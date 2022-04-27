DIGITAL360: completed the acquisition of the majority of the shares of the company ICT LAB PA

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, 26 April 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that today it has completed the acquisition of a 25.5% stake in ICT LAB PA S.r.l. ("ICT LAB"), in which it had already acquired an initial 25.5% stake in October 2021, thus becoming the majority shareholder. The transaction was previously announced to the market in two press releases, dated 21 September and 14 October 2021, which may be referenced for further details.

ICT LAB, which offers consulting services aimed at accompanying the innovation paths of Public Administrations (PAs), closed its 2021 financial statements with excellent results, with a value of production of €1.6 million, up 14% compared to the previous year, and an EBITDA of €0.46 million, up 70% compared to 2020. The results for 2021 would be even more positive if read in light of the acquisition of a business unit finalised by ICT LAB during the year (and whose results were only accounted for in the financial statements for six months), improving the results to approximately 2 million in revenues and as much as 0.6 million in EBITDA (with an EBITDA margin of 30%). The acquisition of ICT LAB's majority shares occurs during an opportunistic time, thanks to the significant public investments expected from PNRR, which will allow a deep digital transformation of the Italian public administration.

The price agreed for the second 25.5% of the company's shares amounts to €991,669, including €241,669 paid for the company's NFP (creditor) as at 31/12/2021. A total of 51% of the company was purchased for the sum of €1.98 million (including the NFP of €0.5 million), of which €0.6 million is still outstanding as of today.

"One of DIGITAL360's priority objectives is to accompany the digital transformation of the country, not only of private companies, but also of the Public Administration," says Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360. This path, already pursued with the subsidiary FPA S.r.l. (ForumPA), will be strengthened thanks to the full integration of ICT LAB, important synergies of services and market and maximize the opportunities arising from the PNRR".

DIGITAL360, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in the understanding and implementation of digital transformation and encouraging their encounter with the best technological suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, startups, etc.) in communication, storytelling, event management, and generating business opportunities; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations that want to undertake any kind of digital transformation. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernization of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it

