DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release First Quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410032004/en/

DigitalBridge, Infrastructure Partner to the Digital Economy (Graphic: Business Wire)

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting April 30, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use conference ID 13745565. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

Additionally, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will host an Investor Day on May 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT. A live webcast and investor day materials will be made available on the day of the event. To register for more information, please visit ir.digitalbridge.com/events. In person attendance is by invitation.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410032004/en/