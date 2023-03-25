Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if he is charged

The post on Trump's Truth Social media site was the latest in a string of verbal attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since last Saturday when Trump wrongly predicted he would be arrested three days later.

Bragg's office, probing hush-money payments by Trump's former attorney to a adult film star Stormy Daniels made in the midst of the 2016 election, said they would not be intimidated.

Trump's vague but violent threat for some recalled his language ahead of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when Trump supporters egged on by his false claims of voter fraud stormed the U.S. Congress an effort to subvert the certification of his election loss.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported on Friday, citing sources, that a judge rejected Trump's bid to prevent former aides, including his ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, from testifying before a grand jury probing the Jan. 6 attack.

The federal grand jury is investigating failed efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, one of two criminal investigations into the former president being handled by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

On Saturday, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, 30 years after a raid on the Branch Davidians religious sect there by federal agents resulted in 86 deaths, including four law-enforcement officers.

Waco has become a symbol of government overreach for some right-wing extremist groups.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen because it is situated between several major population centers and has the infrastructure needed to host a large event.