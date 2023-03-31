Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
14.05 USD   +7.58%
Nasdaq posts best qtr since 2020, latest inflation data a boost

03/31/2023 | 04:00pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

February PCE growth slows

*

S&P 500 gains for second straight quarter

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Friday and the Nasdaq notched its biggest quarterly percentage gain since June 2020, as signs of cooling inflation bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve might soon end its aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 posted a second straight quarter of gains, led by the technology sector's more than 20% rise.

The quarterly gains came despite a sharp sell-off in bank stocks following the collapse of two regional banks earlier this month and worries about a bigger financial crisis.

The Commerce Department report Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February while inflation cooled.

"The equity market seems to be delighted with the slight tick lower in inflation, as it should be. It underscores that the Fed's campaign is, in fact, working, albeit slowly," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Fed has been raising rates to cool inflation, and traders' bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike in May stood at 53.8% on Friday, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 58.07 points, or 1.43%, to end at 4,108.76 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.44 points, or 1.74%, to 12,221.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.66 points, or 1.24%, to 33,267.69.

Semiconductors were among the quarter's strongest performing groups.

Shares of big tech gained as investors rotated out of banks and as U.S. Treasury yields eased, with the two-year note yield posting on Friday its largest monthly drop since 2008. Higher yields tend to be a negative for big tech companies.

Also, Apple Inc shares rose Friday after it won its appeal against the decision by Britain's antitrust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Friday that wherever the U.S. central bank stops with its rate rises, maintaining that level for some time will be critical in helping to lower high inflation back to the 2% target.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; additional reporting by Johann M Cherian Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.56% 164.9 Delayed Quote.23.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.47% 0.66835 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.42% 1.23341 Delayed Quote.1.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.73976 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CME GROUP INC. 1.37% 191.52 Delayed Quote.11.23%
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. 7.58% 14.05 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.26% 33274.15 Real-time Quote.-1.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.55% 1.08436 Delayed Quote.1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012177 Delayed Quote.0.66%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.74% 12221.91 Real-time Quote.14.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.6251 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Swider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Francis Orlando Director
Edward Preble Director
Frank Andrews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-12.93%486
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.33%61 120
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%23 712
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.10%11 921
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.62%10 450
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.79%9 676
