  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
23.43 USD   -2.38%
09/09DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Trump SPAC fails to pay proxy firm despite tough hunt for votes - FT

09/17/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its work helping to rally shareholders, report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Digital World and Saratoga Proxy Consulting did not respond to emailed requests for comment outside of business hours. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 872 M 872 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-54.44%872
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.12%49 045
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.08%23 912
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.25%10 747
HAL TRUST-16.76%10 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.14%9 374