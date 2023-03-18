Trump says he'll be arrested, calls for protests

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted that a leak from the Manhattan District Attorney's office indicated "...the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

Trump, whose supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed effort to overturn his election defeat, wrote: "Protest, take our nation back!"

A spokesman for Trump said the former president had not been notified of any arrest.

Trump provided no evidence of leaks and did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

The probe comes at a critical time, as Trump seeks the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.

No U.S. president has faced criminal charges while in office or afterward.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment. His office has been investigating a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run up to the 2016 election.

Trump has called the investigation a witch hunt.

Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday decried the investigation.

He announced his own investigation into whether federal funds are being used to interfere in elections by what he described as a politically motivated prosecution of Trump.

Trump has said he will continue campaigning, even if he is charged with a crime.