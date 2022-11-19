Trump Twitter reinstated despite showing no interest

Trump said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well."

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll organized by Musk, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstating the account of Trump, who was banned from the social media platform for inciting violence.

Shortly after the poll results were announced, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken."

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.