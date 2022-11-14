PRESS RELEASE
DIGITAL360: today concluded the acquisition of 51% of the shares of
Meridiana Italia S.r.l. and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l.
Milan, 14 November 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that today it has completed the acquisition of 51% of the companies Meridiana Italia S.r.l. , a company specialising in innovative solutions and projects for the Public Administration, and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l. , a communications agency specialising in digital solutions to support B2B marketing (MarTech).
The transactions took place under the terms and conditions already disclosed to the market on 25 July(Meridiana) and 7 November(Inside) respectively.
With reference to Meridiana, today the sum of EUR 2.6 million, including the NFP, was paid in cash, with a simultaneous obligation on the part of the sellers, also on today's date, to reinvest part of the sum received (in the amount of EUR 615,000), in the subscription of DIGITAL360 shares valued at the price of EUR 4.70 each, and with the consequent issue of 130,893 ordinary shares, equal to 0.64% of the share capital of DIGITAL360.
With reference to Inside, today the sum of €1.3 million, including the NFP, was paid in cash, with a simultaneous obligation on the part of the seller, also on today's date, to reinvest part of the sum received (in the amount of €200,000), for the subscription of DIGITAL360 shares valued at €4.70 each, and with the consequent issue of 42,553 ordinary shares, equal to 0.21% of DIGITAL360's share capital.
***
This press release is available on the Company's website at www.digital360.it.
***
DIGITAL360
DIGITAL360, a companỳ listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in understanding and implementing digital transformation and facilitating their encounter with the best technology suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, start-ups, etc.) iǹ communication activities, storytelling, event management and generation of business opportunities̀; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations wishing to undertake any digital transformation path. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernisation of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it
Contact
Investor relations
Emilio Adinolfi
Email: emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it
Tel: +39 0292852801
DIGITAL360 Press Office: d'I Comunicazione
Piero Orlando
Email: po@dicomunicazione.it
Tel: +39 3351753472
Euronext Growth Advisor
CFO SIM S.p.A.
Email: ecm@cfosim.com
Tel: +39 02303431
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or broadcast in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under applicable provisions or an exemption from registration under applicable provisions. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.