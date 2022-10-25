Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
17.33 USD   +6.75%
10/24Trump ally Barrack takes stand in own defense at 'foreign agent' trial
RE
10/18Explainer-Parler: what is the social media app Kanye West is buying?
RE
10/13Explainer-Does Trump have to comply with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. ad-hoc voter monitoring group intimidating Arizonans, says lawsuit

10/25/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Polling security measures ramped up ahead of midterms in Arizona

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. voter-rights organizations have asked a federal judge to temporarily stop a grassroots group from monitoring voter drop boxes in Arizona for alleged voter fraud, the week after state officials asked federal prosecutors to probe the group for possible voter intimidation.

A lawsuit filed by Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Vote Latino alleges the private group, Clean Elections USA, and its founder Melody Jennings are attempting to "bully and intimidate lawful Arizona voters" casting early votes in the midterm elections.

Clean Elections USA describes itself as a "grassroots organization committed to election integrity." It supports former President Donald Trump's false claims that his 2020 defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

For months it has been recruiting volunteers for drop box tailgate parties, where followers monitor ballot drop off locations for alleged fraud.

Jennings could not be reached for immediate comment.

The lawsuit was filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Arizona.

Arizona's secretary of state last week asked the U.S. Department of Justice to probe a case of possible voter intimidation after a group of people linked to Clean Elections followed and filmed a voter dropping off a ballot.

The lawsuit cites that case, as well as an Oct. 22 post on Trump's Truth Social media platform from Jennings in which she referred to two people described in the lawsuit as armed and wearing tactical gear while watching a drop box as "our people."

Clean Elections USA is running a "coordinated campaign of vigilante voter intimidation" that violates the Voting Rights Act and the Klu Klux Klan Act, the lawsuit said.

"We will take all necessary steps to stop the intimidation and harassment of seniors and all Arizonans who exercise their precious right to vote," Saundra Cole, president of the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, said in a statement.

The lawsuit asks U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi, a Trump appointee, to impose a temporary restraining order blocking Clean Elections' ballot-monitoring activities.

Groups falsely claiming that election fraud is a widespread problem in the United States have been urging their members to register as poll watchers and election workers, building on a campaign of harassment of election workers that began in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Josie Kao)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
All news about DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
10/24Trump ally Barrack takes stand in own defense at 'foreign agent' trial
RE
10/18Explainer-Parler: what is the social media app Kanye West is buying?
RE
10/13Explainer-Does Trump have to comply with the Jan. 6 committee subpoena?
RE
10/13Digital World Acquisition Shares Rise Pre-Bell After Inclusion of Truth Social App in G..
MT
10/13Top Midday Gainers
MT
10/13Wall Street tumbles on inflation data
MS
10/13Digital World Acquisition Shares Rise Pre-Bell After Inclusion of Truth Social App in G..
MT
10/13MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 13, 20..
MS
10/12Truth Social Android App Now Available in the Google Play Store
GL
10/12Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 604 M 604 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-68.44%604
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-23.87%48 802
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.28%19 832
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.96%10 497
HAL TRUST-22.23%9 718
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.53%9 373