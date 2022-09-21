Digital360 S p A : The Board of Directors of DIGITAL360 S.p.A. approves the consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DIGITAL360 S.P.A. APPROVES CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2022: RESULTS STILL GROWING STRONGLY: TURNOVER +51%, EBITDA +34%, PRO FORMA FIGURES: TURNOVER +110%, EBITDA +90% Key Group Results for the First Half of 2022: Consolidated revenue of EUR 24.5 million, an increase of 51% compared to the same period in 2021;

EBITDA 1 amounted to EUR 5.0 million, up 34% from EUR 3.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021;

EBIT and EBIT Adjusted 2 amounted to EUR 3.1 million and EUR 3.8 million, respectively, both with an increase of about 35% compared to 30 June 2021;

Net profit and Adjusted Net Profit amounted to EUR 1.8 million and EUR 2.6 million respectively, compared to EUR 1.4 million and EUR 1.9 million as at 30 June 2021;

Net Financial Position still creditworthy at EUR 2.4 million (compared to EUR 3.1 million as at 31 December 2021) despite the acquisitions made in the semester. Milan, 20 September 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A, an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market ("D360" or the "Company"), announces that the Board of Directors, which met today, examined and approved the consolidated half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022, prepared in accordance with the EGM Italy Issuers' Regulation and in compliance with Italian accounting standards. "The structure of the DIGITAL360 group is in a phase of profound transformation: in addition to the organic growth resulting from the positive results of the current business, there is also the growth resulting from new acquisitions, in Italy and abroad. Compared to the first six months of 2021, 8 new companies have joined the perimeter", says Andrea Rangone, President of DIGITAL360. "DIGITAL360's growth strategy has always been strongly based on acquisitions, aimed primarily at consolidating highly fragmented markets in order to gain market leadership positions. In addition to the acquisitions already formalised and consolidated in the half- yearly report, others were contracted with preliminary purchase agreements during the first six months of the year (and finalised after 30 June), and others are still being negotiated as of today, with the aim of reaching the end of the financial year with a perimeter that has grown significantly compared to the beginning of the year, in terms of size, numbers and, above all, prospects. The half-yearly report that has just closed, although showing growing and very positive figures, shows only a part of the economic and business dynamics underway, which will gradually become more explicit as the Group progressively consolidates not only the economic and financial data of the companies acquired and being acquired, but also the organisational, product and commercial synergies that may arise from them". The EBITDA and EBIT ratios are not identified as an accounting measure in the context of national and international accounting standards and should not be regarded as an alternative measure for assessing the group's operating performance. 2 Adjusted values are reclassified to neutralise the effects of amortisation related to consolidation differences as at 30 June.

"During the first six months of the year, several activities were initiated to accelerate the Group's international development, from the acquisitions of Xona and BPS in Latam and Spain respectively, to the creation of a dedicated management team with extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of these markets," says Raffaello Balocco, Managing Director of Digital360. "The process will continue in the second half of the year, quickly leading to the creation of an immediately important market position". "Some of the acquisitions made will help us to increase the focus and thrust on subscription-based tech services (Consultech), which represent an important and innovative component of the Group's growth strategy, particularly suited to support small and medium-sized Italian companies in their digital transformation path," says Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360. "Moreover, the acquisitions made in the Advisory area highlight the decision to create clusters of synergic companies in the areas of greatest development of the Business Unit, particularly in the consulting sector for public administrations, driven by the PNRR (thanks to the subsidiary ICTLAB and the acquired Meridiana), in cybersecurity (with the acquired Cryptonet Lab), and HR transformation (Methodos Group). These are business sectors in which the Group aims to achieve important internal synergies with a consequent expansion of the volume of services provided". Key consolidated results for the half year 3 The total revenues of the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2022 amounted to EUR 24.5 million, an increase of 51% compared to the same period in 2021, when they amounted to EUR 16.2 million. The increase totalling €8.3 million is about 60% related to the contribution from the newly consolidated companies, which accounts for about €4.9 million, and the difference (€3.4 million) to the organic growth in revenue on a like-for-like basis (+21% compared to the first half of 2021). At EUR 33.8 million, pro-forma revenues grew by 108% compared to those booked in the previous half-year, and are already over 80% of the pro-forma revenues booked in the first six months of the year alone. The total pro forma value of production amounted to EUR 35.3 million, an increase of EUR 18.4 million (+109%), of which EUR 9.4 million was related to the expansion of the perimeter. Thanks to the significant growth in revenues, EBITDA in the consolidated financial statements reached EUR 5 million, an increase of 34% compared to the EBITDA recorded on 30.06.2021, when it was worth EUR 3.7 million. Gestionally, even at constant perimeter, EBITDA shows an organic growth of about 10%, despite the important strengthening of the corporate management and staff structure to effectively cope with the significant growth in size. Due to the lack of homogeneity of the data for the two half-year periods being compared, the changes in the same perimeter have been highlighted and commented on, but the pro-forma figures of the income statement have also been highlighted alongside the balance sheet values, simulating the effect of the consolidation as if it referred to the entire half-year period both for the companies acquired during the half-year period and for the companies acquired after the conclusion of the half-year period, but whose purchase contract had already been formalised before 30 June 2022. The pro-forma data, shown for information purposes only in the Report on Operations and not subject to audit, are therefore useful to better represent the management effects of the acquisitions on the Group's business and the overall dimensional impact of costs and revenues, as well as to facilitate the comparison with the results that will come in the following half-year.

With regard to pro-forma figures, EBITDA amounted to EUR 7.1 million and increased by a good EUR 3.4 million (+89%) compared to the previous half-year result. EBIT in the consolidated financial statements amounted to EUR 3.1 million as at 30.06.22, an increase of 36% compared to the same period in 2021 (when it was worth EUR 2.3 million), while Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 3.8 million, an increase of 35% compared to the value recorded as at 30 June 2021 (it was EUR 2.8 million). With reference to pro-forma data, Adjusted EBIT reached EUR 5.6 million at the end of the half-year, and thus doubled compared to EUR 2.8 million in the previous year. Consolidated net profit increased to EUR 1.8 million (it was EUR 1.4 million in 2021). Adjusted net profit, measured on a six-monthpro-forma basis, amounted to EUR 3.8 million, again double the previous six-month period (when it was EUR 1.9 million). The Group's financial performance was also positive: despite the investments made, they had an NFP that 2021 vendor loans paid in 2022 and the acquisitions completed. The NFP remains creditworthy for about EUR 2.4 million. This is compared to 3.1 creditors as of 31 December 2021. The Consolidated Shareholders' Equity was strengthened from EUR 16.4 million as at 31 December 2021 to EUR 19.1 million as at 30 June 2022. Below is a summary of the main economic, equity and financial indicators.

Main events of the first semester The main events of the semester are summarised below. DIGITAL360 continued to support investments for growth, particularly for the development of technological structures and platforms, with the total expenditure on innovation amounting to EUR 1.9 million, mainly consisting of intangible assets. The main expenditure was on investments in technological innovation and the development of new digital services.

the development of technological structures and platforms, with the total expenditure on innovation amounting to EUR 1.9 million, mainly consisting of intangible assets. The main expenditure was on investments in technological innovation and the development of new digital services. In 2022, DIGITAL360 launched a major international expansion project aimed primarily at the geopolitical area of Latam and Spain, already prepared last year with the launch of InnovacionDigital360.com, a Spanish-language portal dedicated to digital transformation. This huge geopolitical area, which shares the same language and a very similar cultural matrix to Italy, offers opportunities̀particularly relevant for the company's business, as it also presents a market and competitive environment with similar characteristics to that of our country . In that area , there is also a strong acceleration of digital innovation, driven by the pandemic and the arrival of public funds to boost the economy.

prepared last year with the launch of InnovacionDigital360.com, a Spanish-language portal dedicated to digital transformation. This huge geopolitical area, which shares the same language and a very similar cultural matrix to Italy, offers opportunities̀particularly relevant for the company's business, as it also presents a market and competitive environment with similar characteristics to that of our country that area there is also a strong acceleration of digital innovation, driven by the pandemic and the arrival of public funds to boost the economy. In January 2022, DIGITAL360 signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51% stake in EMPRENDIMIENTOS AEREOS S.R.L. ('XONA'), a Buenos Aires-based marketing agency with a specific focus on the Tech market.

a Buenos Aires-based marketing agency with a specific focus on the market. Also in January 2022, DIGITAL360 finalised the acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in the company Corecube S.r.l. ('Corecube'), which specialises in the design of training courses for professionals who also need to update themselves in accordance with the obligations of their orders.

('Corecube'), which specialises in the design of training courses for professionals who also need to update themselves in accordance with the obligations of their orders. In February 2022, DIGITAL360 acquired a 51% stake in Digital Sales S.r.l. a start-up company specialising in digital solutions to support B2B marketing and sales (MarTech and SalesTech), and which supports companies in effectively using Marketing Automation and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology solutions based on the software platform of Hubspot, a leading company in this field and listed on the Nasdaq.