Digital360 S p A : , Enzo Greco new General Manager

01/13/2022 | 05:51am EST
Press release

DIGITAL360, ENZO GRECO NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Milan, 11 January - 2022 DIGITAL360 S.p.A., an innovative SME listed on Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italy), announces the appointment of Enzo Greco as General Manager, effective 1 February.

An experienced top manager, Greco will strengthen the management structure to achieve the following: organic growth, M&A and international expansion the Group has decided upon for the near future, with responsibility for human resources, administration, purchasing, information systems and general services.

Enzo Greco has held major positions at large companies, including General Manager, Chief Information Officer and is responsible for the digital transformation of important companies in large- scale retail trade, fashion, banking and technology. Moreover, he has worked alongside important entrepreneurs in the development of innovation and has gained experience in managing complexity in international companies. Previously General Manager Central Functions of Bennet, Greco was also Group CIO of Prada, CIO of Esselunga and Director with delegated powers of two companies in the world of Cooperative Credit (BCC Sistemi Informatici and Sinergia). With a strong technological background, he is a natural leader in the world of innovation and digital transformation.

"We have always believed that it is people who make the difference; this is why we have identified and chosen an experienced manager with a strong cultural affinity to ours, in order to guarantee DIGITAL360 a further significant capacity for growth and management of complexity - says Raffaello Balocco, CEO of DIGITAL360 -. The new General Manager will have the task of guaranteeing ever greater effectiveness and efficiency in the organization and better integration between the companies in the Group, thanks also to the advanced use of technological platforms, which will allow for greater automation of internal processes".

"DIGITAL360 is in an important phase of growth and expansion, also international, accelerated by the great opportunities opened up by the strong push towards digitalization induced by Covid19 and by the financial resources connected to the recovery fund - says Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360 -. In this very complex period, characterized by intermittent lock-downs and forced smart working, many companies have discovered the importance of digital technologies to better position themselves in the market and attract new clients (Martech and Salestech) and have opted for the use of remote advisory models, strongly based on digital technologies (Consultech), all areas on which DIGITAL360's business is based. Greco's experience will be helpful in controlling and digitizing internal processes, as well as in better understanding market trends and supporting the development of services that are increasingly interesting for the market".

"It is an honour to join the DIGITAL360 family, a company whose values and mission I deeply share, and it will be a real pleasure to be able to contribute to its growth in Italy and abroad," says Enzo Greco. "I have known the key people in this wonderful business venture for many years, and I am very happy and proud to be able to join the team".

***

This press release is available on the Company's website at www.digital360.it.

***

DIGITAL360

DIGITAL360, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan Market (formerly AIM Italy) of the Italian Stock Exchange, has the objective of accompanying companies and public administrations in the understanding and implementation of digital transformation, and encouraging them to meet the best technological suppliers. DIGITAL360 pursues this objective through two business units: one, called "Demand Generation" supports technology companies (vendors, software houses, system integrators, startups, etc.) in communication, storytelling, event management, and generating business opportunities; the other, called "Advisory & Coaching" is aimed at all companies and public administrations that want to undertake any kind of digital transformation. NetworkDIGITAL360, transversal to both Business Units, is the largest network of online publications dedicated to all topics of Digital Innovation. DIGITAL360 integrates a multidisciplinary and multicultural mix of professionalism̀ and skills thanks to analysts, journalists, consultants and experts in the digital world, united by a great passion and mission: digital innovation as an engine for the growth and modernization of our country. For further information: www.digital360.it

Contact

Investor relations

Emilio Adinolfi

Email: emilio.adinolfi@digital360.it

Tel: +39 0292852801

DIGITAL360 press office: d'I comunicazione

Piero Orlando

Email: po@dicomunicazione.it

Tel: +39 3351753472

Euronext Growth Advisor

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Email: ecm@cfosim.com

Tel: +39 02303431

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Italy or in any other country in which such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorisation by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or broadcast in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in Italy, the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under applicable laws or an exemption from registration under applicable laws. The shares referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or under applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of the Company's shares in Italy, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
