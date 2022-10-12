Advanced search
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
15.96 USD   -1.12%
Truth Social Android App Now Available in the Google Play Store

10/12/2022 | 09:31pm EDT
SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced that the Truth Social Android App is available for users to download in the Google Play Store. With its inclusion in the Google Play Store, Truth Social can now be accessed across all devices in the United States.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use. Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online.”

Users can download the Truth Social Android App from the Google Play Store here.

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us 

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-68.62%601
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-29.17%44 520
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.92%21 151
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.18%10 022
HAL TRUST-21.53%9 647
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-12.08%8 548