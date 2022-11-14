Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Digital360 S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIG   IT0005254252

DIGITAL360 S.P.A.

(DIG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
4.330 EUR   -1.59%
01:15pDigital360 : today concluded the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Meridiana Italia S.r.l. and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l.
PU
11/09Digital360 : signed the acquisition of Inside Comunicazione S.r.l. , a marketing agency specialising in MarTech
PU
11/07Digital360 S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Inside communication Srl for €2.2 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DIGITAL360: today concluded the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Meridiana Italia S.r.l. and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l.

11/14/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

DIGITAL360: today concluded the acquisition of 51% of the shares of

Meridiana Italia S.r.l. and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l.

Milan, 14 November 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that today it has completed the acquisition of 51% of the companies Meridiana Italia S.r.l. , a company specialising in innovative solutions and projects for the Public Administration, and Inside Comunicazione S.r.l. , a communications agency specialising in digital solutions to support B2B marketing (MarTech).

The transactions took place under the terms and conditions already disclosed to the market on 25 July(Meridiana) and 7 November(Inside) respectively.

With reference to Meridiana, today the sum of EUR 2.6 million, including the NFP, was paid in cash, with a simultaneous obligation on the part of the sellers, also on today's date, to reinvest part of the sum received (in the amount of EUR 615,000), in the subscription of DIGITAL360 shares valued at the price of EUR 4.70 each, and with the consequent issue of 130,893 ordinary shares, equal to 0.64% of the share capital of DIGITAL360.

With reference to Inside, today the sum of €1.3 million, including the NFP, was paid in cash, with a simultaneous obligation on the part of the seller, also on today's date, to reinvest part of the sum received (in the amount of €200,000), for the subscription of DIGITAL360 shares valued at €4.70 each, and with the consequent issue of 42,553 ordinary shares, equal to 0.21% of DIGITAL360's share capital.

***

This press release is available on the Company's website at www.digital360.it.

***

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a companỳ listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in understanding and implementing digital transformation and facilitating their encounter with the best technology suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, start-ups, etc.) iǹ communication activities, storytelling, event management and generation of business opportunities̀; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations wishing to undertake any digital transformation path. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernisation of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it

Contact

Investor relations

Emilio Adinolfi

Email: emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it

Tel: +39 0292852801

DIGITAL360 Press Office: d'I Comunicazione

Piero Orlando

Email: po@dicomunicazione.it

Tel: +39 3351753472

Euronext Growth Advisor

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Tel: +39 02303431

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or broadcast in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under applicable provisions or an exemption from registration under applicable provisions. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 18:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
01:15pDigital360 : today concluded the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Meridiana Italia S.r...
PU
11/09Digital360 : signed the acquisition of Inside Comunicazione S.r.l. , a marketing agency sp..
PU
11/07Digital360 S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Inside communication Sr..
CI
11/03Digital360 S P A : Mid Small Cap Forum Europe – Madrid
PU
10/19Digital360 S P A : Next Gems Virgilio Ir
PU
09/23Digital360 S P A : Presentazione Semestrale 2022
PU
09/22Digital360 S P A : The Board of Directors awards 85,763 shares under the “Grant Plan..
PU
09/21Digital360 S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/21Digital360 S P A : The Board of Directors of DIGITAL360 S.p.A. approves the consolidated h..
PU
07/27Digital360 : Signed a new acquisition for 51% of the shares of Meridiana Italia S.r.l. , a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56,1 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
Net income 2022 2,83 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net Debt 2022 8,80 M 9,09 M 9,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 272
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital360 S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Average target price 6,22 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Faggioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaello Balocco Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilio Adinolfi Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Rangone Chairman
Andrea Reghelin Director-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.-11.29%92
ZHEWEN INTERACTIVE GROUP CO., LTD.-38.43%960
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.86%213
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED-1.54%189
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-9.48%150
BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC57.89%29