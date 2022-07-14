DIGITAL360 anticipates the main consolidated preliminary results for the first half of 2022: turnover at 25 mln Euro, up 50%, EBITDA at 4.9 mln Euro, up 30%
07/14/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
DIGITAL360 ANTICIPATES THE MAIN CONSOLIDATED PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF
2022: TURNOVER AT 25 MLN EURO, UP 50%, EBITDA AT 4.9 MLN EURO, UP 30%
PRO-FORMING THE CONTRACTED ACQUISITIONS OVER THE SIX MONTHS, TURNOVER REACHES 34
MILLION EURO (MORE THAN DOUBLED) AND EBITDA 6.9 MILLION EURO (+84%)
Milan, 13 July 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A., an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces its main consolidated preliminary half-year figures for 2022:
The Group's turnover increased by 50%, also thanks to the acquisitions concluded in the second half of 2021, reaching a value of almostEUR 25 million, compared to EUR 16.2 million in the previous six months. Even on a like-for-like basis, growth was significant: +20%;
Group EBITDA grew by about 30%, reaching EUR 4.9 million (compared to EUR 3.7 million in H1 2021) . On alike-for-likebasis, i.e. excluding the positive contribution of the companies acquired during 2021, EBITDA grew by 10% (despite the significant strengthening of the corporate management and staff structure to effectively cope with the significant growth in size);
Added to this growth is that of the companies acquired during the course of this year: the contracted acquisitions are worth a total of around EUR 9 million in revenue and EUR 2.0 million in EBITDA in the six months. Although they will not yet be accounted for, except for a small part, in the consolidated financial statements for the six months, if pro-rated in the final figures, they would lead to a turnover of almost EUR 34 million (+110% over 2021) with an EBITDA of EUR 6.9 million (+85% over 2021);
The Group's financial performance was also positive, with aNFP that, despite the investments made, the 2021 vendor loans paid and the acquisitions completed, remains creditworthy by about EUR 2 million (compared to 3.1 creditors as of 31 December 2021).
The final consolidated balance sheet figures will be approved by the Board of Directors on 20 September.
"The results achieved in the first six months of 2022 are once again a source of great satisfaction and demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy, which is strongly focused on growth, both organically and by external means",declaresAndrea Rangone, President of DIGITAL360."Acquisitions have always had a twofold purpose for us, in addition to accelerating growth: to consolidate highly fragmented markets and to bring on board DIGITAL360 smartco-entrepreneurswith the same vision and culture as us."
"We are faced with markets that are growing very rapidly, also thanks to the acceleration given by the pandemic and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the digital transformation process taking place in Italy and abroad",saysGabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360. "In these markets, our strategy has always been very clear: to focus on an innovative business model, capable of integrating specialised professional consultancy with subscription services based on as-a-service technology platforms (Martech and Consultech)."
"In addition to the good results achieved in the first half of the year, we look forward with great confidence to the second half of the year and to the coming financial years," saysRaffaello Balocco, CEO of DIGITAL360. "The acquisitions concluded during 2021 and in the first part of 2022, in fact, greatly strengthen our market positioning and the entrepreneurial team of DIGITAL360: therefore, we can look forward with confidence to the strong growth we expect in the coming years.
***
This press release is available on the Company's website at www.digital360.it.
***
DIGITAL360
DIGITAL360, a companỳ listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, aims to accompany companies and public administrations in the understanding and implementation of digital transformation and to encourage them to meet the best technology suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, start-ups, etc.) iǹ communication, storytelling, event management, and generation of business opportunities̀; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations wishing to undertake any digital transformation path. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernisation of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it
Contact
Investor relations
Emilio Adinolfi
Email: emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it
Tel: +39 0292852801
DIGITAL360 Press Office: d'I Comunicazione
Piero Orlando
Email: po@dicomunicazione.it
Tel: +39 3351753472
Euronext Growth Advisor
CFO SIM S.p.A.
Email: ecm@cfosim.com
Tel: +39 02303431
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or broadcast in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under applicable provisions or an exemption from registration under applicable provisions. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.