Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's new social media venture,
Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store,
potentially marking the former president's return to social
media after he was banned from several platforms last year.
The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the
top free app available on the App Store early Monday. Truth
Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc
devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app.
Many users reported either having trouble registering for an
account or were added to a waitlist with a message: "Due to
massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist."
The app has been available for people invited to use it
during its test phase, Reuters previously reported.
Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook
and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021,
attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was
accused of posting messages inciting violence.
Led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes,
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth
Social, joins a growing portfolio of technology companies that
are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope
to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on more
established platforms.
So far none of the newer companies, which include Twitter
competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come
close to matching the popularity of their mainstream
counterparts.
"This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store.
That's going to be awesome, because we're going to get so many
more people that are going to be on the platform," Nunes said in
a Sunday appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with
Maria Bartiromo."
"Our goal is, I think we're going to hit it, I think by the
by the end of March we're going to be fully operational at least
within the United States," he added.
Truth Social's app store page detailing its version history
showed the first public version of the app, or version 1.0 was
available a day ago, confirming a Reuters report. The current
version 1.0.1 includes "bug fixes," according to the page.
DRUMMING SUPPORT
On Friday, Nunes was on the app urging users to follow more
accounts, share photos and videos and participate in
conversations, in an apparent attempt to drum up activity,
according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Among Nunes' posts, he welcomed a new user who appeared to
be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests
to join, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.
Even as details of the app begin trickling out, TMTG remains
mostly shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by
some in tech and media circles. It is unclear, for example, how
the company is funding its current growth.
TMTG is planning to list in New York through a merger with
blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC)
and stands to receive $293 million in cash that DWAC holds in a
trust, assuming no DWAC shareholder redeems their shares, TMTG
said in an Oct. 21 press release.
Additionally, in December TMTG raised $1 billion committed
financing from private investors; that money also will not be
available until the DWAC deal closes.
Digital World's activities have come under scrutiny from the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, according to a regulatory filing,
and the deal is likely months away from closing.
