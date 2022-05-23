|
Digital360 S p A : Equity Forum – Spring Conference Francoforte
DIGITAL360
Investor Presentation
Andrea Rangone, Chairman DIGITAL360
Frankfurt, 23rd May 2022
I. Company overview
II. Network DIGITAL360
History and growth
stems from the experience developed by Politecnico di Milano Professors in the area of Digital Transformation and Entrepreneurial Innovation
41,4
Revenues (€Mln)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
26.3
|
|
CAGR 2011-2021: +40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
M&A Growth
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
|
9.7
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro-Forma
|
DIGITAL360 is founded
|
|
DIGITAL360 went public
|
|
|
|
ORGANIC GROWTH
|
|
|
M&A GROWTH
|
Aimed at consolidating fragmented markets
|
Organic CAGR: 20%
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquired
|
|
companies so far
|
|
|
3
Two Business Units leveraging the same Community
|
|
Digital Innovation
|
|
Digital Innovation Market
|
|
Supply
|
|
(services, software, hardware)
|
|
TECH COMPANIES
|
|
(over 40 bn euros in Italy)
|
|
ICT Vendors
|
|
We have created the largest Online Community (around our Network
|
|
Telcos
|
|
|
|
DIGITAL360) in Italy involving all the main stakeholders involved in Digital
|
|
Software Houses
|
|
Innovation (first of all tech buyers & tech companies,
|
|
System Integrators
|
|
but also institutions, policy makers, politicians, etc)
|
|
Software and Hardware
|
|
We are divided in two Business Units
|
|
Resellers
|
|
|
|
Demand generation
|
|
Cloud Providers
|
|
|
|
We help the best suppliers of digital solutions/services
|
|
Online Marketing Service
|
|
|
|
to build a reputation on the market and to connect with new
|
|
Providers
|
|
customers through innovative Marketing & Sales Services
|
|
|
|
|
New Media Agencies
|
|
|
|
eCommerce Service
|
€
|
Advisory & Coaching
|
|
Providers
|
|
Start-ups
|
|
We help businesses and public bodies to pursue their path of digital
|
|
[…]
|
|
transformation and entrepreneurial innovation through the provision of
|
|
|
innovative Advisory and Coaching services
|
|
Over 90,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tech Companies
|
|
Digital Innovation
Demand
TECH BUYERS
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Micro Enterprises
Independent
Professionals
Public Sector Authorities
[…]
Over 4 Million
Tech Buyers
4
Network DIGITAL360: our portals
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:15:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
46,3 M
48,9 M
48,9 M
|Net income 2022
|
2,65 M
2,80 M
2,80 M
|Net cash 2022
|
5,00 M
5,27 M
5,27 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|25,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
78,5 M
82,8 M
82,8 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,59x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|218
|Free-Float
|40,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL360 S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|4,15 €
|Average target price
|5,81 €
|Spread / Average Target
|40,1%