E. Jean Carroll seeks $10 mln in damages from Trump over post-verdict statements

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Writer E. Jean Carroll
sought on Monday to amend the first of her two defamation
lawsuits against Donald Trump to demand at least $10 million in
additional damages, citing comments he made on CNN after a jury
found him liable for sexually abusing her.
A federal jury in Manhattan on May 9 found Trump sexually
abused Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by lying about
it in October 2022. The jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5
million in damages. Trump has appealed the verdict and has
called Carroll's claims a "complete con job."
On Monday, Carroll's lawyers pointed to Trump's posts on
Truth Social calling the verdict a "disgrace" and criticism of
Carroll on CNN on May 10 in arguing that she should be allowed
to amend her earlier lawsuit, which alleges Trump defamed her by
denying the incident in 2019 comments, while he was president.
"Trump's defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth
of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine
defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by
hatred, ill will or spite," her lawyers wrote. "This conduct
supports a very substantial punitive damages award."
Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for
comment Monday.
Carroll testified at trial that Trump lured her into a
dressing room in the lingerie section at the Bergdorf Goodman
department store in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996, then
slammed her against a wall and raped her. Two of Carroll's
friends told jurors that she told them about the incident
shortly after it happened.
During a CNN town hall the day after the verdict, Trump said
he "never met this woman" and called Carroll's account a "fake,"
"made up story" invented by a "whack job." Those statements are
the basis of Carroll's new filings.
Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, filed her
second lawsuit for both defamation and battery after New York
passed a law giving sexual assault victims a new window to sue
even if the statute of limitations had passed.
Her original Nov 2019 lawsuit has been bogged down in
appeals over whether Trump was immune from being sued because he
had been president when he spoke.
Carroll's lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge
Lewis Kaplan on Monday that because Trump's alleged defamatory
statements were essentially the same, the only open issues are
whether he was immune for making the first statement, and if not
what damages he owes.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Jack Queen and Jonathan Stempel in New
York; Editing by Stephen Coates)