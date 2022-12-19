Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:31 2022-12-19 pm EST
17.40 USD   -9.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Direct Messaging Comes to Truth Social

12/19/2022 | 03:10pm EST
SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced that direct messaging (“DM”) is now available on the iOS, Android, and web versions of Truth Social. Users can now privately DM fellow users on a one-to-one basis with text-based messages containing up to 500 characters. Future updates will allow users to react to messages with emojis and exchange media attachments.

To access direct messaging on iOS and Android, users should update Truth Social via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Samsung Galaxy Store. To access direct messaging on the Truth Social Web App, users can visit https://truthsocial.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com


All news about DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
03:10pDirect Messaging Comes to Truth Social
GL
01:38aMusk launches poll on whether he should quit Twitter
RE
01:32aElon Musk launches poll asking if he should quit as Twitter CEO
RE
12/18UPDATE 4-Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO
RE
12/18Twitter will remove accounts created solely to promote other social platforms
RE
12/16Brace for volatility on Witching Day
MS
12/16Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Digital World Acqu..
MT
12/16Digital World Acquisition Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme
RE
12/05White House asks Republicans to condemn Trump remarks on U.S. Constitution
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 715 M 715 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Rodrigo Veloso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-62.63%715
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.90%56 543
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.64%22 366
HAL TRUST-15.22%11 366
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.49%11 203
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.154.40%9 823