Digital360 closes 2022 in profit; revenues also increase

(Alliance News) - Digital360 Spa on Thursday reported December 31, 2022 adjusted net income of EUR4.8 million from EUR3.3 million in the same period last year.

Total revenues amounted to EUR56.4 million from EUR34.4 million in 2021.

Ebitda stands at EUR9.7 million from EUR6.9 million the previous year.

Adjusted Ebit is worth EUR6.9 million from EUR5.0 million in 2021.

Debt net financial position is minus EUR14.4 million, compared to credit position of EUR3.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Digital360 on Thursday closed down 4.9 percent to EUR4.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

