Wall St set to extend gains on boost from tech stocks

* Focus on U.S. inflation data next week
* China inflation slows in August
* Trump-linked Digital World gains on 3-month extension
* Futures up: Dow 0.78%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 1.13%
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to
open higher on Friday following a boost from technology and
high-growth stocks, with investors awaiting key inflation data
next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments spurred
volatility in U.S. stock markets on Thursday, but the three
major indexes are still on track to post weekly gains and snap a
three-week losing streak.
"We got oversold in the last couple of weeks in August and
this is a relief rally," said Dennis Dick, head of markets
structure at Triple D Trading.
"The market is, to a certain extent, getting ahead of next
week's CPI (consumer prices index) data. It's fairly predictable
that the data next week is going to be light. We've had
significant commodity deflation over the course of the last four
weeks."
Investors will watch for the August U.S. inflation report
due next Tuesday to gauge the likelihood of another large
interest rate hike from the Fed at its policy meeting later in
the month.
Traders are pricing in an 87% chance of a 75 basis point
rate hike at the next meeting, up from 57% a week earlier,
according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.
Several Fed policymakers including Fed Kansas City President
Esther George, a voting member of the rate-setting committee
this year, are scheduled to speak later in the day.
Adding to the upbeat mood on Friday was data showing China's
consumer and producer prices rose less than expected in August,
which fanned hopes for more stimulus from Beijing.
Still, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq
are down nearly 7% and 9.6%, respectively, from their peaks hit
in mid-August, as the Fed and other major central banks
reaffirmed their commitment to bring down decades-high
inflation.
U.S. equity funds recorded outflows of $11.5 billion in the
week to Wednesday, their largest outflow in 11 weeks, BofA said
on Friday citing EPFR data.
At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 248 points, or
0.78%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.9%, and
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 139.5 points, or 1.13%.
The CBOE volatility index, a gauge of investor
anxiety, remained elevated at 23 points, which is above its
long-term average of 20.
High growth stocks Tesla, Apple Inc,
Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc all rose more
than 1% in premarket trading.
Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check
acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social
media company, was up 3.6%. The company said it would extend its
life by three months after its bid to win a 12-month extension
from its shareholders fell short.
Kroger Co rose 3.4% after the U.S. grocer raised its
annual forecast.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
