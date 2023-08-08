(Alliance News) - Digital360 Spa announced Tuesday that it has issued a bond for a total principal amount of EUR8 million.

The bond issue is part of a wider basket bond transaction, structured by Equita SIM Spa and financed by institutional investors, dedicated to companies belonging to the digital innovation sector and technological innovation projects, with the aim of supporting Italian SMEs and Mid-Caps in their growth path, the company explained in a note.

On Tuesday, Digital360 closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR5.30 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

