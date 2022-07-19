Word of Trump's social media deal said to have leaked months in advance -NY Times

July 18 (Reuters) - Employees at a Miami investment firm had
learned of a pending merger deal between former President Donald
Trump's social media company and a blank-check entity long
before it was announced, the New York Times reported on Monday,
citing three people familiar with the discussions.
Officials of the firm, Rocket One Capital, at the time
talked about ways to profit off the soon-to-be-announced
transaction with Trump Media & Technology Group by investing in
the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Digital World
Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the Times reported https://nyti.ms/3ILscSe,
citing two of the people.
"Mr. Shvartsman and Rocket One Capital intend to fully
cooperate in the investigations. Any assertion that Mr.
Shvartsman or Rocket One Capital had any advance knowledge of
the potential transactions contemplated by DWAC is categorically
false," a lawyer representing Rocket One's founder Michael
Shvartsman said in an email to Reuters.
Trump Media did not immediately respond to Reuters' request
for comment.
Federal prosecutors and regulators are now investigating the
merger, including the frenzied trading in the SPAC's warrants,
the report said, citing people familiar with the investigation
and public disclosures.
Trump Media & Technology Group, the creator of social media
platform Truth Social, agreed to merge with Digital World on
Oct. 20. The deal was expected to close by the second half of
this year.
Digital World shares soared as much as 350%, a day after the
deal was made public.
(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York, Mrinalika Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)