Trump SPAC fails to pay proxy firm despite tough hunt for votes - FT

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Executives behind a blank-cheque company
Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take
Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their
proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando,
has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its work helping to
rally shareholders, report said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Digital World and Saratoga Proxy Consulting did not respond
to emailed requests for comment outside of business hours.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru, Editing by
Louise Heavens)