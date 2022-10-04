Advanced search
    DBRG   US25401T6038

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04 2022-10-04 pm EDT
13.65 USD   +4.88%
DigitalBridge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
10/03Digitalbridge Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10/03Tillerson takes stand at Trump ally Barrack's foreign agent trial
DigitalBridge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

10/04/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) will conduct its quarterly earnings conference call and presentation to discuss the Third Quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company will release financial results prior to the call.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13733322. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $48 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, www.digitalbridge.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 148 M - -
Net income 2022 -367 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,28x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 134 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 95,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,01 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
Marc C. Ganzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin J. Jenkins President & Chief Investment Officer
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.0.00%2 134
GECINA-33.08%5 967
MIRVAC GROUP-33.16%5 000
THE GPT GROUP-28.41%4 842
ICADE-39.14%2 858
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.02%2 768