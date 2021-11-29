Log in
    DIG   IT0005254252

DIGITAL360 S.P.A.

(DIG)
DIGITAL360: opening of the fourth conversion period for the “DIGITAL360 convertible bond 4,5% 2017-2022” convertible bond

11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

DIGITAL360:

OPENING OF THE FOURTH CONVERSION PERIOD FOR THE "DIGITAL360 CONVERTIBLE BOND

4.5% 2017-2022" CONVERTIBLE BOND

Milan, 29 November 2021 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italy) market Milan, announces that from 1 December 2021 to 31 December 2021 the fourth conversion period ("Fourth Conversion Period") of the bond convertible into DIGITAL360 shares, named "DIGITAL360 CONVERTIBLE 4.5% 2017-2022", ISIN code IT0005254484, will take place.

During the Fourth Conversion Period, each bondholder has the right to convert all or part of the bonds held into compendium shares ("Conversion Right") on the basis of the conversion ratio of 1,000 Shares for each bond presented for conversion ("Conversion Ratio") and therefore at a unit price per share of Euro 1.60 ("Conversion Price").

In addition, for each bond carried in conversion, the interest accrued at the date of conversion and not yet paid will be paid in cash. The accrued coupon accrued at the conversion date from June 13 to December 31 for each bond carried in conversion is equal to Euro 39.65.

Bondholders may exercise their Conversion Right by submitting a specific request to the intermediary where the bonds are held.

The Conversion Shares resulting from the exercise of the Conversion Right and the accrued coupon will be made available to those entitled thereto after the closing of the Fourth Conversion Period, without any expenses or fees to the bondholder by the Issuer.

For further details, please refer to the related Bond Regulations, which can be consulted on DIGITAL360's website www. digital360.it, Investor Relations - Information for Bondholders section.

***

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in the understanding and implementation of digital transformation and favoring their encounter with the best technological suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, startups, etc.) in communication activities, storytelling, event management, and generation of business opportunities. The other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations that want to undertake any kind of digital transformation. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernization of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it.

Contact

Investor relations

Emilio Adinolfi

Email:emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it

Tel: +39 0292852801

Press Office DIGITAL360: d'I communication

Piero Orlando

Email: po@dicomunicazione.it

Tel: +39 3351753472

Euronext Growth Advisor

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Phone: +39 02303431

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such an offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable laws or an exemption from registration under the applicable laws. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable laws in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
