  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
13.03 USD   -1.51%
02:13pTexas House votes to impeach Attorney General
RE
01:13pTexas Senate to deliberate on impeached AG Ken Paxton
RE
05/25DeSantis eyes early voting states after 2024 launch
RE
Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General

05/28/2023 | 02:13pm EDT
STORY: "There have been 121 ayes and 23 nays. Two present, not voting. Three absent. The resolution is adopted."

In historic proceedings, the Texas House of Representatives voted on Saturday (May 27) to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton.

That's after the conservative firebrand and ally of former President Donald Trump was accused by his fellow Republicans of abuse of office.

"We take this role solemnly, seriously and with great humility."

Paxton's impeachment proceedings laid bare the rift among Texas Republicans.

"It is all rumor, it is all innuendo, it is all speculation."

While Paxton received some backing in the House, perhaps the loudest message of support came from Trump on his social media channel, Truth Social.

Ahead of the vote, Trump vowed to "fight" Texas House Republicans if Paxton were to be impeached.

Twenty articles of impeachment were presented by a Republican-led House committee.

The accusations include improperly aiding a wealthy political donor, conducting a sham investigation against whistleblowers in his office whom he fired, and covering up his wrongdoing in a separate federal securities fraud case against him.

Paxton has denied the accusations... and on Friday, lashed out at what he called an illegal impeachment scheme:

"The fact that I was prohibited from presenting evidence to defend myself reveals that this shameful process was curated from the start as an act of political retribution."

Following Saturday's vote, he released a statement on twitter calling the proceedings "illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust."

Paxton will now be temporarily removed from office pending a trial in the Senate where his wife, Angela Paxton, is a senator.


© Reuters 2023
