  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-11-02 pm EDT
16.28 USD   -2.31%
02:37pFederal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation
RE
10/28U.S. judge rejects restraining order request against group accused of voter intimidation
RE
10/28With U.S. midterms ahead, Musk's Twitter takeover raises fear of misinformation wave
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation

11/02/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
Polling security measures ramped up ahead of midterms in Arizona

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.

The order by U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi in Phoenix was part of a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA filed by the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, an organization that educates Latinos on voting, alleging that the group - which believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump - is trying to intimidate voters by getting its supporters to monitor drop boxes for alleged suspicious behavior.

The lawsuit was filed last week after two people were seen wearing military gear and allegedly carrying weapons while monitoring a drop box in Maricopa County, Arizona.

In his order on Tuesday, Liburdi said the group and its representatives were also banned from speaking to or yelling at voters unless they were spoken to or yelled at first. He also forbade them from openly carrying firearms wtihin 250 feet of a ballot drop box.

He also ordered the group to post on the conservative Truth Social website and social media platform a statement that it is not always illegal to drop multiple ballots at a drop-box. He also ordered Clean Elections USA organizer Melody Jennings to post on the site that a past statement that it was illegal to drop off multiple ballots was incomplete, as family members, household members and caregivers may legally do so.

By Sharon Bernstein


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-67.61%620
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.06%50 944
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.97%19 173
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.47%10 693
HAL TRUST-18.16%10 214
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-13.77%9 711