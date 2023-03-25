Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
12.92 USD   -4.30%
03:09aTrump warns of 'death & destruction' if he is charged
RE
03/24Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if charged with a crime
RE
03/23U.S. antisemitic incidents hit record high in 2022, ADL report says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if he is charged

03/25/2023 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Ratcheting up his already-incendiary rhetoric, former president Donald Trump in a 1:00 AM social media post on Friday warned of potential "death and destruction" if he were to faces criminal charges in a New York City investigation.

The post on Trump's Truth Social media site was the latest in a string of verbal attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since last Saturday when Trump wrongly predicted he would be arrested three days later.

Bragg's office, probing hush-money payments by Trump's former attorney to a adult film star Stormy Daniels made in the midst of the 2016 election, said they would not be intimidated.

Trump's vague but violent threat for some recalled his language ahead of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when Trump supporters egged on by his false claims of voter fraud stormed the U.S. Congress an effort to subvert the certification of his election loss.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported on Friday, citing sources, that a judge rejected Trump's bid to prevent former aides, including his ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, from testifying before a grand jury probing the Jan. 6 attack.

The federal grand jury is investigating failed efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, one of two criminal investigations into the former president being handled by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

On Saturday, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, 30 years after a raid on the Branch Davidians religious sect there by federal agents resulted in 86 deaths, including four law-enforcement officers.

Waco has become a symbol of government overreach for some right-wing extremist groups.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure needed to host a large event.


© Reuters 2023
All news about DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
03:09aTrump warns of 'death & destruction' if he is charged
RE
03/24Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if charged with a crime
RE
03/23U.S. antisemitic incidents hit record high in 2022, ADL report says
RE
03/23Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial
RE
03/22Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
AQ
03/22Digital World Acquisition Names Eric Swider Interim Chief Executive
MT
03/22Trump-backed SPAC Digital World ousts CEO
RE
03/22Digital World Acquisition Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/22Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Patrick Orlando as Chairman
CI
03/22Digital World Changes CEO Leadership as Part of Succession Plan for New Management Team
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Swider Independent Director
Edward Preble Director
Frank Andrews Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-13.87%481
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)5.24%58 624
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.52%23 664
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA0.70%11 375
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.66%10 485
LIFCO AB (PUBL)17.08%8 882
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer