(Alliance News) - Digital360 Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with SPV Project 2206 Srl for the subscription of 80 bonds with a nominal value of EUR100,000 to be issued as part of a non-convertible, non-subordinated bond project with a total principal amount of EUR8 million.

"The issuance is part of a broader Basket Bond transaction, structured by Equita SIM Spa and financed by institutional investors , dedicated to companies belonging to the digital innovation sector and technological innovation projects, with the aim of supporting Italian SMEs and Mid-Caps in their growth path," the company explained in a note.

The bond will mature on July 25, 2029, and will have an amortizing repayment profile, with a 12-month preamortization period. The bonds will bear interest at a nominal annual gross interest rate or fixed at 7.44 percent, payable in arrears semi-annually.

Digitl360 on Monday closed flat at EUR5.30 per share.

