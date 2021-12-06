Rally in Trump-linked stocks fades after social media venture reveals regulatory inquiries

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Early gains in a handful of companies tied
to former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture
fizzled out on Monday after the blank-check firm taking it
public said it had received fact-finding inquiries from
financial regulators.
Digital World Acquisition fell 2.9% after gaining
as much as 22.3% in premarket trading.
The company said on Monday regulators had sought documents
relating to communications between the blank-check firm and
Trump's social media venture and other details.
Shares of Digital World and other related stocks had rallied
earlier after Trump's new social media venture said on Saturday
it had raised nearly $1 billion.
SPAC CF Acquisition Corp VI, which is taking video
platform Rumble Inc public, rose 10.8% after jumping as much as
30% on Monday. Trump joined Rumble's platform in June.
Phunware, hired by Trump's 2020 Presidential
re-election campaign to build a phone app, fell 2.7%.
"You're going to continue to find that these rallies are
short lived for the simple reason that we're not in the type of
market environment where people are speculating and taking as
many risks as they were two or three months ago," said Dennis
Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC.
The hype around the Digital World merger in October sent
Phunware and Remark Holdings in a rally that traders
have compared to this year's meme-stock frenzy.
Remark Holdings has been linked to Trump on social media
forums, but Reuters could not independently verify the link
between Trump and Remark Holdings yet.
CF Acquisition was the second-most traded stock on the
Nasdaq, with more than 44 million shares traded, while investors
traded 3.7 million and 5.1 million shares of Digital World and
Phunware as of 1536 GMT.
Both Digital World and CF Acquisition were among the top
trending stocks on investor-focused social media site
Stocktwits.com.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak
Dasgupta)