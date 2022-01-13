Digital360 S p A : , Enzo Greco new General Manager

Press release

DIGITAL360, ENZO GRECO NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Milan, 11 January - 2022 DIGITAL360 S.p.A., an innovative SME listed on Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italy), announces the appointment of Enzo Greco as General Manager, effective 1 February.

An experienced top manager, Greco will strengthen the management structure to achieve the following: organic growth, M&A and international expansion the Group has decided upon for the near future, with responsibility for human resources, administration, purchasing, information systems and general services.

Enzo Greco has held major positions at large companies, including General Manager, Chief Information Officer and is responsible for the digital transformation of important companies in large- scale retail trade, fashion, banking and technology. Moreover, he has worked alongside important entrepreneurs in the development of innovation and has gained experience in managing complexity in international companies. Previously General Manager Central Functions of Bennet, Greco was also Group CIO of Prada, CIO of Esselunga and Director with delegated powers of two companies in the world of Cooperative Credit (BCC Sistemi Informatici and Sinergia). With a strong technological background, he is a natural leader in the world of innovation and digital transformation.

"We have always believed that it is people who make the difference; this is why we have identified and chosen an experienced manager with a strong cultural affinity to ours, in order to guarantee DIGITAL360 a further significant capacity for growth and management of complexity - says Raffaello Balocco, CEO of DIGITAL360 -. The new General Manager will have the task of guaranteeing ever greater effectiveness and efficiency in the organization and better integration between the companies in the Group, thanks also to the advanced use of technological platforms, which will allow for greater automation of internal processes".

"DIGITAL360 is in an important phase of growth and expansion, also international, accelerated by the great opportunities opened up by the strong push towards digitalization induced by Covid19 and by the financial resources connected to the recovery fund - says Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360 -. In this very complex period, characterized by intermittent lock-downs and forced smart working, many companies have discovered the importance of digital technologies to better position themselves in the market and attract new clients (Martech and Salestech) and have opted for the use of remote advisory models, strongly based on digital technologies (Consultech), all areas on which DIGITAL360's business is based. Greco's experience will be helpful in controlling and digitizing internal processes, as well as in better understanding market trends and supporting the development of services that are increasingly interesting for the market".

"It is an honour to join the DIGITAL360 family, a company whose values and mission I deeply share, and it will be a real pleasure to be able to contribute to its growth in Italy and abroad," says Enzo Greco. "I have known the key people in this wonderful business venture for many years, and I am very happy and proud to be able to join the team".

