Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
12.50 USD   -0.56%
05:16pTrump says he'll be arrested, calls for protests
RE
02:06pLooming Trump charges follow criticism of N.Y. prosecutor for not acting sooner
RE
08:28aTrump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case - Truth Social
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump says he'll be arrested, calls for protests

03/18/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest, as prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted that a leak from the Manhattan District Attorney's office indicated "...the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

Trump, whose supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed effort to overturn his election defeat, wrote: "Protest, take our nation back!"

A spokesman for Trump said the former president had not been notified of any arrest.

Trump provided no evidence of leaks and did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

The probe comes at a critical time, as Trump seeks the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.

No U.S. president has faced criminal charges while in office or afterward.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment. His office has been investigating a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run up to the 2016 election.

Trump has called the investigation a witch hunt.

Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday decried the investigation.

He announced his own investigation into whether federal funds are being used to interfere in elections by what he described as a politically motivated prosecution of Trump.

Trump has said he will continue campaigning, even if he is charged with a crime.


© Reuters 2023
All news about DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
05:16pTrump says he'll be arrested, calls for protests
RE
02:06pLooming Trump charges follow criticism of N.Y. prosecutor for not acting s..
RE
08:28aTrump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case - Truth Social
RE
03/17Trump returns to Facebook
RE
03/13Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen set to testify before grand jury
RE
03/01Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fading Late as Chipmakers Also Turn Lower
MT
03/01Sector Update: Tech Stocks' Losses Limited by Chipmaker Gains
MT
03/01Digital World Acquisition to Appeal Nasdaq's Delisting Notice
MT
03/01Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice
RE
03/01Digital World Acquisition Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Li..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 465 M 465 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Swider Independent Director
Edward Preble Director
Frank Andrews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-16.67%465
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)1.57%56 615
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.16%23 812
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-0.27%11 164
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.73%10 528
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.70%8 738