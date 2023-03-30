Advanced search
    DIG   IT0005254252

DIGITAL360 S.P.A.

(DIG)
  Report
2023-03-30
4.660 EUR   -4.90%
Digital360 closes 2022 in profit; revenues also increase

03/30/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Digital360 Spa on Thursday reported December 31, 2022 adjusted net income of EUR4.8 million from EUR3.3 million in the same period last year.

Total revenues amounted to EUR56.4 million from EUR34.4 million in 2021.

Ebitda stands at EUR9.7 million from EUR6.9 million the previous year.

Adjusted Ebit is worth EUR6.9 million from EUR5.0 million in 2021.

Debt net financial position is minus EUR14.4 million, compared to credit position of EUR3.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Digital360 on Thursday closed down 4.9 percent to EUR4.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 56,6 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net income 2022 1,65 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
Net Debt 2022 12,9 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100,0 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 272
Free-Float 44,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 6,22 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Faggioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaello Balocco Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilio Adinolfi Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Rangone Chairman
Andrea Reghelin Director-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.13.16%108
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.00%203
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED-3.08%181
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.47%149
AGORA S.A.29.63%68
BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC11.11%33
