DigitalBridge : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation

Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the duration and severity of the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, driven by, among other factors, the treatment developments and public adoption rates and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against emerging variants of COVID-19; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market, economic and environmental conditions generally and in the digital and communications technology and investment management sectors; the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's operating cash flows, debt service obligations and covenants, liquidity position and valuations of its real estate investments, as well as the increased risk of claims, litigation and regulatory proceedings and uncertainty that may adversely affect the Company; our status as an owner, operator and investment manager of digital infrastructure and real estate and our ability to manage any related conflicts of interest; our ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements, including securitizations, on favorable or comparable terms or at all; the impact of initiatives related to our digital transformation, including the strategic investment by Wafra and the formation of certain other investment management platforms, on our growth and earnings profile; whether the transaction with AMP Capital will be completed within the time frame and on the terms anticipated or at all, and whether we will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the transaction; whether we will realize any of the anticipated benefits of our strategic partnership with Wafra, including whether Wafra will make additional investments in our Digital IM and Digital Operating segments; our ability to integrate and maintain consistent standards and controls, including our ability to manage our acquisitions in the digital industry effectively; the impact to our business operations and financial condition of realized or anticipated compensation and administrative savings through cost reduction programs; our business and investment strategy, including the ability of the businesses in which we have a significant investment (such as BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP)) to execute their business strategies; BRSP's trading price and its impact on the carrying value of the Company's investment in BRSP, including whether the Company will recognize further other-than-temporary impairment on its investment in BRSP; performance of our investments relative to our expectations and the impact on our actual return on invested equity, as well as the cash provided by these investments and available for distribution; our ability to raise new investment funds and vehicles and transfer warehoused investments; our ability to grow our business by raising capital for the companies that we manage; our ability to deploy capital into new investments consistent with our digital business strategies, including the earnings profile of such new investments; the availability of, and competition for, attractive investment opportunities; our ability to achieve any of the anticipated benefits of certain joint ventures, including any ability for such ventures to create and/or distribute new investment products; our ability to satisfy and manage our capital requirements; our expected hold period for our assets and the impact of any changes in our expectations on the carrying value of such assets; the general volatility of the securities markets in which we participate; changes in interest rates and the market value of our assets; interest rate mismatches between our assets and any borrowings used to fund such assets; effects of hedging instruments on our assets; the impact of economic conditions on third parties on which we rely; any litigation and contractual claims against us and our affiliates, including potential settlement and litigation of such claims; our levels of leverage; adverse domestic or international macroeconomic factors, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain difficulties, inflation, a potential economic slowdown or recession; the impact of legislative, regulatory and competitive changes; the impact of our transition from a REIT to a C-corporation for tax purposes, and the related liability for corporate and other taxes; whether we will be able to utilize existing tax attributes to offset taxable income to the extent contemplated; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"); changes in our board of directors or management team, and availability of qualified personnel; our ability to make or maintain distributions to our stockholders; and our understanding of our competition; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, each under the heading "Risk Factors," as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). DigitalBridge | Supplemental Financial Report
Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This financial supplemental package includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and operating metrics that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.
Following our decision not to maintain qualification as a REIT for 2022, we no longer present Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations, supplemental non-GAAP measures commonly used by equity REITs. Resulting from the significant growth in our digital investment management business, effective the second quarter of 2022, we report Distributable Earnings ("DE"), Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and, specific to our Digital IM segment, Fee Related Earnings ("FRE") as non-GAAP financial measures attributable to the DBRG OP, which more closely align the key performance metrics of our core business to the alternative investment management industry.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's business performance and in making operating decisions. As we evaluate profitability based upon continuing operations, these non-GAAP measures exclude results from discontinued operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP net income or loss as indicators of operating performance, or to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, nor as indicators of the availability of funds for our cash needs, including funds available to make distributions. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures may differ from methodologies utilized by other companies for similarly titled performance measures and, as a result, may not be directly comparable to those calculated by other companies in similar lines of business.
In evaluating the information presented throughout this supplemental financial report, refer to the appendices to this presentation for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures. For purposes of comparability, historical information in this presentation may reflect certain adjustments to information reported in prior periods.
Distributable Earnings:DE is an after-tax measure that differs from GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations as a result of the following adjustments, including
adjustment for our share of similar items recognized by our equity method investments: transaction-related and restructuring charges; realized and unrealized gains and losses, except realized gains and losses from digital assets in Corporate and Other; depreciation, amortization and impairment charges; debt prepayment penalties, and amortization of deferred financing costs, debt premiums and debt discounts; our share of unrealized carried interest, net of associated compensation expense; equity-based compensation expense; equity method earnings from BRSP which is replaced with dividends declared by BRSP; effect of straight-line lease income and expense; impairment of equity investments directly attributable to decrease in value of depreciable real estate held by the investee; non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures; income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments. Income taxes included in DE reflect the benefit of deductions arising from certain expenses that are excluded from the calculation of DE, such as equity-based compensation, as these deductions do decrease actual income tax paid or payable by the Company in any one period. There are no differences in the Company's measurement of DE and AFFO. Therefore, previously reported AFFO is the equivalent to DE and prior period information has not been recast. DE is presented on a reportable segment basis and for the Company in total.
We believe that DE is a meaningful supplemental measure as it reflects the ongoing operating performance of our core business by generally excluding items that are non-core in nature and allows for better comparability of operating results period-over-period and to other companies in similar lines of business.
Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA):Adjusted EBITDA represents DE adjusted to exclude the following items: interest expense as included in DE, income tax expense or benefit as included in DE, preferred stock dividends, equity method earnings, placement fee expense, our share of realized carried interest and incentive fees net of associated compensation expense, certain investment costs for capital raising that are not reimbursable by our sponsored funds, and capital expenditures as deducted in DE. Adjusted EBITDA is presented on a reportable segment basis and for the Company in total.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful supplemental measure of performance because it presents the Company's operating performance independent of its capital structure, leverage and non-cash items, which allows for better comparability against entities with different capital structures and income tax rates. However, because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and taxes and does not deduct capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements, its usefulness as a performance measure may be limited.
Digital Investment Management Fee Related Earnings (Digital IM FRE): Digital IM FRE is calculated as recurring fee income and other income inclusive of cost reimbursements, and net of compensation expense (excluding equity-based compensation, carried interest and incentive compensation) and administrative expense (excluding placement fees and straight-line rent). Digital IM FRE is used to assess the extent to which direct base compensation and operating expenses are covered by recurring fee revenues in the digital investment management business. We believe that Digital IM FRE is a useful supplemental performance measure because it may provide additional insight into the profitability of the overall digital investment management business.
Digital IM FRE is measured as Adjusted EBITDA for the Digital IM segment, adjusted to reflect the Company's Digital IM segment as a stabilized business by excluding FRE associated with new investment strategies that have 1) not yet held a first close raising FEEUM; or 2) not yet achieved break-even Adjusted EBITDA only for investment products that may be terminated solely at the Company's discretion, collectively referred to as "Start-up FRE." The Company evaluates new investment strategies on a regular basis and excludes Start-Up FRE from Digital IM FRE until such time a new strategy is determined to form part of the Company's core investment management business.
Note Regarding DBRG Reportable Segments / Consolidated and OP Share of Consolidated Amounts
This presentation includes supplemental financial information for the following segments:
Digital Investment Management (Digital IM)
This business represents a leading global digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors. The Company's flagship opportunistic strategy is conducted through its DigitalBridge Partners platform ("DBP") and separately capitalized vehicles, while other strategies, including digital credit, ventures and public equities, are conducted through other investment vehicles. The Company earns management fees, generally based on the amount of assets or capital managed in investment vehicles, and has the potential to earn incentive fees and carried interest based upon the performance of such investment vehicles, subject to achievement of minimum return hurdles. Earnings from our Digital IM segment were attributed 31.5% to Wafra through the end of May 2022 when Wafra's investment in the Digital IM business was redeemed by the Company.
Digital Operating
This business is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies, which generally earn rental income from providing use of digital asset space and/or capacity through leases, services and other agreements. The Company currently owns interests in two companies: DataBank, including zColo, an edge colocation data center business; and Vantage SDC, a stabilized hyperscale data center business. Both DataBank and Vantage are also portfolio companies managed under Digital IM for the equity interests owned by third party capital.
Corporate and Other
This segment is composed of the Company's other investment activities and corporate activities.
Other investment activities are composed of the Company's equity interests in: (i) digital investment vehicles, the largest of which is in the DBP flagship funds, and seed investments in various strategies such as digital liquid and digital credit; and (ii) remaining non-digital investments, primarily in BRSP. Outside of its general partner interests, the Company's other equity interests in its sponsored and/or managed digital investment vehicles are considered to be incidental to its digital investment management business. The primary economics to the Company are represented by fee income and carried interest as general partner and/or manager, rather than economics from its equity interest in the investment vehicles as a limited partner or equivalent. With respect to seed investments, these are not intended to be a long-term deployment of capital by the Company and are expected to be warehoused temporarily on the Company's balance sheet until sufficient third party capital has been raised. At this time, the remaining non-digital investments are not substantially available for immediate sale and are expected to be monetized over an extended period beyond the near term. These other investment activities generate largely equity method earnings or losses and to a lesser extent, revenues in the form of interest income or dividend income from warehoused investments and consolidated investment vehicles. Effective the third quarter of 2021, these activities are no longer presented separately as the Digital Other and Other segments, which is consistent with and reflects management's focus on its core digital operations and overall simplification of the Company's business. This change in segment presentation is reflected retrospectively.
Corporate activities include corporate level cash and corresponding interest income, corporate level financing and related interest expense, corporate level transaction costs, costs in connection with unconsummated investments, income and expense related to cost reimbursement arrangements with affiliates, fixed assets for administrative use, compensation expense not directly attributable to reportable segments, corporate level administrative and overhead costs, and adjustments to eliminate intercompany fees. Costs which are directly attributable, or otherwise can be subjected to a reasonable and systematic allocation, have been allocated to each of the reportable segments. As segment results are presented before elimination of intercompany fees, elimination adjustment pertains to fee income earned by the Digital IM segment from third party capital in investment vehicles managed by the Company and consolidated within the Digital Operating segment and in Corporate and Other.
Throughout this presentation, consolidated figures represent the interest of both the Company (and its subsidiary DigitalBridge Operating Company, LLC or the "DBRG OP") and noncontrolling interests. Figures labeled as DBRG OP share represent the Company's pro-rata share.
