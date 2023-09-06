(Alliance News) - Digital360 Spa announced Tuesday that it has concluded through its Spanish subsidiary Digital360 Iberia SL, the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Omnitel Comunicaciones SL, and a 55 percent stake in AdjudicacionesTic SL, both based in Madrid, with the possibility of acquiring the remaining shares in 2026, in conjunction with the approval of the budget for the year 2025.

Omnitel, together with its Portuguese subsidiary Omniprotic Portugal, "is an important agency that supports the main technology companies operating in Spain and Portugal in their marketing and sales activities," the company says in a note.

Omnitel, also consolidating the data of its subsidiary Omniprotic, closed its 2022 financial statements with a turnover of EUR19.3 million, about EUR1 million in Ebitda and a Net Financial Position in credit of EUR200,000.

AdjudicacionesTic closed its 2022 financial statements with a turnover of EUR900,000, an Ebitda of EUR350,000 and a Net Financial Position Receivable of EUR350,000.

Digital360 on Tuesday closed flat at EUR5.34 per share.

