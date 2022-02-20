Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TRUTH SOCIAL APP WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN THE U.S. BY END OF…

02/20/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRUTH SOCIAL APP WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN THE U.S. BY END OF MARCH -NUNES


© Reuters 2022
All news about DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
10:59aTrump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive
RE
10:31aTrump's Truth Social app to roll out on Apple App Store this week -Nunes
RE
10:31aTruth social app will be fully operational in the u.s. by end of…
RE
10:30aDonald trump's truth social app will begin to roll out this week…
RE
02/19Donald trump's truth social app set for release in the…
RE
02/17Trump's 'Truth Social' opens to beta testers
RE
02/17Trump app called truth social opens to about 500 beta…
RE
02/10How a China-based dealmaker got shell company for Trump's deal off the ground 
RE
02/08SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks a Mixed Bag; Peloton Interactive, Chegg Rally
MT
02/08SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday; Meta Platforms Extends Slide,..
MT
More news
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.63.95%3 138
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-12.36%65 482
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED18.79%29 372
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.75%15 857
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-4.94%13 615
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-2.70%12 851