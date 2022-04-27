Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Digital360 S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    DIG   IT0005254252

DIGITAL360 S.P.A.

(DIG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/27 10:28:25 am EDT
4.380 EUR   -0.45%
DIGITAL360: completed the acquisition of the majority of the shares of the company ICT LAB PA

04/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DIGITAL360:

Completed the acquisition of the majority of the shares of the company ICT

LAB PA

Milan, 26 April 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that today it has completed the acquisition of a 25.5% stake in ICT LAB PA S.r.l. ("ICT LAB"), in which it had already acquired an initial 25.5% stake in October 2021, thus becoming the majority shareholder. The transaction was previously announced to the market in two press releases, dated 21 September and 14 October 2021, which may be referenced for further details.

ICT LAB, which offers consulting services aimed at accompanying the innovation paths of Public Administrations (PAs), closed its 2021 financial statements with excellent results, with a value of production of €1.6 million, up 14% compared to the previous year, and an EBITDA of €0.46 million, up 70% compared to 2020. The results for 2021 would be even more positive if read in light of the acquisition of a business unit finalised by ICT LAB during the year (and whose results were only accounted for in the financial statements for six months), improving the results to approximately 2 million in revenues and as much as 0.6 million in EBITDA (with an EBITDA margin of 30%). The acquisition of ICT LAB's majority shares occurs during an opportunistic time, thanks to the significant public investments expected from PNRR, which will allow a deep digital transformation of the Italian public administration.

The price agreed for the second 25.5% of the company's shares amounts to €991,669, including €241,669 paid for the company's NFP (creditor) as at 31/12/2021. A total of 51% of the company was purchased for the sum of €1.98 million (including the NFP of €0.5 million), of which €0.6 million is still outstanding as of today.

"One of DIGITAL360's priority objectives is to accompany the digital transformation of the country, not only of private companies, but also of the Public Administration," says Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360. This path, already pursued with the subsidiary FPA S.r.l. (ForumPA), will be strengthened thanks to the full integration of ICT LAB, important synergies of services and market and maximize the opportunities arising from the PNRR".

***

This press release is available on the Company's website atwww.digital360.it.

***

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in the understanding and implementation of digital transformation and encouraging their encounter with the best technological suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, startups, etc.) in communication, storytelling, event management, and generating business opportunities; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations that want to undertake any kind of digital transformation. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernization of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it

Contact

Investor relations Emilio Adinolfi

Email:emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it Tel: +39 0292852801

DIGITAL360 press office: d'I comunicazione Piero Orlando

Email: po@dicomunicazione.it Tel: +39 3351753472

Euronext Growth Advisor CFO SIM S.p.A.

Email: ecm@cfosim.com Tel: +39 02303431

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or broadcast in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under applicable laws or an exemption from registration under applicable laws. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 15:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46,3 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net income 2022 2,65 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net cash 2022 5,00 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,2 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital360 S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Average target price 5,81 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Faggioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaello Balocco Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilio Adinolfi Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Rangone Chairman
Andrea Reghelin Director-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.-11.29%89
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED0.44%290
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA-2.42%259
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.9.10%236
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.57%235
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC-7.14%92