Sharpening Our Focus

2023 ESG REPORT

DigitalBridge 2023 ESG Report

OUR VISION

Build a sustainable future by creating economic value, preserving resources and improving the communities in which we operate and live.

OUR MISSION

Deliver value to our stakeholders by integrating material ESG considerations across our relevant business activities.

CONTENTS

From Our CEO

Our Investment Approach

DEI at DigitalBridge

About This Report

About DigitalBridge

Future-Focused Businesses

Ethics and Compliance

Stakeholder Engagement

ESG Strategy

Climate-Related Risks and

ESG Risk Management

SASB Index

Opportunities

Cybersecurity and Data

TCFD Index

ESG Governance

Environmental Management

Protection

Important Information

Key ESG Partners

Human Capital Management

Definitions and Endnotes

From Our CEO

Future-proofing our businesses protects and creates value.

In 2023, we fully completed a landmark transition, finalizing our strategic evolution to a scalable, asset-light alternative asset manager dedicated to digital infrastructure. Accordingly, we also expanded our senior leadership team with a set of highly experienced senior executives. Alongside this evolution, our management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues continued to progress. In the past year alone, our ESG program has grown and matured in ways that add even more business value and help us prepare for what's next. I think of this important work as future-proofing our businesses.

ESG Management Is Imperative

Thoughtful, proactive management of material ESG issues has become indispensable for achieving our business objectives. We see how ESG integration not only helps our portfolio companies identify and manage risks and opportunities, but also strengthens their license to operate and increases their attractiveness to potential strategic partners.1 In addition, the ESG commitments of both DigitalBridge and our portfolio companies are an essential selling

point to many of our largest customers. Our portfolio companies serve a roster of leading technology and communications businesses that have appropriately ambitious climate reduction aspirations and high sustainability standards for their vendors, including the demand for detailed ESG programs and data reporting. Managing and reporting on ESG and climate issues is an imperative business need.

The AI Challenge

This past year, I have publicly stated many times that DigitalBridge recognizes the potentially enormous impact of artificial intelligence across the global economy.2 We especially recognize the burgeoning demand for more data centers and more energy - clean, renewable energy

  • and the desire to manage the potential environmental impacts. We see what's coming and know we need to build faster and think more strategically. We believe we are well positioned to be vital, constructive players in the uptake of artificial intelligence by providing the necessary infrastructure.3 We are focusing on taking a proactive approach for optimal business, societal and environmental outcomes.

"Powering the next generation of digital infrastructure with renewable energy is vital. We have an obligation to leave the planet in a better condition than how we found it. I reject the notion that financial returns have to suffer via responsible investing. This is simply not true."

Marc C. Ganzi

DigitalBridge CEO

From Our CEO (continued)

A Year of Great Progress

Given the business challenges we face, DigitalBridge has built out our ESG program in important dimensions. We completed a formal materiality assessment and issued our first portfolio company-level ESG performance report to limited partners. We hired a full-time ESG analyst to assist our ESG Advisor, conducted an audit of our ESG program and developed an Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) for investments that we conduct alongside our development bank partners.4 Each step helps ensure that our ESG program is built to support our future ambitions. Throughout this report, you can learn more about how these actions equip us to better deliver on customer requirements, investor expectations and our own business objectives.

Again, we seek to address ESG and climate- related issues as a priority; our stakeholders have high expectations. One way we plan to meet those expectations is by striving to achieve

net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To that end, we conducted our first fund-level estimate of Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions of our portfolio companies, among other actions.5

Also, we are continuing to actively engage with our portfolio companies to advance their integration and adoption of ESG performance data collection systems and disclosures. More than ever, better ESG data drives better decision making and resource allocation.

"We believe we have the people, programs, tools and technology in place to build and power a sustainable digital future."

Finally, we have invested in tools and training as we seek to equip our portfolio companies to provide consistent, verifiable and relevant ESG performance data and to meet rising regulatory and investor expectations.

Growing Our Team

In addition to this progress in our ESG program, we have strengthened our senior management team by placing highly experienced professionals in several strategic positions. In 2023 alone,

we added and promoted talent across the organization to further grow our business and enhance our corporate governance practices. The next phase of DigitalBridge's growth rests with our people, ideas and culture. Investing in experienced leaders is a key to success, and I am excited to continue to capitalize on our momentum.

We believe we have the people, programs,

tools and technology in place to build and power a sustainable digital future. I invite you to read this report to learn more about our progress and commitment to working toward a sustainable digital economy.

Marc C. Ganzi

Chief Executive Officer

About DigitalBridge

We are a leading infrastructure partner to the digital economy.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading alternative asset manager dedicated

to investing in digital infrastructure.

With over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of our limited partners and shareholders.6

$80B

100+

40+

25years

assets under

digital infrastructure

portfolio

of investing

management

professionals

companies

in digital

INVESTING ACROSS THE DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ECOSYSTEM

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DigitalBridge has offices in Denver, London, Los Angeles, Luxembourg, New York and Singapore.

Cell Towers

Enable mobile communications and provide critical network coverage

Data Centers

Fiber Networks

Play a vital role in

Bind networks

computing, storing

together through

and managing

an ultrafast

information

connective tissue

Small Cells

Deliver mobile network densification and capacity in high- demand areas

Edge

Support increasing latency-dependent computing demands

Our ESG program supports DigitalBridge's business growth while thoughtfully managing our impacts. As we further expand into new markets and verticals, our program remains focused on building stronger, more competitive businesses.7

Our limited partners, customers and other stakeholders with whom we foster relationships require that we have a fact-based and data- driven strategy to generate attractive returns, invest responsibly, manage climate impacts and cultivate more diverse, inclusive workplaces.

These are sound business practices that address risks and opportunities for our business and have become crucial to our license to operate. An ESG program is also vital to serving investors and customers who have appropriately ambitious aspirations and standards for their vendors, including the demand for detailed ESG programs and data reporting.8

ACTION AND PROGRESS

As a leading digital infrastructure investor, DigitalBridge has experienced exponential growth since establishing our ESG program six years ago. In 2023, we evolved our ESG strategy and built out the infrastructure and tools to support the continued growth of

our organization.

We are using the findings of a formal materiality assessment of ESG risks and opportunities to guide our ESG strategy and help us focus our resources on those issues that we believe will create greater long-term value for our investors, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. Finally, the findings will

help inform Company strategy and the scope of future ESG reporting.

DigitalBridge engaged a global sustainability consultancy to support our ESG team in developing a comprehensive Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)

for evaluating and managing environmental and social risks for relevant investments in emerging markets.9 This system is designed to add rigor, which should position us to meet the requirements of investors such as the International Finance Corporation and other development banks such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Jeff Ginsberg

Chief Administrative Officer,

ESG Committee Chair

"Digital infrastructure customers expect

best-in-class ESG programs at our portfolio companies, and together with our world- class management team, that is what we are striving for as part of our focus on delivering attractive returns."

ESG Strategy (continued)

Refining Our Approach

OUR MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT PROCESS

In 2023, we engaged a third-party advisor to perform our first formal materiality assessment. Our process aligned with the double materiality concept, as we incorporated ESG risks and opportunities that are significant from a financial perspective.10 Overall, the findings confirmed the areas on which our strategy has focused while identifying a few additional topics, such as regulation and disclosure, that have recently

1. Identified the universe of risks and opportunities to include in the assessment

MATERIALITY MATRIX

2. Identified and surveyed 76 DigitalBridge stakeholders to initially prioritize material topics

3. Completed eight group or individual interviews with 23 key stakeholders to explore priority topics further

4. Considered the potential financial impact on material ESG topics, including the magnitude and the timeline of impact

5. Synthesized quantitative and qualitative feedback into a materiality matrix that was reviewed and refined by senior leaders

become more important.

In addition to assessing financial impacts and risks, the materiality matrix is presented in

a traditional format due to the challenges of conducting precise and quantitative assessments for the comprehensive impact of each material topic.

We are using the results to support the continued development of our ESG strategy, ensure alignment with the needs of stakeholder groups, and identify topics with the largest financial impact on DigitalBridge.

IMPORTANCE TO STAKEHOLDERS

Employee Health

& Safety

Energy Management

Diversity, Equity

& Conservation

& Inclusion

Data Security

& Privacy

Talent Acquisition

Ethics & Integrity

& Retention

Emissions

Renewable Energy

Management

Climate Risk & Resiliency

& Reduction

Environmental Disclosure

& Transparency

Governance Body

Climate Regulation

& Policy

Systemic Risk

Regulation

Biodiversity

Management

& Disclosure

Stakeholder

Community

Service

Engagement

Engagement

Disruptions

Employment

& Resiliency

Development & Training

Water Risk, Management

Supply Chain

& Conservation

Social Impact

Tier 3

Tier 2

Tier 1

IMPACT ON DIGITALBRIDGE VALUE

Legend:

Environmental

Social

Governance

MATERIAL ESG TOPICS

Our materiality assessment confirmed

our previous material topics, with each ranking in the top tier of priority

topics. The findings identified three

additional topics that warrant our attention and will broaden the scope

of our ESG program going forward.

  • Energy Management and Conservation
  • Data Security and Privacy
  • Ethics and Integrity
  • Renewable Energy
  • Climate Risk and Resiliency
  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)
  • Regulation and Disclosure*
  • Governance Body*
  • Service Disruptions and Resiliency*
  • Employee Health and Safety

* Tier 1 material topic added in 2024

ESG Governance

Oversight and management of ESG issues begin at the highest levels.

Board Oversight of ESG

The DigitalBridge Board of Directors has ultimate oversight of the implementation, monitoring and reporting of our management of environmental and social risks. Throughout 2023, our ESG team

committees have oversight of ESG issues that align with their areas of expertise and focus.

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is responsible for implementing and monitoring our ESG program. It oversees

RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT GOVERNANCE

Has ultimate oversight of the implementation, monitoring and reporting of our management of environmental and social risks

provided quarterly updates to the DigitalBridge Board on significant topics, including ESG KPIs from portfolio companies, updates on relevant ESG projects at DigitalBridge, and summaries of pertinent updates to ESG-related standards and regulations. According to their respective charters and authority delegated by the Board, certain standing Board

and reviews the Company's activities related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability matters as well as the external reporting thereof. The Audit Committee is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethicsas well as the Code of Ethics for Principal Executive Officer and Senior Financial

DigitalBridge

Board of

Directors

Audit Committee Responsible for ensuring compliance with codes of conduct and Company's risk assessment and management policies

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Responsible for implementing and monitoring ESG program. Oversees and reviews Company corporate social responsibility, sustainability and external reporting

Lee Coker

ESG Advisor

"ESG integration at DigitalBridge is a team sport.

The support from

our Board, our CEO and our stakeholders is driving the significant progress described in this report."

Officers. Given the growing complexity of ESG reporting and compliance, maintaining Board proficiency in these matters is critical.

An Experienced, Diverse Board

Our Board consists of nine directors, eight of whom are independent and five of whom have substantial digital experience. Further, our Board includes diverse representation, including 33% women and 33% ethnically diverse members. We believe that the collective knowledge and digital expertise of our Board members contribute to driving outcomes for our public and private investors while meeting the Board's oversight responsibility. To learn more, see the DigitalBridge 2024 Proxy Statement.

Firm Leadership

ESG

Committee

Members

Subject

Matter

Experts

Provide oversight of the investment strategy and how responsible investing is integrated into the Company's business priorities

Chaired by our Chief Administrative Officer, this cross-functional group includes investment and operating professionals responsible for the overall ESG strategy for DigitalBridge and our approach to engagement with portfolio companies on ESG matters, incorporating emerging trends at both the Company and portfolio company levels, and for guiding, implementing and overseeing ESG integration at DigitalBridge and ESG engagement across our portfolio companies

Advise on a key set of ESG issues relevant to their domain expertise and in line with our material ESG considerations for DigitalBridge and our portfolio companies

Compliance

Cyber-

Investment

Investor

Legal

security

Team

Relations

ESG Governance (continued)

ESG Committee

The ESG Committee sets the overall ESG strategy for DigitalBridge and our approach to engagement with portfolio companies on ESG matters, incorporating emerging trends at both the Company and portfolio company levels. DigitalBridge's cross-functional ESG Committee includes investment and operating professionals responsible for guiding, implementing and overseeing ESG integration.

Investment Committee

The Investment Committee includes members of the DigitalBridge executive leadership team

ACTION AND PROGRESS

ESG Committee members rotate periodically, and in early 2024, we welcomed several new members who hold responsibility for various ESG initiatives.

We began updating our Responsible Investment Policy to address common investor questions and current investment areas

and is responsible for reviewing the results of our environmental and social due diligence and for incorporating conclusions into the investment decision-making process for the investments we acquire.

Investment Professionals

Working with our ESG team, our investment professionals are responsible for ongoing management of portfolio companies, ensuring board reporting, and assisting with securing the arrangement of sustainability-linked loans and other aspects of our ESG program.

more accurately. This updated policy will consolidate our previous Responsible Investment Policy and Responsible Lending Policy. We have used aspects of the PRI and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards in developing our updates.

OUR RESPONSIBLE

INVESTMENT POLICY

Our Responsible Investment Policy is the cornerstone of our approach to integrating macro-level and Company- specific ESG considerations throughout the investment life cycle. Our policy articulates our ESG vision and mission, affirms our adherence to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and identifies material ESG topics and defines their scope, taking into consideration investor and stakeholder feedback.

As stated in the policy, our approach to ESG integration extends throughout the investment life cycle and commits us to publicly reporting our ESG performance annually.

Key ESG Partners

Our progress has been enriched and accelerated by collaborating with leading organizations.11

