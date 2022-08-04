DigitalBridge : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation (excel)
Supplemental Report
DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
Financial Supplemental Report
Second Quarter 2022
June 30, 2022
Summary Financial Metrics
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data and as noted) (Unaudited)
6/30/2022 - 2Q22
3/31/2022 - 1Q22
12/31/2021 - 4Q21
9/30/2021 - 3Q21
6/30/2021 - 2Q21
3/31/2021 - 1Q21
12/31/2020 - 4Q20
9/30/2020- 3Q20
Financial Data
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ (37,321)
$ (262,316)
$ (20,686)
$ 41,036
$ (141,260)
$ (264,806)
$ (140,575)
$ (205,784)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per basic share
(0.06)
(0.46)
(0.04)
0.08
(0.29)
(0.56)
(0.30)
(0.44)
Distributable Earnings ("DE")
7,585
1,569
(5,352)
700
(5,578)
(10,213)
(25,373)
(31,010)
DE per basic share
0.01
-
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.05)
(0.06)
Adjusted EBITDA
30,928
20,494
20,957
17,622
15,377
12,538
(2,444)
(5,519)
Balance Sheet, Capitalization and Trading Statistics
Total consolidated assets
$ 11,877,288
$ 11,232,157
$ 14,197,816
$ 15,442,981
$ 15,921,346
$ 16,625,250
$ 20,200,560
$ 19,043,050
DBRG OP share of consolidated assets
4,177,806
3,561,501
6,233,158
6,086,259
6,929,390
7,324,784
10,119,834
10,087,808
Total consolidated debt
5,612,274
5,187,597
4,922,722
4,621,240
3,919,255
7,023,226
7,931,458
7,165,859
DBRG OP share of consolidated debt
1,746,365
1,458,886
1,366,528
1,391,943
1,073,609
3,392,620
3,853,642
3,683,660
Basic shares and OP units outstanding
707,718
649,845
620,553
547,162
545,815
538,908
535,217
535,473
Liquidation preference of perpetual preferred equity
883,500
883,500
883,500
947,500
1,033,750
1,033,750
1,033,750
1,033,750
Insider ownership of shares and OP units
3.3 %
3.6 %
3.5 %
4.0 %
4.0 %
9.4 %
9.4 %
10.0 %
Digital Assets Under Management ("AUM") (in billions)
$ 47.9
$ 46.6
$ 45.3
$ 37.8
$ 34.9
$ 32.0
$ 30.0
$ 23.3
Digital Fee Earning Equity Under Management ("FEEUM") (in billions)
$ 19.0
$ 18.8
$ 18.3
$ 16.5
$ 14.5
$ 12.9
$ 12.8
$ 8.6
Digital Key Metrics
Digital IM FRE
25,459
24,604
34,790
33,659
27,680
20,138
6,415
10,731
Digital IM FRE - DBRG OP share
20,759
16,989
23,757
22,922
19,470
13,583
3,893
8,148
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA
101,233
88,659
84,529
80,886
81,995
82,287
59,716
45,177
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA - DBRG OP share
17,643
15,497
14,200
13,636
13,776
13,948
9,620
6,914
Digital and Corporate Debt
5,612,274
5,187,597
4,856,222
4,617,240
3,919,255
3,869,338
3,758,345
3,077,861
Digital and Corporate Debt - DBRG OP share
1,746,365
1,458,886
1,300,028
1,387,943
1,073,609
1,027,520
1,059,881
886,765
Other digital net carrying value
1,190,358
672,130
532,969
503,106
424,345
353,776
353,194
256,451
Other digital net carrying value - DBRG OP share
808,570
495,825
358,178
339,634
269,488
243,726
254,718
210,396
Number of BRSP shares owned by DigitalBridge
34,991
34,991
34,991
34,991
44,478
44,474
44,474
44,473
Digital and Corporate net assets & other non-digital assets net carrying value - DBRG OP share
269,580
1,053,640
1,085,397
654,576
439,747
283,133
493,388
330,965
Balance Sheet - Consolidated &
($ in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
As of June 30, 2022
Consolidated
Noncontrolling Interests' Share
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 337,150
$ 175,818
Restricted cash
108,686
83,851
Real estate, net
6,047,928
4,878,537
Loans receivable
514,163
3,945
Equity and debt investments
1,080,261
421,001
Goodwill
761,368
354,982
Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net
1,827,960
1,186,035
Assets held for disposition
156,672
-
Other assets
991,382
595,313
Due from affiliates
51,718
-
Total assets
$ 11,877,288
$ 7,699,482
Liabilities
Debt, net
$ 5,539,732
$ 3,820,638
Accrued and other liabilities
1,624,708
878,656
Intangible liabilities, net
32,840
27,649
Liabilities related to assets held for disposition
719
-
Due to affiliates
-
-
Dividends and distributions payable
15,759
-
Preferred stock redemptions payable
-
-
Total liabilities
7,213,758
4,726,943
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
102,011
102,011
Equity
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; $883,500 liquidation preference; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,340 shares issued and outstanding
854,232
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share
-
Class A, 949,000 shares authorized; 655,750 shares issued and outstanding
6,557
-
Class B, 1,000 shares authorized; 666 shares issued and outstanding
7
-
Additional paid-in capital
7,646,852
-
Accumulated deficit
(6,875,817)
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,455
-
Total stockholders' equity
1,633,286
-
Noncontrolling interests in investment entities
2,870,528
2,870,528
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Company
57,705
-
Total equity
4,561,519
2,870,528
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$ 11,877,288
$ 7,699,482
Segment Income Statement - Cons
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Digital Investment Management
Digital Operating
Corporate and Other
Discontinued Operations
Total
Revenues
Property operating income
-
227,646
$ 6,605
$ -
$ 234,251
Interest income
15
7
8,477
-
8,499
Fee income
45,113
-
(795)
-
44,318
Other income
987
34
1,320
-
2,341
Total revenues
46,115
227,687
15,607
-
289,409
Expenses
Property operating expense
-
94,744
2,546
-
97,290
Interest expense
2,785
37,233
6,370
-
46,388
Investment expense
259
5,487
1,441
-
7,187
Transaction-related costs
1,898
-
858
-
2,756
Placement fees
-
0
Depreciation and amortization
5,375
145,817
4,160
-
155,352
Impairment loss
-
-
-
-
-
Compensation expense
Cash and equity-based compensation
23,230
20,229
9,333
-
52,792
Carried interest and incentive fee compensation
49,069
-
-
-
49,069
Administrative expenses
4,869
8,910
12,574
-
26,353
Total expenses
87,485
312,420
37,282
-
437,187
Other income (loss)
Gain on sale of real estate assets
-
-
-
-
-
Other gain (loss), net
(424)
(534)
(45,298)
-
(46,256)
Equity method earnings (loss)
1,016
-
26,411
-
27,427
Equity method earnings (loss) - carried interest
110,779
-
-
-
110,779
Income (loss) before income taxes
70,001
(85,267)
(40,562)
-
(55,828)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(2,006)
(161)
4,685
-
2,518
Income (loss) from continuing operations
67,995
(85,428)
(35,877)
-
(53,310)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
-
(14,771)
(14,771)
Net income (loss)
67,995
(85,428)
(35,877)
(14,771)
(68,081)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
47
-
(14,374)
-
(14,327)
Investment entities
44,931
(69,414)
(5,005)
386
(29,102)
Operating Company
1,748
(1,207)
(2,489)
(1,142)
(3,090)
Net income (loss) attributable to DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
21,269
(14,807)
(14,009)
(14,015)
(21,562)
Preferred stock redemption
-
-
-
-
-
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
15,759
-
15,759
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 21,269
$ (14,807)
$ (29,768)
$ (14,015)
$ (37,321)
Segment Income Statement - NCI
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Digital Investment Management
Digital Operating
Corporate and Other
Discontinued Operations
Total
Revenues
Property operating income
$ -
$ 186,828
$ 2,871
$ -
$ 189,699
Interest income
-
3
42
-
45
Fee income
13
-
-
-
13
Other income
4
27
811
-
842
Total revenues
17
186,858
3,724
-
190,599
Expenses
Property operating expense
-
77,584
1,107
-
78,691
Interest expense
-
29,876
541
-
30,417
Investment expense
-
4,689
224
-
4,913
Transaction-related costs
-
Depreciation and amortization
-
120,645
1,273
-
121,918
Impairment loss
-
Compensation expense
Cash and equity-based compensation
-
15,271
-
-
15,271
Carried interest and incentive fee compensation
45,190
-
-
-
45,190
Administrative expenses
25
6,895
325
-
7,245
Total expenses
45,215
254,960
3,470
-
303,645
Other income (loss)
Gain on sale of real estate assets
-
-
-
-
-
Other gain (loss), net
(80)
(463)
(24,747)
-
(25,290)
Equity method earnings (loss)
642
-
5,233
-
5,875
Equity method earnings (loss) - carried interest
86,720
-
-
-
86,720
Income (loss) before income taxes
42,084
(68,565)
(19,260)
-
(45,741)
Income tax benefit (expense)
-
(128)
-
-
(128)
Net income (loss)
42,084
(68,693)
(19,260)
-
(45,869)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
Non-pro rata allocation of income (loss) to NCI
2,894
(721)
267
-
2,440
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ 44,978
$ (69,414)
$ (18,993)
$ -
$ (43,429)
Segment DE and Adj. EBITDA
OP pro rata share by segment
Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests
DBRG consolidated as reported
($ in thousands; for the three months ended June 30, 2022; and unaudited)
Digital IM
Digital Operating
Corporate and Other
Discontinued Operations
Total OP pro rata share
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 21,269
$ (14,807)
$ (29,768)
$ (14,015)
$ (37,321)
$ -
$ (37,321)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling common interests in Operating Company
1,748
(1,207)
(2,489)
(1,142)
(3,090)
-
(3,090)
Net income (loss) attributable to common interests in Operating Company and common stockholders
23,017
(16,014)
(32,257)
(15,157)
(40,411)
-
(40,411)
Adjustments for Distributable Earnings (DE):
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
5,050
-
3,539
20,358
28,947
353
29,300
Non-real estate (gains) losses, excluding realized gains or losses of digital assets within the Corporate and Other segment
13
71
9,826
(11,666)
(1,756)
15,189
13,433
Net unrealized carried interest
(17,246)
-
-
-
(17,246)
(41,529)
(58,775)
Equity-based compensation expense
2,883
212
4,840
36
7,971
1,373
9,344
Depreciation and amortization
160
25,172
5,248
265
30,845
125,064
155,909
Straight-line rent revenue and expense
61
224
(1,697)
(78)
(1,490)
(1,466)
(2,956)
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market lease values, net
-
(27)
-
-
(27)
17
(10)
Impairment loss
-
-
-
12,184
12,184
-
12,184
Gain from sales of real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures
-
(2,571)
-
-
(2,571)
(10,806)
(13,377)
Debt prepayment penalties and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums and discounts
353
940
448
16
1,757
3,481
5,238
Adjustment to reflect BRSP cash dividend declared
-
-
(4,660)
-
(4,660)
-
(4,660)
Preferred share redemption (gain) loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities
-
-
-
-
-
(91,676)
(91,676)
DE from discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (5,958)
$ (5,958)
$ -
$ (5,958)
After-tax DE
$ 14,291
$ 8,007
$ (14,713)
$ -
$ 7,585
$ -
$ 7,585
OP pro rata share by segment
($ in thousands; for the three months ended June 30, 2022; and unaudited)
Digital IM
Digital Operating
Corporate and Other
Discontinued Operations
Total OP pro rata share
After-tax DE
$ 14,291
$ 8,007
$ (14,713)
$ -
$ 7,585
Interest expense included in DE
2,433
6,327
5,382
-
14,142
Income tax expense (benefit) included in DE
1,991
32
(4,685)
-
(2,662)
Preferred dividends
-
-
15,759
-
15,759
Earnings of equity method investments
-
-
(6,982)
-
(6,982)
Placement fee expense
-
-
-
-
-
Net realized carried interest and incentive fees
-
-
-
-
-
Investment costs and non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures in DE
(201)
3,287
-
-
3,086
Non pro-rata allocation of income (loss) to NCI
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 18,514
$ 17,653
$ (5,239)
$ -
$ 30,928
Capitalization
($ in thousands; as of June 30, 2022)
Consolidated debt
Payments due by period
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026 and after
Total
Investment-level debt:
Digital Operating - Fixed
$ 3,116
$ 219,792
$ 600,753
$ 700,000
$ 2,119,690
$ 3,643,351
Digital Operating - Variable
9,000
278,250
446,517
100,000
$ 833,767
Total Digital Operating
3,116
228,792
879,003
1,146,517
2,219,690
4,477,118
Corporate and Other debt:
2021-1, A-1 Variable Funding Notes
-
-
-
-
70,000
70,000
2021-1, Class A-2 Term Notes
-
-
-
-
300,000
300,000
Other - Variable
-
136,500
31,500
-
224,681
392,681
Other - Fixed
-
-
-
-
94,053
94,053
Convertible/exchangeable senior notes
-
200,000
-
78,422
-
278,422
Total consolidated debt
$ 3,116
$ 565,292
$ 910,503
$ 1,224,939
$ 2,908,424
$ 5,612,274
Fixed/Variable
WA Interest Rate
WA Remaining Term
DBRG OP share of debt
Payments due by period
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026 and after
Total
Investment-level debt:
Digital Operating - Fixed
$ 409
$ 28,859
$ 78,879
$ 91,910
$ 379,462
$ 579,519
Fixed
2.4 %
3.6
Digital Operating - Variable
-
1,799
59,192
89,259
19,990
$ 170,240
Variable
6.0 %
2.9
Total Digital Operating
409
30,658
138,071
181,169
399,452
749,759
3.2 %
3.4
Corporate and Other debt:
2021-1, A-1 Variable Funding Notes
-
-
-
-
70,000
70,000
Variable
4.8 %
4.2
2021-1, Class A-2 Term Notes
-
-
-
-
300,000
300,000
Fixed
3.9 %
4.2
Other - Variable
-
136,500
31,500
-
127,015
295,015
Variable
3.1 %
3.7
Other - Fixed
-
-
-
-
53,169
53,169
Fixed
6.5 %
6.9
Convertible/exchangeable senior notes
-
200,000
-
78,422
-
278,422
Fixed
5.2 %
1.4
Total DBRG share of debt
$ 409
$ 367,158
$ 169,571
$ 259,591
$ 949,636
$ 1,746,365
Digital and Corporate Net Assets
Consolidated amount
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and other assets
$ 1,091,322
$ 375,661
Accrued and other liabilities and dividends payable
896,543
320,033
Cash & Net Other Assets
$ 194,779
$ 55,628
AUM
($ in millions)
DBRG OP Share
Segment
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
Digital Investment Management
$ 45,296
$ 44,517
$ 43,619
$ 36,337
$ 33,551
$ 30,711
$ 28,577
$ 22,237
Digital Operating
1,466
1,460
1,233
1,157
1,093
1,073
1,087
724
Other
2,348
1,848
6,427
11,880
13,790
14,397
22,300
23,853
Total AUM
$ 49,110
$ 47,825
$ 51,279
$ 49,374
$ 48,434
$ 46,181
$ 51,964
$ 46,814
Digital IM
($ in millions)
AUM DBRG OP Share
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
DigitalBridge Partners I
$ 5,988
$ 5,766
$ 6,180
$ 6,180
$ 6,003
$ 5,931
$ 6,089
$ 5,686
DigitalBridge Partners II
10,739
10,687
10,430
8,005
6,431
4,775
3,241
-
Separately Capitalized Portfolio Companies
7,402
7,111
6,882
10,147
10,254
9,893
8,947
8,273
Co-Investment (Sidecar) Capital
20,200
19,907
19,311
11,417
10,273
9,591
9,857
8,181
Liquid and Other Strategies
967
1,046
816
588
590
521
443
97
Digital IM AUM
$ 45,296
$ 44,517
$ 43,619
$ 36,337
$ 33,551
$ 30,711
$ 28,577
$ 22,237
FEEUM DBRG OP Share
6/30/22 Annual IM Fee Rate
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
DigitalBridge Partners I
1.10 %
$ 3,048
$ 3,034
$ 3,215
$ 3,040
$ 3,081
$ 3,179
$ 3,756
$ 3,756
DigitalBridge Partners II
1.18 %
7,996
7,996
8,001
7,146
5,519
3,964
3,217
-
Separately Capitalized Portfolio Companies
0.81 %
2,401
2,372
2,148
2,576
2,576
2,534
2,777
2,603
Co-Investment (Sidecar) Capital
0.53 %
4,651
4,370
4,105
3,184
2,817
2,744
2,655
2,042
Liquid and Other Strategies
0.42 %
933
1,013
786
510
512
432
437
153
Digital IM FEEUM
0.92 %
$ 19,029
$ 18,785
$ 18,255
$ 16,456
$ 14,505
$ 12,853
$ 12,842
$ 8,554
($ in thousands)
Digital IM FRE
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Fee income
$ 44,758
$ 43,155
$ 43,145
$ 37,751
$ 33,304
$ 28,917
$ 24,191
$ 19,172
Fee income, other
355
523
8,787
12,809
8,996
2,148
862
876
Other income
530
251
273
483
84
54
183
87
Compensation expense-cash
(17,725)
(17,675)
(16,275)
(16,933)
(14,426)
(10,852)
(18,353)
(9,414)
Administrative expenses
(4,794)
(4,012)
(3,446)
(2,675)
(2,337)
(2,067)
(2,310)
(1,832)
Exclude: Start-up FRE of certain new strategies
2,335
2,362
2,306
2,224
2,059
1,938
1,842
1,842
Digital IM FRE
25,459
24,604
34,790
33,659
27,680
20,138
6,415
10,731
DBRG OP share of Digital IM FRE
$ 20,759
$ 16,989
$ 23,757
$ 22,922
$ 19,470
$ 13,583
$ 3,893
$ 8,148
Digital Operating
($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Portfolio Overview
6/30/22
3/31/22
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
Consolidated amount
Asset
$ 8,429
$ 8,397
$ 7,624
$ 7,211
$ 6,736
$ 6,633
$ 6,248
$ 4,925
Debt
(4,477)
(4,479)
(4,217)
(3,817)
(3,374)
(3,369)
(3,227)
(2,546)
Net Carrying Value - Consolidated
$ 3,952
$ 3,918
$ 3,407
$ 3,394
$ 3,362
$ 3,264
$ 3,021
$ 2,379
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Asset
$ 1,466
$ 1,460
$ 1,233
$ 1,157
$ 1,093
$ 1,073
$ 1,087
$ 724
Debt
(746)
(746)
(661)
(588)
(529)
(528)
(536)
(355)
Net Carrying Value - DBRG OP share
$ 720
$ 714
$ 572
$ 569
$ 564
$ 545
$ 551
$ 369
DBRG net carrying value % interest
18 %
18 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
17 %
18 %
16 %
($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Operating Metrics
6/30/2022 - 2Q22
3/31/2022 - 1Q22
12/31/2021 - 4Q21
9/30/2021 - 3Q21
6/30/2021 - 2Q21
3/31/2021 - 1Q21
12/31/2020 - 4Q20
9/30/2020- 3Q20
Number of Data Centers
82
78
78
76
76
76
32
32
Max Critical I.T. Square Feet
2,317,827
1,980,317
1,949,144
1,819,946
1,809,943
1,791,781
1,138,048
1,137,866
Leased Square Feet
1,817,101
1,608,378
1,552,517
1,467,420
1,439,291
1,423,322
967,879
945,640
% Utilization Rate
78.4 %
81.2 %
79.7 %
80.6 %
79.5 %
79.4 %
85.0 %
83.1 %
MRR (Annualized)
$ 892.0
$ 812.3
$ 790.4
$ 773.1
$ 750.2
$ 743.0
$ 442.0
$ 374.0
Bookings (Annualized)
$ 56.5
$ 14.2
$ 15.3
$ 16.6
$ 16.4
$ 23.0
$ 6.0
$ 9.4
Quarterly Churn (% of Prior Quarter MRR)
1.7 %
0.9 %
1.9 %
1.3 %
1.3 %
1.3 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
Digital Operating 2
($ in thousands)
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Consolidated amount
Total revenues
$ 227,687
$ 202,522
$ 189,938
$ 194,966
$ 189,093
$ 189,202
$ 127,546
$ 98,549
Property operating expenses
(94,744)
(84,003)
(78,950)
(80,226)
(77,140)
(79,862)
(47,224)
(37,544)
Compensation and administrative expenses
(29,139)
(26,855)
(28,879)
(29,766)
(28,488)
(25,947)
(16,982)
(11,863)
Investment expenses
(5,487)
(8,016)
(5,153)
(4,862)
(5,255)
(6,565)
(3,329)
(2,362)
Straight-line rent expenses and amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles
(236)
(377)
370
482
(98)
(399)
(2,607)
(2,106)
Compensation expense-equity-based
752
752
1,918
308
308
308
728
148
Installation services
-
-
2,097
(4,058)
576
880
429
(65)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
2,400
4,636
3,188
4,042
2,999
4,670
1,155
420
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA - Consolidated
$ 101,233
$ 88,659
$ 84,529
$ 80,886
$ 81,995
$ 82,287
$ 59,716
$ 45,177
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Total revenues
$ 41,448
$ 36,882
$ 32,464
$ 33,771
$ 32,624
$ 32,741
$ 21,013
$ 15,600
Property operating expenses
(17,649)
(15,614)
(13,740)
(14,115)
(13,690)
(14,165)
(7,911)
(6,026)
Compensation and administrative expenses
(6,246)
(5,752)
(5,457)
(5,615)
(5,350)
(4,888)
(3,276)
(2,310)
Investment expenses
(793)
(1,169)
(732)
(709)
(819)
(1,090)
(433)
(290)
Straight-line rent expenses and amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles
246
195
244
295
247
192
(250)
(154)
Compensation expense-equity-based
164
164
384
62
62
62
146
30
Installation services
-
-
419
(812)
115
176
86
(13)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
473
791
618
759
587
920
245
77
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA - DBRG OP share
$ 17,643
$ 15,497
$ 14,200
$ 13,636
$ 13,776
$ 13,948
$ 9,620
$ 6,914
Capital Expenditures
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Consolidated amount
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures
$ 13,377
$ 7,418
$ 6,410
$ 7,387
$ 4,423
$ 1,220
$ 1,416
$ 1,551
Revenue enhancing capital expenditures
101,100
84,668
94,018
42,841
40,460
34,652
37,534
20,423
Total capital expenditures
114,477
92,086
100,428
50,228
44,883
35,872
38,950
21,974
Leasing Commissions
2,660
1,266
1,535
1,233
5,024
775
545
539
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures
$ 2,571
$ 1,372
$ 1,097
$ 1,349
$ 764
$ 226
$ 233
$ 300
Revenue enhancing capital expenditures
21,249
17,578
18,090
8,315
7,538
6,532
6,770
3,702
Total capital expenditures
23,820
18,950
19,187
9,664
8,302
6,758
7,003
4,002
Leasing Commissions
489
308
307
213
756
155
109
108
Other
($ in thousands)
Consolidated amount
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
DBRG's GP Co-investment in DBP I and II Investments
$ 284,282
$ 248,663
$ 242,856
$ 230,972
$ 225,411
$ 173,831
$ 171,204
$ 184,829
Equity interests in digital investment vehicles, warehouse / seed investments and CLOs
906,076
423,467
290,113
272,134
198,934
179,945
181,990
71,622
Other - digital net carrying value
$ 1,190,358
$ 672,130
$ 532,969
$ 503,106
$ 424,345
$ 353,776
$ 353,194
$ 256,451
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
DBRG's GP Co-investment in DBP I and II Investments
$ 217,504
$ 187,247
$ 183,612
$ 173,732
$ 171,012
$ 160,342
$ 157,610
$ 176,329
Equity interests in digital investment vehicles, warehouse / seed investments and CLOs
591,066
308,578
174,566
165,902
98,476
83,384
97,108
34,067
Other - digital net carrying value
$ 808,570
$ 495,825
$ 358,178
$ 339,634
$ 269,488
$ 243,726
$ 254,718
$ 210,396
Cash G&A Expenses
($ in thousands)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Digital Investment Management Cash G&A
Cash and equity-based compensation
$ 23,230
$ 24,808
$ 20,802
$ 21,606
$ 16,262
$ 12,385
$ 19,007
$ 9,603
Administrative expenses
4,869
4,171
4,387
5,820
9,345
2,131
3,511
1,847
Compensation expense-equity-based
(3,361)
(3,190)
(2,011)
(2,046)
(1,785)
(1,533)
(649)
(189)
Administrative expenses-straight-line rent
(76)
(159)
(75)
(74)
(50)
(5)
1
(15)
Administrative expenses-placement agent fee
-
-
(880)
(3,069)
(6,959)
(59)
(1,202)
-
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
(2,143)
(3,943)
(2,502)
(2,629)
(50)
-
(5)
-
Digital Investment Management Cash G&A
22,519
21,687
19,721
19,608
16,763
12,919
20,663
11,246
Corporate & Other Cash G&A
Cash and equity-based compensation
9,333
20,778
12,084
15,200
13,061
48,372
26,738
18,099
Administrative expenses
12,574
16,815
21,171
12,474
9,548
7,747
12,468
11,539
Compensation expense-equity-based
(4,840)
(5,878)
(3,837)
(4,651)
(5,721)
(14,065)
(5,058)
(4,659)
Administrative expenses-straight-line rent
741
856
1,195
602
375
591
353
224
Administrative expenses-noncontrolling interests
(327)
(302)
(377)
(332)
(255)
(248)
(234)
(96)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
(2,828)
(14,352)
(14,229)
(5,027)
(1,399)
(29,626)
(18,971)
(4,565)
Corporate & Other Cash G&A
14,653
17,917
16,007
18,266
15,609
12,771
15,296
20,542
DBRG Cash G&A excluding Portfolio Company G&A
$ 37,172
$ 39,604
$ 35,728
$ 37,874
$ 32,372
$ 25,690
$ 35,959
$ 31,788
Corporate & Other EBITDA
EBITDA, excluding Cash G&A
$ 9,414
$ 8,162
$ 1,273
$ 1,515
$ (239)
$ (284)
$ 1,181
$ 1,803
Cash G&A
(14,653)
(17,917)
(16,007)
(18,266)
(15,609)
(12,771)
(15,296)
(20,542)
Corporate & Other EBITDA
$ (5,239)
$ (9,755)
$ (14,734)
$ (16,751)
$ (15,848)
$ (13,055)
$ (14,115)
$ (18,739)
Reconciliations GAAP to Non-GAA
($ in thousands)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Digital IM net income (loss)
$ 67,995
$ (9,143)
$ 28,194
$ 39,272
$ 15,786
$ 7,663
$ 2,702
$ 3,799
Adjustments:
Interest expense (income)
2,771
2,500
2,499
2,250
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
Investment expense, net of reimbursement
(200)
138
(12)
-
-
32
204
-
Depreciation and amortization
5,375
5,276
5,928
8,242
6,298
8,912
6,421
10,259
Compensation expense-equity-based
3,361
3,191
2,011
2,046
1,786
1,533
655
189
Compensation expense-carried interest and incentive
49,069
(20,352)
25,921
31,736
8,266
(33)
994
912
Administrative expenses-straight-line rent
76
159
75
74
50
(2)
(1)
14
Administrative expenses-placement agent fee
-
-
880
3,069
6,959
59
1,202
-
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
4,042
3,942
2,516
2,627
51
-
-
-
Incentive/performance fee income
(110,779)
40
(5,720)
(1,313)
(4,489)
-
-
-
Equity method (earnings) losses
(1,016)
31,062
(31,608)
(59,196)
(11,203)
195
(6,744)
(6,394)
Other (gain) loss, net
424
3,055
(52)
(461)
(119)
(165)
(102)
(32)
Income tax (benefit) expense
2,006
2,374
1,852
3,089
2,236
7
(757)
144
Digital IM Adjusted EBITDA
$ 23,124
$ 22,242
$ 32,484
$ 31,435
$ 25,621
$ 18,200
$ 4,573
$ 8,889
Exclude: Start-up FRE of certain new strategies
2,335
2,362
2,306
2,224
2,059
1,938
1,842
1,842
Digital IM FRE
$ 25,459
$ 24,604
$ 34,790
$ 33,659
$ 27,680
$ 20,138
$ 6,415
$ 10,731
Wafra's 31.5% ownership
(4,700)
(7,615)
(11,033)
(10,737)
(8,210)
(6,555)
(2,522)
(2,583)
DBRG OP share of Digital IM FRE
$ 20,759
$ 16,989
$ 23,757
$ 22,922
$ 19,470
$ 13,583
$ 3,893
$ 8,148
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Digital Operating net income (loss) from continuing operations
(85,428)
(74,141)
(83,909)
(71,822)
(10,850)
(64,260)
(53,591)
(38,795)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
37,233
36,184
35,144
29,839
29,272
31,132
41,815
18,589
Income tax (benefit) expense
161
(330)
(1,941)
1,922
(66,788)
(12,268)
(6,967)
(6,091)
Depreciation and amortization
145,817
122,891
126,436
120,458
126,227
122,221
78,554
73,032
Straight-line rent expenses and amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles
(236)
(377)
370
482
(98)
(399)
(2,607)
(2,106)
Compensation expense-equity-based
752
752
1,918
308
308
308
728
148
Installation services
-
-
2,097
(4,058)
576
880
429
(65)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
2,400
4,636
3,188
4,042
2,999
4,670
1,155
420
Other gain/loss, net
534
(956)
1,226
(285)
349
3
200
45
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA
$ 101,233
$ 88,659
$ 84,529
$ 80,886
$ 81,995
$ 82,287
$ 59,716
$ 45,177
Reconciliations GAAP to Non-(1)
($ in thousands)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ (37,321)
$ (262,316)
$ (20,686)
$ 41,036
$ (141,260)
$ (264,806)
$ (140,575)
$ (205,784)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling common interests in Operating Company
(3,090)
(22,862)
(1,946)
4,311
(14,980)
(27,896)
(15,411)
(22,651)
Net income (loss) attributable to common interests in Operating Company and common stockholders
(40,411)
(285,178)
(22,632)
45,347
(156,240)
(292,702)
(155,986)
(228,435)
Adjustments for Distributable Earnings (DE):
Transaction-related and restructuring charges
29,300
24,668
29,977
19,501
5,174
34,482
21,887
13,044
Non-real estate (gains) losses, excluding realized gains or losses of digital assets within the Corporate and Other segment
13,433
130,224
(52,611)
11,319
(151,773)
267,812
193,948
84,995
Net unrealized carried interest
(58,775)
13,078
(7,375)
(27,953)
(6,485)
189
(5,734)
(5,170)
Equity-based compensation expense
9,344
18,720
19,416
9,038
11,642
19,299
8,288
7,879
Depreciation and amortization
155,909
132,876
147,137
140,110
170,454
205,325
141,130
172,834
Straight-line rent revenue and expense
(2,956)
(2,548)
(1,986)
(1,925)
(2,309)
17,225
(6,403)
(6,281)
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market lease values, net
(10)
(248)
(333)
(172)
(1,498)
6,005
(1,229)
(1,440)
Impairment loss
12,184
23,799
(40,732)
(8,210)
242,903
106,077
31,365
145,392
Gain from sales of real estate
-
3
(197)
(514)
(2,969)
(38,102)
(26,566)
(12,332)
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures
(13,377)
(1,372)
(1,097)
(1,349)
(764)
(226)
(233)
(300)
Debt prepayment penalties and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums and discounts
5,238
98,465
36,685
7,651
10,196
45,627
25,034
4,296
Adjustment to reflect BRSP cash dividend declared
(4,660)
(9,089)
(28,243)
9,478
(40,165)
55,648
(22,999)
(18,207)
Preferred share redemption (gain) loss
-
-
2,127
2,865
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments
-
(589)
8,195
1,663
(42,536)
(17,657)
(8,764)
(7,917)
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities
(91,676)
(132,237)
(105,150)
(83,074)
(15,334)
(406,824)
(223,136)
(184,947)
DE from discontinued operations
(5,958)
(9,003)
11,467
(123,075)
(25,874)
(12,391)
4,025
5,579
After-tax DE
$ 7,585
$ 1,569
$ (5,352)
$ 700
$ (5,578)
$ (10,213)
$ (25,373)
$ (31,010)
($ in thousands)
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
After-tax DE
$ 7,585
$ 1,569
$ (5,352)
$ 700
$ (5,578)
$ (10,213)
$ (25,373)
$ (31,010)
Interest expense included in DE
14,142
13,280
13,775
14,160
11,834
12,387
11,972
12,234
Income tax expense (benefit) included in DE
(2,662)
(6,849)
631
(12,638)
(8,224)
(5,613)
(9,974)
(5,310)
Preferred dividends
15,759
15,759
16,139
17,456
18,516
18,516
18,516
18,516
Earnings of equity method investments
(6,982)
(6,691)
(6,441)
(5,784)
(6,216)
(4,440)
-
-
Placement fee expense
-
-
603
2,102
4,767
40
823
-
Net realized carried interest and incentive fees
-
1,172
(1,092)
(7)
(1,565)
11
140
248
Investment costs and non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures in DE
3,086
2,023
2,463
1,402
1,620
1,649
1,251
554
Non pro-rata allocation of income (loss) to noncontrolling interests
-
231
231
231
223
201
201
(751)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 30,928
$ 20,494
$ 20,957
$ 17,622
$ 15,377
$ 12,538
$ (2,444)
$ (5,519)
