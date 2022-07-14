DIGITAL360 anticipates the main consolidated preliminary results for the first half of 2022: turnover at 25 mln Euro, up 50%, EBITDA at 4.9 mln Euro, up 30%

Added to this growth is that of the companies acquired during the course of this year: the contracted acquisitions are worth a total of around EUR 9 million in revenue and EUR 2.0 million in EBITDA in the six months. Although they will not yet be accounted for, except for a small part, in the consolidated financial statements for the six months, if

basis, i.e. excluding the positive contribution of the companies acquired during 2021, EBITDA grew by 10% (despite the significant strengthening of the corporate management and staff structure to effectively cope with the significant growth in size);

The Group's turnover increased by 50%, also thanks to the acquisitions concluded in the second half of 2021, reaching a value of almost

"The results achieved in the first six months of 2022 are once again a source of great satisfaction and demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy, which is strongly focused on growth, both organically and by external means", declares Andrea Rangone, President of DIGITAL360. "Acquisitions have always had a twofold purpose for us, in addition to accelerating growth: to consolidate highly fragmented markets and to bring on board DIGITAL360 smart co-entrepreneurswith the same vision and culture as us."

"We are faced with markets that are growing very rapidly, also thanks to the acceleration given by the pandemic and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the digital transformation process taking place in Italy and abroad", says Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360. "In these markets, our strategy has always been very clear: to focus on an innovative business model, capable of integrating specialised professional consultancy with subscription services based on as-a-service technology platforms (Martech and Consultech)."

"In addition to the good results achieved in the first half of the year, we look forward with great confidence to the second half of the year and to the coming financial years," says Raffaello Balocco, CEO of DIGITAL360. "The acquisitions concluded during 2021 and in the first part of 2022, in fact, greatly strengthen our market positioning and the entrepreneurial team of DIGITAL360: therefore, we can look forward with confidence to the strong growth we expect in the coming years.

