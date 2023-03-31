Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
13.06 USD   -0.23%
07:00aDigital World Shares Rise After Trump Indictment
DJ
06:00aDigital World Acquisition Surges Premarket Friday After Former US President Trump Indicted by New York Grand Jury
MT
04:50aTrump, GOP react to indictment with rage, fundraising
RE
Digital World Shares Rise After Trump Indictment

03/31/2023 | 07:00am EDT
By Will Feuer


Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company trying to merge with former President Donald Trump's social-media company, rose after Mr. Trump was indicted Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star.

DWAC shares rose almost 9% to $14.20 in premarket trading. Through Thursday's close, the stock was down almost 13% so far this year and down about 80% over the past 12 months.

The SPAC is in the midst of trying to close its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social. The merger was announced in October 2021.

The stock, popular among retail investors, has made volatile moves around various developments, including Mr. Trump's plans to run for president in 2024. Speculation about how Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could impact Mr. Trump's platform Truth Social has also swung Digital World's stock in recent months.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0659ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Swider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Francis Orlando Director
Edward Preble Director
Frank Andrews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-12.93%486
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.33%61 120
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%23 712
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.10%11 921
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.62%10 450
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.79%9 676
