  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
21.38 USD   +7.22%
Trump Twitter reinstated despite showing no interest

11/19/2022 | 09:49pm EST
STORY: "I don't see any reason for it," Trump said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter and what he thought of Musk by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

Trump said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well."

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll organized by Musk, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating the account of Trump, who was banned from the social media platform for inciting violence.

Shortly after the poll results were announced, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken."

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 796 M 796 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Rodrigo Veloso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-58.43%796
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.60%56 216
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.42%21 342
HAL TRUST-10.60%11 714
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-19.99%11 602
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.77%10 821