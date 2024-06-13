DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report

From Our CEO (continued) A Year of Great Progress Given the business challenges we face, DigitalBridge has built out our ESG program in important dimensions. We completed a formal materiality assessment and issued our first portfolio company-level ESG performance report to limited partners. We hired a full-time ESG analyst to assist our ESG Advisor, conducted an audit of our ESG program and developed an Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) for investments that we conduct alongside our development bank partners.4 Each step helps ensure that our ESG program is built to support our future ambitions. Throughout this report, you can learn more about how these actions equip us to better deliver on customer requirements, investor expectations and our own business objectives. Again, we seek to address ESG and climate- related issues as a priority; our stakeholders have high expectations. One way we plan to meet those expectations is by striving to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To that end, we conducted our first fund-level estimate of Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions of our portfolio companies, among other actions.5

Also, we are continuing to actively engage with our portfolio companies to advance their integration and adoption of ESG performance data collection systems and disclosures. More than ever, better ESG data drives better decision making and resource allocation. "We believe we have the people, programs, tools and technology in place to build and power a sustainable digital future." Finally, we have invested in tools and training as we seek to equip our portfolio companies to provide consistent, verifiable and relevant ESG performance data and to meet rising regulatory and investor expectations.