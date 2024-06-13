Sharpening Our Focus
2023 ESG REPORT
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
OUR VISION
Build a sustainable future by creating economic value, preserving resources and improving the communities in which we operate and live.
OUR MISSION
Deliver value to our stakeholders by integrating material ESG considerations across our relevant business activities.
CONTENTS
Our Business
Responsible Investment
P. 3
P. 11
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
P. 21
P. 28
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
From Our CEO
12
Our Investment Approach
22
DEI at DigitalBridge
29
About This Report
5
About DigitalBridge
15
Future-Focused Businesses
23
Ethics and Compliance
30
Stakeholder Engagement
6
ESG Strategy
17
Climate-Related Risks and
24
ESG Risk Management
31
SASB Index
Opportunities
26
Cybersecurity and Data
35
TCFD Index
8
ESG Governance
19
Environmental Management
Protection
39
Important Information
10
Key ESG Partners
20
Human Capital Management
40
Definitions and Endnotes
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
From Our CEO
Future-proofing our businesses protects and creates value.
In 2023, we fully completed a landmark transition, finalizing our strategic evolution to a scalable, asset-light alternative asset manager dedicated to digital infrastructure. Accordingly, we also expanded our senior leadership team with a set of highly experienced senior executives. Alongside this evolution, our management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues continued to progress. In the past year alone, our ESG program has grown and matured in ways that add even more business value and help us prepare for what's next. I think of this important work as future-proofing our businesses.
ESG Management Is Imperative
Thoughtful, proactive management of material ESG issues has become indispensable for achieving our business objectives. We see how ESG integration not only helps our portfolio companies identify and manage risks and opportunities, but also strengthens their license to operate and increases their attractiveness to potential strategic partners.1 In addition, the ESG commitments of both DigitalBridge and our portfolio companies are an essential selling
point to many of our largest customers. Our portfolio companies serve a roster of leading technology and communications businesses that have appropriately ambitious climate reduction aspirations and high sustainability standards for their vendors, including the demand for detailed ESG programs and data reporting. Managing and reporting on ESG and climate issues is an imperative business need.
The AI Challenge
This past year, I have publicly stated many times that DigitalBridge recognizes the potentially enormous impact of artificial intelligence across the global economy.2 We especially recognize the burgeoning demand for more data centers and more energy - clean, renewable energy
- and the desire to manage the potential environmental impacts. We see what's coming and know we need to build faster and think more strategically. We believe we are well positioned to be vital, constructive players in the uptake of artificial intelligence by providing the necessary infrastructure.3 We are focusing on taking a proactive approach for optimal business, societal and environmental outcomes.
"Powering the next generation of digital infrastructure with renewable energy is vital. We have an obligation to leave the planet in a better condition than how we found it. I reject the notion that financial returns have to suffer via responsible investing. This is simply not true."
Marc C. Ganzi
DigitalBridge CEO
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
|
From Our CEO (continued)
A Year of Great Progress
Given the business challenges we face, DigitalBridge has built out our ESG program in important dimensions. We completed a formal materiality assessment and issued our first portfolio company-level ESG performance report to limited partners. We hired a full-time ESG analyst to assist our ESG Advisor, conducted an audit of our ESG program and developed an Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) for investments that we conduct alongside our development bank partners.4 Each step helps ensure that our ESG program is built to support our future ambitions. Throughout this report, you can learn more about how these actions equip us to better deliver on customer requirements, investor expectations and our own business objectives.
Again, we seek to address ESG and climate- related issues as a priority; our stakeholders have high expectations. One way we plan to meet those expectations is by striving to achieve
net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To that end, we conducted our first fund-level estimate of Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions of our portfolio companies, among other actions.5
Also, we are continuing to actively engage with our portfolio companies to advance their integration and adoption of ESG performance data collection systems and disclosures. More than ever, better ESG data drives better decision making and resource allocation.
"We believe we have the people, programs, tools and technology in place to build and power a sustainable digital future."
Finally, we have invested in tools and training as we seek to equip our portfolio companies to provide consistent, verifiable and relevant ESG performance data and to meet rising regulatory and investor expectations.
Growing Our Team
In addition to this progress in our ESG program, we have strengthened our senior management team by placing highly experienced professionals in several strategic positions. In 2023 alone,
we added and promoted talent across the organization to further grow our business and enhance our corporate governance practices. The next phase of DigitalBridge's growth rests with our people, ideas and culture. Investing in experienced leaders is a key to success, and I am excited to continue to capitalize on our momentum.
We believe we have the people, programs,
tools and technology in place to build and power a sustainable digital future. I invite you to read this report to learn more about our progress and commitment to working toward a sustainable digital economy.
Marc C. Ganzi
Chief Executive Officer
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
|
About DigitalBridge
We are a leading infrastructure partner to the digital economy.
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading alternative asset manager dedicated
to investing in digital infrastructure.
With over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of our limited partners and shareholders.6
$80B
100+
40+
25years
assets under
digital infrastructure
portfolio
of investing
management
professionals
companies
in digital
INVESTING ACROSS THE DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ECOSYSTEM
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DigitalBridge has offices in Denver, London, Los Angeles, Luxembourg, New York and Singapore.
Cell Towers
Enable mobile communications and provide critical network coverage
Data Centers
Fiber Networks
Play a vital role in
Bind networks
computing, storing
together through
and managing
an ultrafast
information
connective tissue
Small Cells
Deliver mobile network densification and capacity in high- demand areas
Edge
Support increasing latency-dependent computing demands
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
ESG Strategy
Our approach has evolved in step with our digitally focused business model.
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
|
Our ESG program supports DigitalBridge's business growth while thoughtfully managing our impacts. As we further expand into new markets and verticals, our program remains focused on building stronger, more competitive businesses.7
Our limited partners, customers and other stakeholders with whom we foster relationships require that we have a fact-based and data- driven strategy to generate attractive returns, invest responsibly, manage climate impacts and cultivate more diverse, inclusive workplaces.
These are sound business practices that address risks and opportunities for our business and have become crucial to our license to operate. An ESG program is also vital to serving investors and customers who have appropriately ambitious aspirations and standards for their vendors, including the demand for detailed ESG programs and data reporting.8
ACTION AND PROGRESS
As a leading digital infrastructure investor, DigitalBridge has experienced exponential growth since establishing our ESG program six years ago. In 2023, we evolved our ESG strategy and built out the infrastructure and tools to support the continued growth of
our organization.
We are using the findings of a formal materiality assessment of ESG risks and opportunities to guide our ESG strategy and help us focus our resources on those issues that we believe will create greater long-term value for our investors, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. Finally, the findings will
help inform Company strategy and the scope of future ESG reporting.
DigitalBridge engaged a global sustainability consultancy to support our ESG team in developing a comprehensive Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
for evaluating and managing environmental and social risks for relevant investments in emerging markets.9 This system is designed to add rigor, which should position us to meet the requirements of investors such as the International Finance Corporation and other development banks such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Jeff Ginsberg
Chief Administrative Officer,
ESG Committee Chair
"Digital infrastructure customers expect
best-in-class ESG programs at our portfolio companies, and together with our world- class management team, that is what we are striving for as part of our focus on delivering attractive returns."
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
|
ESG Strategy (continued)
Refining Our Approach
OUR MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT PROCESS
In 2023, we engaged a third-party advisor to perform our first formal materiality assessment. Our process aligned with the double materiality concept, as we incorporated ESG risks and opportunities that are significant from a financial perspective.10 Overall, the findings confirmed the areas on which our strategy has focused while identifying a few additional topics, such as regulation and disclosure, that have recently
1. Identified the universe of risks and opportunities to include in the assessment
MATERIALITY MATRIX
2. Identified and surveyed 76 DigitalBridge stakeholders to initially prioritize material topics
3. Completed eight group or individual interviews with 23 key stakeholders to explore priority topics further
4. Considered the potential financial impact on material ESG topics, including the magnitude and the timeline of impact
5. Synthesized quantitative and qualitative feedback into a materiality matrix that was reviewed and refined by senior leaders
become more important.
In addition to assessing financial impacts and risks, the materiality matrix is presented in
a traditional format due to the challenges of conducting precise and quantitative assessments for the comprehensive impact of each material topic.
We are using the results to support the continued development of our ESG strategy, ensure alignment with the needs of stakeholder groups, and identify topics with the largest financial impact on DigitalBridge.
IMPORTANCE TO STAKEHOLDERS
Employee Health
& Safety
Energy Management
Diversity, Equity
& Conservation
& Inclusion
Data Security
& Privacy
Talent Acquisition
Ethics & Integrity
& Retention
Emissions
Renewable Energy
Management
Climate Risk & Resiliency
& Reduction
Environmental Disclosure
& Transparency
Governance Body
Climate Regulation
& Policy
Systemic Risk
Regulation
Biodiversity
Management
& Disclosure
Stakeholder
Community
Service
Engagement
Engagement
Disruptions
Employment
& Resiliency
Development & Training
Water Risk, Management
Supply Chain
& Conservation
Social Impact
Tier 3
Tier 2
Tier 1
IMPACT ON DIGITALBRIDGE VALUE
Legend:
Environmental
Social
Governance
MATERIAL ESG TOPICS
Our materiality assessment confirmed
our previous material topics, with each ranking in the top tier of priority
topics. The findings identified three
additional topics that warrant our attention and will broaden the scope
of our ESG program going forward.
- Energy Management and Conservation
- Data Security and Privacy
- Ethics and Integrity
- Renewable Energy
- Climate Risk and Resiliency
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)
- Regulation and Disclosure*
- Governance Body*
- Service Disruptions and Resiliency*
- Employee Health and Safety
* Tier 1 material topic added in 2024
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
|
ESG Governance
Oversight and management of ESG issues begin at the highest levels.
Board Oversight of ESG
The DigitalBridge Board of Directors has ultimate oversight of the implementation, monitoring and reporting of our management of environmental and social risks. Throughout 2023, our ESG team
committees have oversight of ESG issues that align with their areas of expertise and focus.
The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is responsible for implementing and monitoring our ESG program. It oversees
RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT GOVERNANCE
Has ultimate oversight of the implementation, monitoring and reporting of our management of environmental and social risks
provided quarterly updates to the DigitalBridge Board on significant topics, including ESG KPIs from portfolio companies, updates on relevant ESG projects at DigitalBridge, and summaries of pertinent updates to ESG-related standards and regulations. According to their respective charters and authority delegated by the Board, certain standing Board
and reviews the Company's activities related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability matters as well as the external reporting thereof. The Audit Committee is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethicsas well as the Code of Ethics for Principal Executive Officer and Senior Financial
DigitalBridge
Board of
Directors
Audit Committee Responsible for ensuring compliance with codes of conduct and Company's risk assessment and management policies
Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
Responsible for implementing and monitoring ESG program. Oversees and reviews Company corporate social responsibility, sustainability and external reporting
Lee Coker
ESG Advisor
"ESG integration at DigitalBridge is a team sport.
The support from
our Board, our CEO and our stakeholders is driving the significant progress described in this report."
Officers. Given the growing complexity of ESG reporting and compliance, maintaining Board proficiency in these matters is critical.
An Experienced, Diverse Board
Our Board consists of nine directors, eight of whom are independent and five of whom have substantial digital experience. Further, our Board includes diverse representation, including 33% women and 33% ethnically diverse members. We believe that the collective knowledge and digital expertise of our Board members contribute to driving outcomes for our public and private investors while meeting the Board's oversight responsibility. To learn more, see the DigitalBridge 2024 Proxy Statement.
Firm Leadership
ESG
Committee
Members
Subject
Matter
Experts
Provide oversight of the investment strategy and how responsible investing is integrated into the Company's business priorities
Chaired by our Chief Administrative Officer, this cross-functional group includes investment and operating professionals responsible for the overall ESG strategy for DigitalBridge and our approach to engagement with portfolio companies on ESG matters, incorporating emerging trends at both the Company and portfolio company levels, and for guiding, implementing and overseeing ESG integration at DigitalBridge and ESG engagement across our portfolio companies
Advise on a key set of ESG issues relevant to their domain expertise and in line with our material ESG considerations for DigitalBridge and our portfolio companies
Compliance
Cyber-
Investment
Investor
Legal
security
Team
Relations
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
|
ESG Governance (continued)
ESG Committee
The ESG Committee sets the overall ESG strategy for DigitalBridge and our approach to engagement with portfolio companies on ESG matters, incorporating emerging trends at both the Company and portfolio company levels. DigitalBridge's cross-functional ESG Committee includes investment and operating professionals responsible for guiding, implementing and overseeing ESG integration.
Investment Committee
The Investment Committee includes members of the DigitalBridge executive leadership team
ACTION AND PROGRESS
ESG Committee members rotate periodically, and in early 2024, we welcomed several new members who hold responsibility for various ESG initiatives.
We began updating our Responsible Investment Policy to address common investor questions and current investment areas
and is responsible for reviewing the results of our environmental and social due diligence and for incorporating conclusions into the investment decision-making process for the investments we acquire.
Investment Professionals
Working with our ESG team, our investment professionals are responsible for ongoing management of portfolio companies, ensuring board reporting, and assisting with securing the arrangement of sustainability-linked loans and other aspects of our ESG program.
more accurately. This updated policy will consolidate our previous Responsible Investment Policy and Responsible Lending Policy. We have used aspects of the PRI and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards in developing our updates.
OUR RESPONSIBLE
INVESTMENT POLICY
Our Responsible Investment Policy is the cornerstone of our approach to integrating macro-level and Company- specific ESG considerations throughout the investment life cycle. Our policy articulates our ESG vision and mission, affirms our adherence to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and identifies material ESG topics and defines their scope, taking into consideration investor and stakeholder feedback.
As stated in the policy, our approach to ESG integration extends throughout the investment life cycle and commits us to publicly reporting our ESG performance annually.
Our Business
Responsible Investment
Corporate Responsibility
Appendices
DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report
Key ESG Partners
Our progress has been enriched and accelerated by collaborating with leading organizations.11
