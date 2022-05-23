Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Digital360 S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    DIG   IT0005254252

DIGITAL360 S.P.A.

(DIG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/23 09:14:21 am EDT
4.250 EUR   +2.41%
Digital360 S p A : Equity Forum – Spring Conference Francoforte

05/23/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIGITAL360

Investor Presentation

Andrea Rangone, Chairman DIGITAL360

Frankfurt, 23rd May 2022

I. Company overview

II. Network DIGITAL360

History and growth

stems from the experience developed by Politecnico di Milano Professors in the area of Digital Transformation and Entrepreneurial Innovation

41,4

Revenues (€Mln)

25.2

26.3

CAGR 2011-2021: +40%

22.5

M&A Growth

12.8

14.3

Organic Growth

9.7

10.8

3.3

2.8

1.4

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Pro-Forma

DIGITAL360 is founded

DIGITAL360 went public

ORGANIC GROWTH

M&A GROWTH

Aimed at consolidating fragmented markets

Organic CAGR: 20%

15

acquired

companies so far

3

3

Two Business Units leveraging the same Community

Digital Innovation

Digital Innovation Market

Supply

(services, software, hardware)

TECH COMPANIES

(over 40 bn euros in Italy)

ICT Vendors

We have created the largest Online Community (around our Network

Telcos

DIGITAL360) in Italy involving all the main stakeholders involved in Digital

Software Houses

Innovation (first of all tech buyers & tech companies,

System Integrators

but also institutions, policy makers, politicians, etc)

Software and Hardware

We are divided in two Business Units

Resellers

Demand generation

Cloud Providers

We help the best suppliers of digital solutions/services

Online Marketing Service

to build a reputation on the market and to connect with new

Providers

customers through innovative Marketing & Sales Services

New Media Agencies

eCommerce Service

Advisory & Coaching

Providers

Start-ups

We help businesses and public bodies to pursue their path of digital

[…]

transformation and entrepreneurial innovation through the provision of

innovative Advisory and Coaching services

Over 90,000

Tech Companies

Digital Innovation

Demand

TECH BUYERS

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Micro Enterprises

Independent

Professionals

Public Sector Authorities

[…]

Over 4 Million

Tech Buyers

4

4

Network DIGITAL360: our portals

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46,3 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net income 2022 2,65 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
Net cash 2022 5,00 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,5 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Digital360 S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 5,81 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Faggioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaello Balocco Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilio Adinolfi Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Rangone Chairman
Andrea Reghelin Director-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.-16.33%83
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED2.86%295
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.57%233
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.2.73%212
MIRRIAD ADVERTISING PLC-27.68%70
TRIBOO S.P.A.-10.48%42