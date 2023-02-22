Advanced search
Digital360 S p A : Communication of substantial change of participation

02/22/2023 | 05:17am EST
PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE OF PARTICIPATION

Milan, 21 February 2023 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. Società Benefit ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, multilateral trading system managed by Borsa Italia S.p.A, hereby announces, pursuant to the Transparency Rules and Article 17 of the Regulation on Issuers Euronext Growth Milan, that on 21 February 2023 it has received from the shareholder Alessandro Perego the communication of the increase of its shareholding, occurred on 01/06/2022, above the relevance threshold of 10% of the share capital of the Company.

In particular, Alessandro Perego declared that he held 2,071,095 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 10.1% of its share capital.

Based on the communications received from the shareholders and the information available to the Company to date, the shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's share capital are represented in the following table:

Shareholder

Number of Actions

% share capital

Andrea Rangone

4.030.303

19,6%

Mariano Corso

2.112.220

10,3%

Alessandro Giuseppe Perego

2.071.095

10,1%

Gabriele Faggioli

1.037.344

5,1%

Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, updated information on the Company's shareholding structure is available on the Company's website.

***

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a companỳ listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in understanding and implementing digital transformation and facilitating their encounter with the best technology suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, start-ups, etc.) iǹ communication, storytelling, event management, and generation of business opportunities̀; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations wishing to undertake any digital transformation path. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernisation of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it

Contact

Investor relations

Emilio Adinolfi

Email: emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it

Tel: +39 0292852801

DIGITAL360 Press Office: d'I Comunicazione

Piero Orlando

Email: po@dicomunicazione.it

Tel: +39 3351753472

Euronext Growth Advisor

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Tel: +39 02303431

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or broadcast in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under applicable provisions or an exemption from registration under applicable provisions. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
