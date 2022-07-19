Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWAC   US25400Q1058

DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.

(DWAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:53 2022-07-19 am EDT
29.48 USD   -0.12%
Word of Trump's social media deal said to have leaked months in advance -NY Times
RE
Top Premarket Gainers
MT
Digital World Acquisition Surges in Pre-Market Trading After Elon Musk Unveils Move to Terminate Twitter Acquisition
MT
Word of Trump's social media deal said to have leaked months in advance -NY Times

07/19/2022 | 11:44am EDT
July 18 (Reuters) - Employees at a Miami investment firm had learned of a pending merger deal between former President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check entity long before it was announced, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

Officials of the firm, Rocket One Capital, at the time talked about ways to profit off the soon-to-be-announced transaction with Trump Media & Technology Group by investing in the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the Times reported https://nyti.ms/3ILscSe, citing two of the people.

"Mr. Shvartsman and Rocket One Capital intend to fully cooperate in the investigations. Any assertion that Mr. Shvartsman or Rocket One Capital had any advance knowledge of the potential transactions contemplated by DWAC is categorically false," a lawyer representing Rocket One's founder Michael Shvartsman said in an email to Reuters.

Trump Media did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Federal prosecutors and regulators are now investigating the merger, including the frenzied trading in the SPAC's warrants, the report said, citing people familiar with the investigation and public disclosures.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the creator of social media platform Truth Social, agreed to merge with Digital World on Oct. 20. The deal was expected to close by the second half of this year.

Digital World shares soared as much as 350%, a day after the deal was made public. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York, Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -616x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 098 M 1 098 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Orlando Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orleans-Braganza Chief Financial Officer
Lee Jacobson Independent Director
Justin L. Shaner Independent Director
Eric Swider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP.-42.62%1 098
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.94%54 502
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.26%26 109
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-16.97%12 079
HAL TRUST-13.12%11 168
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.71%10 087