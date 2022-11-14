PRESS RELEASE

DIGITAL360: today concluded the acquisition of 51% of the shares of

Meridiana Italia S.r.l. and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l.

Milan, 14 November 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that today it has completed the acquisition of 51% of the companies Meridiana Italia S.r.l. , a company specialising in innovative solutions and projects for the Public Administration, and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l. , a communications agency specialising in digital solutions to support B2B marketing (MarTech).

The transactions took place under the terms and conditions already disclosed to the market on 25 July(Meridiana) and 7 November(Inside) respectively.

With reference to Meridiana, today the sum of EUR 2.6 million, including the NFP, was paid in cash, with a simultaneous obligation on the part of the sellers, also on today's date, to reinvest part of the sum received (in the amount of EUR 615,000), in the subscription of DIGITAL360 shares valued at the price of EUR 4.70 each, and with the consequent issue of 130,893 ordinary shares, equal to 0.64% of the share capital of DIGITAL360.

With reference to Inside, today the sum of €1.3 million, including the NFP, was paid in cash, with a simultaneous obligation on the part of the seller, also on today's date, to reinvest part of the sum received (in the amount of €200,000), for the subscription of DIGITAL360 shares valued at €4.70 each, and with the consequent issue of 42,553 ordinary shares, equal to 0.21% of DIGITAL360's share capital.

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a companỳ listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in understanding and implementing digital transformation and facilitating their encounter with the best technology suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, start-ups, etc.) iǹ communication activities, storytelling, event management and generation of business opportunities̀; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations wishing to undertake any digital transformation path. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernisation of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it

