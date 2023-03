Trump cited "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan District Attorney's office, but provided no evidence and did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danya Perry, said that by all indications, Trump has already been indicted, and that "the indictment is currently under seal."

If he is, in fact, arrested, Perry said, he will face some, but not all, of the indignities of a normal defendant.