Digital360 S p A : board of Directors approves consolitated financial statements and draft financial statements as at 31 December 2021

Press release

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DIGITAL360 S.P.A. APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE DRAFT FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS: TURNOVER UP 31%. PRO FORMA REVENUES1 POST ACQUISITIONS AT 41.4 MILLION (+57%). EBITDA IN SENSITIVE PROGRESS AT 6.9 MILLION (+38%), EBITDA PRO FORMA TO 8 MILLION (+59%). NFP CREDIT FOR 3.1 MILLION.

● Production value of €36 million, up 30% compared to the same period in 2020, and pro forma production value reaching €43 million, up 56%;

● Consolidated revenues of €34.4 million, up 31% on 2020, and pro forma revenues of €41.4 million, up 57%;

● EBITDA2 of 6.9 million euros, up 38% from 5.0 million in 2020 and pro forma EBITDA of 8 million euros, up 59% from 2020;

● EBIT and EBIT Adjusted3 pro forma equal to 3.6 and 5.8 million euros respectively, compared to 2.5 and 3.3 at 31 December 2020;

● Pro forma net profit and adjusted net profit of 2.0 and 3.9 million euros respectively, compared to 1.6 and 2.3 million euros as of 31 December 2020;

● Net financial position in credit of EUR 3.1 million, a clear improvement on the debt position of EUR -1.4 million on 31 December 2020.

Milan, 28 March 2022 - DIGITAL360 S.p.A. a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announces that the Board of Directors, which met today, examined and approved the consolidated financial statements and the draft financial statements for the year 2021, prepared in accordance with the Italian Accounting Standards (OIC).

"The increase in revenues and margins in 2021 was particularly significant and was the result of both the significant organic growth and the acquisitions made during the year," says Raffaello Balocco, CEO of DIGITAL360. "We

1 The pro forma figures consolidate the economic values of the subsidiaries for the entire year and not pro rata temporis. They are reclassified by management and are for information purposes only, as they are not audited.

2 The EBITDA and EBIT ratios are not identified as an accounting measure in the context of national and international accounting standards and should not be considered as an alternative measure for assessing the performance of the group's operating results.

3 Adjusted values are reclassified to neutralize the effects of amortization relating to consolidation differences at 31 December.

achieved these excellent results, also thanks to the boost in Annual Recurring Revenue by subscription, which at the end of the year reached EUR 8.5 million with an increase of 33% compared to 2020."

"The scalability of the business and the ability to contain costs in relation to the evolution of revenues has allowed us to grow margins higher than revenues, thus repaying the investments in technological innovation made in recent years that have allowed us to develop an innovative approach, based on proprietary assets (online portals, know-how, technological platforms), which is revolutionizing the reference markets" - states Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of DIGITAL360.

Andrea Rangone, President of DIGITAL360, says: "We believe that the excellent results and growth we have achieved can be replicated outside our country: the company has embarked on an ambitious path of international expansion based mainly on M&A, which should take shape with several acquisitions as early as 2022. In the meantime, we have also strengthened the management structure with the entry of important executives, with great experience in managing complexity."

Main consolidated results for the year

Seven acquisitions were made during the year, two of which were additions to companies that were already 51% owned at the beginning of the year and whose shareholding increased to 100%. The new shareholdings have significantly changed the consolidation perimeter, making it difficult to read the economic and financial data in comparison with the previous year. The acquisitions that, from the point of view of the new perimeter, had the greatest impact were in particular completed in the last quarter of 2021 and consolidated in the financial statements on a pro rata temporis basis, with a therefore still very limited impact on the economic result of the consolidated financial statements. Due to this inconsistency, the pro forma figures of the income statement were also shown, simulating the effect of consolidation as if it referred to the entire year. The pro forma data are therefore useful to better represent the management effects of the acquisitions on the Group's business and the overall dimensional impact of costs and revenues, increasing their significance also in view of the year 2022.

Total revenues in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31 2021 amounted to €34.4 million, an increase of 31% compared to the same period in 2020, when they amounted to €26.3 million. Just under a third of the increase of €8.1 million was due to the contribution of the new consolidated companies, which accounted for approximately €2.5 million, and the difference (€5.6 million) to organic growth in revenues on a like-for-like basis (+21% compared to 2020).

Pro forma revenues of EUR 41.4 million were 57% higher than those recorded last year.

The value of production in the consolidated financial statements amounts to 36 million, with an overall growth of 8.4 million (+30%): of this, 2.7 million is related to the expansion of the perimeter.

The pro forma production value is 43 million euros, up to 56% compared to 2020.

EBITDA consolidated financial statements amounted to EUR 6.9 million, an increase of 38% compared to the figure recorded at 31 December 2020, when it was EUR 5 million. The increase of €1.9 million is 20% related to the contribution from the newly consolidated companies, which accounts for approximately €0.4 million, and the difference to organic growth. EBITDA on a like-for-like basis, i.e. without considering the effect of the new acquisitions, was €6.5 million, an increase of €1.5 million compared to 2020 (+29%, more than proportional to revenue growth, +21%).

Pro forma EBITDA amounted to 8.0 million euros and increased by a good 3 million (+59%) compared to last year's result.

EBIT consolidated financial statements amounted to €3.6 million at 31.12.21, an increase of 44% compared to the same period in 2020 (when it was worth €2.5 million), while Adjusted EBIT amounted to €5.0 million, an increase of 51% compared to the value reported at 31 December 2020 (it was €3.3 million). The effect of the new scope of consolidation weighs on EBIT by €0.4 million.

With reference to pro-forma data, Adjusted EBIT reached 5.8 million euros at the end of the financial year, 76% higher than the 3.3 million euros of the previous year.

Consolidated net profit increased to EUR 2.0 million (it was EUR 1.6 million in 2020).

Adjusted net profit, measured on a pro forma 12-month basis, amounted to €3.9 million, 67% higher than the previous year (when it was €2.3 million).

During the year, the Group's Net Financial Position (NFP) improved significantly, from 1.4 million (debt) at 31

December 2020 to -3.1 million (credit) at 31 December 2021.

It is worth mentioning that, at year-end, there was still a residual portion of the convertible bond (POC) issued by the company at the time of the IPO, maturing on 13 June 2022, in the amount of EUR 1.1 million. At current share prices (above EUR 4.00), the conversion option is still highly attractive, i.e. "in the money", which should significantly benefit the Group's NFP in the 2022 financial year.

Consolidated shareholders' equity was strengthened, rising from €9.8 million at 31 December 2020 to €16.4 million at 31 December 2021.

The following is a summary of the main economic, equity and financial indicators.