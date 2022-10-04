DigitalBridge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) will conduct its quarterly earnings conference call and presentation to discuss the Third Quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company will release financial results prior to the call.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13733322. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $48 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, www.digitalbridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006005/en/