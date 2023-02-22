Digital360 S p A : Communication of substantial change of participation

PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE OF PARTICIPATION

Milan, 21 February 2023 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. Società Benefit ("DIGITAL360" or the "Company"), innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, multilateral trading system managed by Borsa Italia S.p.A, hereby announces, pursuant to the Transparency Rules and Article 17 of the Regulation on Issuers Euronext Growth Milan, that on 21 February 2023 it has received from the shareholder Alessandro Perego the communication of the increase of its shareholding, occurred on 01/06/2022, above the relevance threshold of 10% of the share capital of the Company.

In particular, Alessandro Perego declared that he held 2,071,095 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 10.1% of its share capital.

Based on the communications received from the shareholders and the information available to the Company to date, the shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's share capital are represented in the following table:

Shareholder Number of Actions % share capital Andrea Rangone 4.030.303 19,6% Mariano Corso 2.112.220 10,3% Alessandro Giuseppe Perego 2.071.095 10,1% Gabriele Faggioli 1.037.344 5,1%

Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, updated information on the Company's shareholding structure is available on the Company's website.

***

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a companỳ listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in understanding and implementing digital transformation and facilitating their encounter with the best technology suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, start-ups, etc.) iǹ communication, storytelling, event management, and generation of business opportunities̀; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations wishing to undertake any digital transformation path. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernisation of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it