    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
04:00:00 2023-03-31
14.05 USD   +7.58%
Trump set to speak in Florida following New York arraignment

04/03/2023 | 04:34am EDT
STORY: The office of former U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll speak in Florida on Tuesday (April 4) following his arraignment in New York City.

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and photographed in a Manhattan courthouse as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges.

He's set to fly from Palm Beach to New York Monday (April 3), where he will spend the night at Trump Tower before his court appearance the next day.

On Sunday (April 2), Trump asked for contributions to his 2024 re-election campaign in a video post to Truth Social, his self-founded social media platform.

"If you're doing poorly because of Biden's disastrous policies, don't even think about making a contribution to our campaign. You and your family always come first. Our movement is about making your life better and putting you first. So I don't want you to incur any financial costs that you can't afford. But if you're doing well because all of the things that I've done have brought you wealth and prosperity, or at least you're extremely comfortable, it would be really great if you could contribute to our campaign. You know how to do it."

Trump was arraigned in New York after an indictment by grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump describes the probe as a political witch hunt. Some of his top supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, say they will go to New York on Tuesday to protest.

Officials at the Manhattan courthouse said they will shut down some courtrooms ahead of Trump's expected appearance.

Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told ABC on Sunday he plans to move to dismiss the charges.

But he stopped short of doubling down on Trump's claim that the judge in the case, Justice Juan Merchan, is biased.

Merchan also presided over a criminal trial last year in which Trump's real estate company was convicted of tax fraud, though Trump himself was not charged.

Trump's office said he will fly from his arraignment back to Palm Beach Tuesday evening, where he will speak from his Mar-a-Lago estate.


© Reuters 2023
All news about DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
