521