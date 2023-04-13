Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
13.14 USD   +1.00%
05:58pTrump back in New York for questioning in civil case
RE
07:14aTrump-backed SPAC Digital World names new CFO
RE
06:10aDigital World Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump back in New York for questioning in civil case

04/13/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
STORY: Former President Donald Trump was back in New York on Thursday... this time, for questioning in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him by the state's attorney general -- the same day a Washington, D.C., appeals court declined to shield Trump from a civil defamation lawsuit by a writer E. Jean Carroll, who said the former U.S. president raped her nearly three decades ago. Trump denies the allegation.

The questioning in the New York case took place behind closed doors, though a group of protesters gathered outside Attorney General Letitia James' offices as Trump arrived for the deposition.

The lawsuit against Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, accuses him and others of a decade-long scheme to manipulate property values and his net worth to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits.

Thursday's deposition could be used to try to discredit any testimony Trump may give at trial, or be offered as testimony if he is unavailable to appear.

The trial in the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

Trump was also questioned by James' office in August, before the case was filed, when he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Trump attacked James on his Truth Social platform early Thursday, and said he would prove he built a "great and prosperous" company.

In a separate criminal case in New York, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records earlier this month -- charges tied to allegations that he orchestrated a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

He also faces federal investigations stemming from his handling of government documents after leaving the White House and alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, as well as a state-level probe in Georgia into whether he unlawfully sought to reverse the 2020 election results there.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 489 M 489 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Swider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Francis Orlando Director
Edward Preble Director
Frank Andrews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-13.27%484
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.27%62 948
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.07%24 932
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.19%12 241
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-1.91%10 779
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.52%9 976
