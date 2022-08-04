DigitalBridge : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation (excel)

OP pro rata share by segment Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests DBRG consolidated as reported

($ in thousands; for the three months ended June 30, 2022; and unaudited) Digital IM Digital Operating Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Total OP pro rata share

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,269 $ (14,807) $ (29,768) $ (14,015) $ (37,321) $ - $ (37,321)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling common interests in Operating Company 1,748 (1,207) (2,489) (1,142) (3,090) - (3,090)

Net income (loss) attributable to common interests in Operating Company and common stockholders 23,017 (16,014) (32,257) (15,157) (40,411) - (40,411)

Adjustments for Distributable Earnings (DE):

Transaction-related and restructuring charges 5,050 - 3,539 20,358 28,947 353 29,300

Non-real estate (gains) losses, excluding realized gains or losses of digital assets within the Corporate and Other segment 13 71 9,826 (11,666) (1,756) 15,189 13,433

Net unrealized carried interest (17,246) - - - (17,246) (41,529) (58,775)

Equity-based compensation expense 2,883 212 4,840 36 7,971 1,373 9,344

Depreciation and amortization 160 25,172 5,248 265 30,845 125,064 155,909

Straight-line rent revenue and expense 61 224 (1,697) (78) (1,490) (1,466) (2,956)

Amortization of acquired above- and below-market lease values, net - (27) - - (27) 17 (10)

Impairment loss - - - 12,184 12,184 - 12,184

Gain from sales of real estate - - - - - - -

Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures - (2,571) - - (2,571) (10,806) (13,377)

Debt prepayment penalties and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums and discounts 353 940 448 16 1,757 3,481 5,238

Adjustment to reflect BRSP cash dividend declared - - (4,660) - (4,660) - (4,660)

Preferred share redemption (gain) loss - - - - - - -

Income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments - - - - - - -

Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities - - - - - (91,676) (91,676)

DE from discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ (5,958) $ (5,958) $ - $ (5,958)

After-tax DE $ 14,291 $ 8,007 $ (14,713) $ - $ 7,585 $ - $ 7,585

After-tax DE $ 14,291 $ 8,007 $ (14,713) $ - $ 7,585

Interest expense included in DE 2,433 6,327 5,382 - 14,142

Income tax expense (benefit) included in DE 1,991 32 (4,685) - (2,662)

Preferred dividends - - 15,759 - 15,759

Earnings of equity method investments - - (6,982) - (6,982)

Placement fee expense - - - - -

Net realized carried interest and incentive fees - - - - -

Investment costs and non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures in DE (201) 3,287 - - 3,086

Non pro-rata allocation of income (loss) to NCI - - - - -