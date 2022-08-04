Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBRG   US25401T1088

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

(DBRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
5.480 USD   +1.67%
08:48aDIGITALBRIDGE : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation (excel)
PU
08:38aDIGITALBRIDGE : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:38aDIGITALBRIDGE : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DigitalBridge : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation (excel)

08/04/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supplemental Report
DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
Financial Supplemental Report
Second Quarter 2022
June 30, 2022
Summary Financial Metrics
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data and as noted) (Unaudited)
6/30/2022 - 2Q22 3/31/2022 - 1Q22 12/31/2021 - 4Q21 9/30/2021 - 3Q21 6/30/2021 - 2Q21 3/31/2021 - 1Q21 12/31/2020 - 4Q20 9/30/2020- 3Q20
Financial Data
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (37,321) $ (262,316) $ (20,686) $ 41,036 $ (141,260) $ (264,806) $ (140,575) $ (205,784)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per basic share (0.06) (0.46) (0.04) 0.08 (0.29) (0.56) (0.30) (0.44)
Distributable Earnings ("DE") 7,585 1,569 (5,352) 700 (5,578) (10,213) (25,373) (31,010)
DE per basic share 0.01 - (0.01) - (0.01) (0.02) (0.05) (0.06)
Adjusted EBITDA 30,928 20,494 20,957 17,622 15,377 12,538 (2,444) (5,519)
Balance Sheet, Capitalization and Trading Statistics
Total consolidated assets $ 11,877,288 $ 11,232,157 $ 14,197,816 $ 15,442,981 $ 15,921,346 $ 16,625,250 $ 20,200,560 $ 19,043,050
DBRG OP share of consolidated assets 4,177,806 3,561,501 6,233,158 6,086,259 6,929,390 7,324,784 10,119,834 10,087,808
Total consolidated debt 5,612,274 5,187,597 4,922,722 4,621,240 3,919,255 7,023,226 7,931,458 7,165,859
DBRG OP share of consolidated debt 1,746,365 1,458,886 1,366,528 1,391,943 1,073,609 3,392,620 3,853,642 3,683,660
Basic shares and OP units outstanding 707,718 649,845 620,553 547,162 545,815 538,908 535,217 535,473
Liquidation preference of perpetual preferred equity 883,500 883,500 883,500 947,500 1,033,750 1,033,750 1,033,750 1,033,750
Insider ownership of shares and OP units 3.3 % 3.6 % 3.5 % 4.0 % 4.0 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 10.0 %
Digital Assets Under Management ("AUM") (in billions) $ 47.9 $ 46.6 $ 45.3 $ 37.8 $ 34.9 $ 32.0 $ 30.0 $ 23.3
Digital Fee Earning Equity Under Management ("FEEUM") (in billions) $ 19.0 $ 18.8 $ 18.3 $ 16.5 $ 14.5 $ 12.9 $ 12.8 $ 8.6
Digital Key Metrics
Digital IM FRE 25,459 24,604 34,790 33,659 27,680 20,138 6,415 10,731
Digital IM FRE - DBRG OP share 20,759 16,989 23,757 22,922 19,470 13,583 3,893 8,148
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA 101,233 88,659 84,529 80,886 81,995 82,287 59,716 45,177
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA - DBRG OP share 17,643 15,497 14,200 13,636 13,776 13,948 9,620 6,914
Digital and Corporate Debt 5,612,274 5,187,597 4,856,222 4,617,240 3,919,255 3,869,338 3,758,345 3,077,861
Digital and Corporate Debt - DBRG OP share 1,746,365 1,458,886 1,300,028 1,387,943 1,073,609 1,027,520 1,059,881 886,765
Other digital net carrying value 1,190,358 672,130 532,969 503,106 424,345 353,776 353,194 256,451
Other digital net carrying value - DBRG OP share 808,570 495,825 358,178 339,634 269,488 243,726 254,718 210,396
Number of BRSP shares owned by DigitalBridge 34,991 34,991 34,991 34,991 44,478 44,474 44,474 44,473
Digital and Corporate net assets & other non-digital assets net carrying value - DBRG OP share 269,580 1,053,640 1,085,397 654,576 439,747 283,133 493,388 330,965
Balance Sheet - Consolidated &
($ in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) As of June 30, 2022
Consolidated Noncontrolling Interests' Share
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,150 $ 175,818
Restricted cash 108,686 83,851
Real estate, net 6,047,928 4,878,537
Loans receivable 514,163 3,945
Equity and debt investments 1,080,261 421,001
Goodwill 761,368 354,982
Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 1,827,960 1,186,035
Assets held for disposition 156,672 -
Other assets 991,382 595,313
Due from affiliates 51,718 -
Total assets $ 11,877,288 $ 7,699,482
Liabilities
Debt, net $ 5,539,732 $ 3,820,638
Accrued and other liabilities 1,624,708 878,656
Intangible liabilities, net 32,840 27,649
Liabilities related to assets held for disposition 719 -
Due to affiliates - -
Dividends and distributions payable 15,759 -
Preferred stock redemptions payable - -
Total liabilities 7,213,758 4,726,943
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 102,011 102,011
Equity
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; $883,500 liquidation preference; 250,000 shares authorized; 35,340 shares issued and outstanding 854,232 -
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share -
Class A, 949,000 shares authorized; 655,750 shares issued and outstanding 6,557 -
Class B, 1,000 shares authorized; 666 shares issued and outstanding 7 -
Additional paid-in capital 7,646,852 -
Accumulated deficit (6,875,817) -
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,455 -
Total stockholders' equity 1,633,286 -
Noncontrolling interests in investment entities 2,870,528 2,870,528
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Company 57,705 -
Total equity 4,561,519 2,870,528
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 11,877,288 $ 7,699,482
Segment Income Statement - Cons
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands) (unaudited) Digital Investment Management Digital Operating Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Total
Revenues
Property operating income - 227,646 $ 6,605 $ - $ 234,251
Interest income 15 7 8,477 - 8,499
Fee income 45,113 - (795) - 44,318
Other income 987 34 1,320 - 2,341
Total revenues 46,115 227,687 15,607 - 289,409
Expenses
Property operating expense - 94,744 2,546 - 97,290
Interest expense 2,785 37,233 6,370 - 46,388
Investment expense 259 5,487 1,441 - 7,187
Transaction-related costs 1,898 - 858 - 2,756
Placement fees - 0
Depreciation and amortization 5,375 145,817 4,160 - 155,352
Impairment loss - - - - -
Compensation expense
Cash and equity-based compensation 23,230 20,229 9,333 - 52,792
Carried interest and incentive fee compensation 49,069 - - - 49,069
Administrative expenses 4,869 8,910 12,574 - 26,353
Total expenses 87,485 312,420 37,282 - 437,187
Other income (loss)
Gain on sale of real estate assets - - - - -
Other gain (loss), net (424) (534) (45,298) - (46,256)
Equity method earnings (loss) 1,016 - 26,411 - 27,427
Equity method earnings (loss) - carried interest 110,779 - - - 110,779
Income (loss) before income taxes 70,001 (85,267) (40,562) - (55,828)
Income tax benefit (expense) (2,006) (161) 4,685 - 2,518
Income (loss) from continuing operations 67,995 (85,428) (35,877) - (53,310)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations - - - (14,771) (14,771)
Net income (loss) 67,995 (85,428) (35,877) (14,771) (68,081)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 47 - (14,374) - (14,327)
Investment entities 44,931 (69,414) (5,005) 386 (29,102)
Operating Company 1,748 (1,207) (2,489) (1,142) (3,090)
Net income (loss) attributable to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. 21,269 (14,807) (14,009) (14,015) (21,562)
Preferred stock redemption - - - - -
Preferred stock dividends - - 15,759 - 15,759
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,269 $ (14,807) $ (29,768) $ (14,015) $ (37,321)
Segment Income Statement - NCI
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands) (unaudited) Digital Investment Management Digital Operating Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Total
Revenues
Property operating income $ - $ 186,828 $ 2,871 $ - $ 189,699
Interest income - 3 42 - 45
Fee income 13 - - - 13
Other income 4 27 811 - 842
Total revenues 17 186,858 3,724 - 190,599
Expenses
Property operating expense - 77,584 1,107 - 78,691
Interest expense - 29,876 541 - 30,417
Investment expense - 4,689 224 - 4,913
Transaction-related costs -
Depreciation and amortization - 120,645 1,273 - 121,918
Impairment loss -
Compensation expense
Cash and equity-based compensation - 15,271 - - 15,271
Carried interest and incentive fee compensation 45,190 - - - 45,190
Administrative expenses 25 6,895 325 - 7,245
Total expenses 45,215 254,960 3,470 - 303,645
Other income (loss)
Gain on sale of real estate assets - - - - -
Other gain (loss), net (80) (463) (24,747) - (25,290)
Equity method earnings (loss) 642 - 5,233 - 5,875
Equity method earnings (loss) - carried interest 86,720 - - - 86,720
Income (loss) before income taxes 42,084 (68,565) (19,260) - (45,741)
Income tax benefit (expense) - (128) - - (128)
Net income (loss) 42,084 (68,693) (19,260) - (45,869)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations - - - - -
Non-pro rata allocation of income (loss) to NCI 2,894 (721) 267 - 2,440
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 44,978 $ (69,414) $ (18,993) $ - $ (43,429)
Segment DE and Adj. EBITDA
OP pro rata share by segment Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests DBRG consolidated as reported
($ in thousands; for the three months ended June 30, 2022; and unaudited) Digital IM Digital Operating Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Total OP pro rata share
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,269 $ (14,807) $ (29,768) $ (14,015) $ (37,321) $ - $ (37,321)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling common interests in Operating Company 1,748 (1,207) (2,489) (1,142) (3,090) - (3,090)
Net income (loss) attributable to common interests in Operating Company and common stockholders 23,017 (16,014) (32,257) (15,157) (40,411) - (40,411)
Adjustments for Distributable Earnings (DE):
Transaction-related and restructuring charges 5,050 - 3,539 20,358 28,947 353 29,300
Non-real estate (gains) losses, excluding realized gains or losses of digital assets within the Corporate and Other segment 13 71 9,826 (11,666) (1,756) 15,189 13,433
Net unrealized carried interest (17,246) - - - (17,246) (41,529) (58,775)
Equity-based compensation expense 2,883 212 4,840 36 7,971 1,373 9,344
Depreciation and amortization 160 25,172 5,248 265 30,845 125,064 155,909
Straight-line rent revenue and expense 61 224 (1,697) (78) (1,490) (1,466) (2,956)
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market lease values, net - (27) - - (27) 17 (10)
Impairment loss - - - 12,184 12,184 - 12,184
Gain from sales of real estate - - - - - - -
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures - (2,571) - - (2,571) (10,806) (13,377)
Debt prepayment penalties and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums and discounts 353 940 448 16 1,757 3,481 5,238
Adjustment to reflect BRSP cash dividend declared - - (4,660) - (4,660) - (4,660)
Preferred share redemption (gain) loss - - - - - - -
Income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments - - - - - - -
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities - - - - - (91,676) (91,676)
DE from discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ (5,958) $ (5,958) $ - $ (5,958)
After-tax DE $ 14,291 $ 8,007 $ (14,713) $ - $ 7,585 $ - $ 7,585
OP pro rata share by segment
($ in thousands; for the three months ended June 30, 2022; and unaudited) Digital IM Digital Operating Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Total OP pro rata share
After-tax DE $ 14,291 $ 8,007 $ (14,713) $ - $ 7,585
Interest expense included in DE 2,433 6,327 5,382 - 14,142
Income tax expense (benefit) included in DE 1,991 32 (4,685) - (2,662)
Preferred dividends - - 15,759 - 15,759
Earnings of equity method investments - - (6,982) - (6,982)
Placement fee expense - - - - -
Net realized carried interest and incentive fees - - - - -
Investment costs and non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures in DE (201) 3,287 - - 3,086
Non pro-rata allocation of income (loss) to NCI - - - - -
Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,514 $ 17,653 $ (5,239) $ - $ 30,928
Capitalization
($ in thousands; as of June 30, 2022)
Consolidated debt Payments due by period
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 and after Total
Investment-level debt:
Digital Operating - Fixed $ 3,116 $ 219,792 $ 600,753 $ 700,000 $ 2,119,690 $ 3,643,351
Digital Operating - Variable 9,000 278,250 446,517 100,000 $ 833,767
Total Digital Operating 3,116 228,792 879,003 1,146,517 2,219,690 4,477,118
Corporate and Other debt:
2021-1, A-1 Variable Funding Notes - - - - 70,000 70,000
2021-1, Class A-2 Term Notes - - - - 300,000 300,000
Other - Variable - 136,500 31,500 - 224,681 392,681
Other - Fixed - - - - 94,053 94,053
Convertible/exchangeable senior notes - 200,000 - 78,422 - 278,422
Total consolidated debt $ 3,116 $ 565,292 $ 910,503 $ 1,224,939 $ 2,908,424 $ 5,612,274
Fixed/Variable WA Interest Rate WA Remaining Term
DBRG OP share of debt Payments due by period
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 and after Total
Investment-level debt:
Digital Operating - Fixed $ 409 $ 28,859 $ 78,879 $ 91,910 $ 379,462 $ 579,519 Fixed 2.4 % 3.6
Digital Operating - Variable - 1,799 59,192 89,259 19,990 $ 170,240 Variable 6.0 % 2.9
Total Digital Operating 409 30,658 138,071 181,169 399,452 749,759 3.2 % 3.4
Corporate and Other debt:
2021-1, A-1 Variable Funding Notes - - - - 70,000 70,000 Variable 4.8 % 4.2
2021-1, Class A-2 Term Notes - - - - 300,000 300,000 Fixed 3.9 % 4.2
Other - Variable - 136,500 31,500 - 127,015 295,015 Variable 3.1 % 3.7
Other - Fixed - - - - 53,169 53,169 Fixed 6.5 % 6.9
Convertible/exchangeable senior notes - 200,000 - 78,422 - 278,422 Fixed 5.2 % 1.4
Total DBRG share of debt $ 409 $ 367,158 $ 169,571 $ 259,591 $ 949,636 $ 1,746,365
Digital and Corporate Net Assets Consolidated amount DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and other assets $ 1,091,322 $ 375,661
Accrued and other liabilities and dividends payable 896,543 320,033
Cash & Net Other Assets $ 194,779 $ 55,628
AUM
($ in millions) DBRG OP Share
Segment 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20
Digital Investment Management $ 45,296 $ 44,517 $ 43,619 $ 36,337 $ 33,551 $ 30,711 $ 28,577 $ 22,237
Digital Operating 1,466 1,460 1,233 1,157 1,093 1,073 1,087 724
Other 2,348 1,848 6,427 11,880 13,790 14,397 22,300 23,853
Total AUM $ 49,110 $ 47,825 $ 51,279 $ 49,374 $ 48,434 $ 46,181 $ 51,964 $ 46,814
Digital IM
($ in millions)
AUM DBRG OP Share 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20
DigitalBridge Partners I $ 5,988 $ 5,766 $ 6,180 $ 6,180 $ 6,003 $ 5,931 $ 6,089 $ 5,686
DigitalBridge Partners II 10,739 10,687 10,430 8,005 6,431 4,775 3,241 -
Separately Capitalized Portfolio Companies 7,402 7,111 6,882 10,147 10,254 9,893 8,947 8,273
Co-Investment (Sidecar) Capital 20,200 19,907 19,311 11,417 10,273 9,591 9,857 8,181
Liquid and Other Strategies 967 1,046 816 588 590 521 443 97
Digital IM AUM $ 45,296 $ 44,517 $ 43,619 $ 36,337 $ 33,551 $ 30,711 $ 28,577 $ 22,237
FEEUM DBRG OP Share 6/30/22 Annual IM Fee Rate 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20
DigitalBridge Partners I 1.10 % $ 3,048 $ 3,034 $ 3,215 $ 3,040 $ 3,081 $ 3,179 $ 3,756 $ 3,756
DigitalBridge Partners II 1.18 % 7,996 7,996 8,001 7,146 5,519 3,964 3,217 -
Separately Capitalized Portfolio Companies 0.81 % 2,401 2,372 2,148 2,576 2,576 2,534 2,777 2,603
Co-Investment (Sidecar) Capital 0.53 % 4,651 4,370 4,105 3,184 2,817 2,744 2,655 2,042
Liquid and Other Strategies 0.42 % 933 1,013 786 510 512 432 437 153
Digital IM FEEUM 0.92 % $ 19,029 $ 18,785 $ 18,255 $ 16,456 $ 14,505 $ 12,853 $ 12,842 $ 8,554
($ in thousands)
Digital IM FRE 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Fee income $ 44,758 $ 43,155 $ 43,145 $ 37,751 $ 33,304 $ 28,917 $ 24,191 $ 19,172
Fee income, other 355 523 8,787 12,809 8,996 2,148 862 876
Other income 530 251 273 483 84 54 183 87
Compensation expense-cash (17,725) (17,675) (16,275) (16,933) (14,426) (10,852) (18,353) (9,414)
Administrative expenses (4,794) (4,012) (3,446) (2,675) (2,337) (2,067) (2,310) (1,832)
Exclude: Start-up FRE of certain new strategies 2,335 2,362 2,306 2,224 2,059 1,938 1,842 1,842
Digital IM FRE 25,459 24,604 34,790 33,659 27,680 20,138 6,415 10,731
DBRG OP share of Digital IM FRE $ 20,759 $ 16,989 $ 23,757 $ 22,922 $ 19,470 $ 13,583 $ 3,893 $ 8,148
Digital Operating
($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Portfolio Overview 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20
Consolidated amount
Asset $ 8,429 $ 8,397 $ 7,624 $ 7,211 $ 6,736 $ 6,633 $ 6,248 $ 4,925
Debt (4,477) (4,479) (4,217) (3,817) (3,374) (3,369) (3,227) (2,546)
Net Carrying Value - Consolidated $ 3,952 $ 3,918 $ 3,407 $ 3,394 $ 3,362 $ 3,264 $ 3,021 $ 2,379
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Asset $ 1,466 $ 1,460 $ 1,233 $ 1,157 $ 1,093 $ 1,073 $ 1,087 $ 724
Debt (746) (746) (661) (588) (529) (528) (536) (355)
Net Carrying Value - DBRG OP share $ 720 $ 714 $ 572 $ 569 $ 564 $ 545 $ 551 $ 369
DBRG net carrying value % interest 18 % 18 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 18 % 16 %
($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Operating Metrics 6/30/2022 - 2Q22 3/31/2022 - 1Q22 12/31/2021 - 4Q21 9/30/2021 - 3Q21 6/30/2021 - 2Q21 3/31/2021 - 1Q21 12/31/2020 - 4Q20 9/30/2020- 3Q20
Number of Data Centers 82 78 78 76 76 76 32 32
Max Critical I.T. Square Feet 2,317,827 1,980,317 1,949,144 1,819,946 1,809,943 1,791,781 1,138,048 1,137,866
Leased Square Feet 1,817,101 1,608,378 1,552,517 1,467,420 1,439,291 1,423,322 967,879 945,640
% Utilization Rate 78.4 % 81.2 % 79.7 % 80.6 % 79.5 % 79.4 % 85.0 % 83.1 %
MRR (Annualized) $ 892.0 $ 812.3 $ 790.4 $ 773.1 $ 750.2 $ 743.0 $ 442.0 $ 374.0
Bookings (Annualized) $ 56.5 $ 14.2 $ 15.3 $ 16.6 $ 16.4 $ 23.0 $ 6.0 $ 9.4
Quarterly Churn (% of Prior Quarter MRR) 1.7 % 0.9 % 1.9 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 0.8 % 0.8 %
Digital Operating 2
($ in thousands)
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Consolidated amount
Total revenues $ 227,687 $ 202,522 $ 189,938 $ 194,966 $ 189,093 $ 189,202 $ 127,546 $ 98,549
Property operating expenses (94,744) (84,003) (78,950) (80,226) (77,140) (79,862) (47,224) (37,544)
Compensation and administrative expenses (29,139) (26,855) (28,879) (29,766) (28,488) (25,947) (16,982) (11,863)
Investment expenses (5,487) (8,016) (5,153) (4,862) (5,255) (6,565) (3,329) (2,362)
Straight-line rent expenses and amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles (236) (377) 370 482 (98) (399) (2,607) (2,106)
Compensation expense-equity-based 752 752 1,918 308 308 308 728 148
Installation services - - 2,097 (4,058) 576 880 429 (65)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges 2,400 4,636 3,188 4,042 2,999 4,670 1,155 420
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA - Consolidated $ 101,233 $ 88,659 $ 84,529 $ 80,886 $ 81,995 $ 82,287 $ 59,716 $ 45,177
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Total revenues $ 41,448 $ 36,882 $ 32,464 $ 33,771 $ 32,624 $ 32,741 $ 21,013 $ 15,600
Property operating expenses (17,649) (15,614) (13,740) (14,115) (13,690) (14,165) (7,911) (6,026)
Compensation and administrative expenses (6,246) (5,752) (5,457) (5,615) (5,350) (4,888) (3,276) (2,310)
Investment expenses (793) (1,169) (732) (709) (819) (1,090) (433) (290)
Straight-line rent expenses and amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles 246 195 244 295 247 192 (250) (154)
Compensation expense-equity-based 164 164 384 62 62 62 146 30
Installation services - - 419 (812) 115 176 86 (13)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges 473 791 618 759 587 920 245 77
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA - DBRG OP share $ 17,643 $ 15,497 $ 14,200 $ 13,636 $ 13,776 $ 13,948 $ 9,620 $ 6,914
Capital Expenditures 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Consolidated amount
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures $ 13,377 $ 7,418 $ 6,410 $ 7,387 $ 4,423 $ 1,220 $ 1,416 $ 1,551
Revenue enhancing capital expenditures 101,100 84,668 94,018 42,841 40,460 34,652 37,534 20,423
Total capital expenditures 114,477 92,086 100,428 50,228 44,883 35,872 38,950 21,974
Leasing Commissions 2,660 1,266 1,535 1,233 5,024 775 545 539
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures $ 2,571 $ 1,372 $ 1,097 $ 1,349 $ 764 $ 226 $ 233 $ 300
Revenue enhancing capital expenditures 21,249 17,578 18,090 8,315 7,538 6,532 6,770 3,702
Total capital expenditures 23,820 18,950 19,187 9,664 8,302 6,758 7,003 4,002
Leasing Commissions 489 308 307 213 756 155 109 108
Other
($ in thousands)
Consolidated amount 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
DBRG's GP Co-investment in DBP I and II Investments $ 284,282 $ 248,663 $ 242,856 $ 230,972 $ 225,411 $ 173,831 $ 171,204 $ 184,829
Equity interests in digital investment vehicles, warehouse / seed investments and CLOs 906,076 423,467 290,113 272,134 198,934 179,945 181,990 71,622
Other - digital net carrying value $ 1,190,358 $ 672,130 $ 532,969 $ 503,106 $ 424,345 $ 353,776 $ 353,194 $ 256,451
DBRG OP share of consolidated amount
DBRG's GP Co-investment in DBP I and II Investments $ 217,504 $ 187,247 $ 183,612 $ 173,732 $ 171,012 $ 160,342 $ 157,610 $ 176,329
Equity interests in digital investment vehicles, warehouse / seed investments and CLOs 591,066 308,578 174,566 165,902 98,476 83,384 97,108 34,067
Other - digital net carrying value $ 808,570 $ 495,825 $ 358,178 $ 339,634 $ 269,488 $ 243,726 $ 254,718 $ 210,396
Cash G&A Expenses
($ in thousands)
2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Digital Investment Management Cash G&A
Cash and equity-based compensation $ 23,230 $ 24,808 $ 20,802 $ 21,606 $ 16,262 $ 12,385 $ 19,007 $ 9,603
Administrative expenses 4,869 4,171 4,387 5,820 9,345 2,131 3,511 1,847
Compensation expense-equity-based (3,361) (3,190) (2,011) (2,046) (1,785) (1,533) (649) (189)
Administrative expenses-straight-line rent (76) (159) (75) (74) (50) (5) 1 (15)
Administrative expenses-placement agent fee - - (880) (3,069) (6,959) (59) (1,202) -
Transaction-related and restructuring charges (2,143) (3,943) (2,502) (2,629) (50) - (5) -
Digital Investment Management Cash G&A 22,519 21,687 19,721 19,608 16,763 12,919 20,663 11,246
Corporate & Other Cash G&A
Cash and equity-based compensation 9,333 20,778 12,084 15,200 13,061 48,372 26,738 18,099
Administrative expenses 12,574 16,815 21,171 12,474 9,548 7,747 12,468 11,539
Compensation expense-equity-based (4,840) (5,878) (3,837) (4,651) (5,721) (14,065) (5,058) (4,659)
Administrative expenses-straight-line rent 741 856 1,195 602 375 591 353 224
Administrative expenses-noncontrolling interests (327) (302) (377) (332) (255) (248) (234) (96)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges (2,828) (14,352) (14,229) (5,027) (1,399) (29,626) (18,971) (4,565)
Corporate & Other Cash G&A 14,653 17,917 16,007 18,266 15,609 12,771 15,296 20,542
DBRG Cash G&A excluding Portfolio Company G&A $ 37,172 $ 39,604 $ 35,728 $ 37,874 $ 32,372 $ 25,690 $ 35,959 $ 31,788
Corporate & Other EBITDA
EBITDA, excluding Cash G&A $ 9,414 $ 8,162 $ 1,273 $ 1,515 $ (239) $ (284) $ 1,181 $ 1,803
Cash G&A (14,653) (17,917) (16,007) (18,266) (15,609) (12,771) (15,296) (20,542)
Corporate & Other EBITDA $ (5,239) $ (9,755) $ (14,734) $ (16,751) $ (15,848) $ (13,055) $ (14,115) $ (18,739)
Reconciliations GAAP to Non-GAA
($ in thousands) 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Digital IM net income (loss) $ 67,995 $ (9,143) $ 28,194 $ 39,272 $ 15,786 $ 7,663 $ 2,702 $ 3,799
Adjustments:
Interest expense (income) 2,771 2,500 2,499 2,250 - (1) (1) (2)
Investment expense, net of reimbursement (200) 138 (12) - - 32 204 -
Depreciation and amortization 5,375 5,276 5,928 8,242 6,298 8,912 6,421 10,259
Compensation expense-equity-based 3,361 3,191 2,011 2,046 1,786 1,533 655 189
Compensation expense-carried interest and incentive 49,069 (20,352) 25,921 31,736 8,266 (33) 994 912
Administrative expenses-straight-line rent 76 159 75 74 50 (2) (1) 14
Administrative expenses-placement agent fee - - 880 3,069 6,959 59 1,202 -
Transaction-related and restructuring charges 4,042 3,942 2,516 2,627 51 - - -
Incentive/performance fee income (110,779) 40 (5,720) (1,313) (4,489) - - -
Equity method (earnings) losses (1,016) 31,062 (31,608) (59,196) (11,203) 195 (6,744) (6,394)
Other (gain) loss, net 424 3,055 (52) (461) (119) (165) (102) (32)
Income tax (benefit) expense 2,006 2,374 1,852 3,089 2,236 7 (757) 144
Digital IM Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,124 $ 22,242 $ 32,484 $ 31,435 $ 25,621 $ 18,200 $ 4,573 $ 8,889
Exclude: Start-up FRE of certain new strategies 2,335 2,362 2,306 2,224 2,059 1,938 1,842 1,842
Digital IM FRE $ 25,459 $ 24,604 $ 34,790 $ 33,659 $ 27,680 $ 20,138 $ 6,415 $ 10,731
Wafra's 31.5% ownership (4,700) (7,615) (11,033) (10,737) (8,210) (6,555) (2,522) (2,583)
DBRG OP share of Digital IM FRE $ 20,759 $ 16,989 $ 23,757 $ 22,922 $ 19,470 $ 13,583 $ 3,893 $ 8,148
2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Digital Operating net income (loss) from continuing operations (85,428) (74,141) (83,909) (71,822) (10,850) (64,260) (53,591) (38,795)
Adjustments:
Interest expense 37,233 36,184 35,144 29,839 29,272 31,132 41,815 18,589
Income tax (benefit) expense 161 (330) (1,941) 1,922 (66,788) (12,268) (6,967) (6,091)
Depreciation and amortization 145,817 122,891 126,436 120,458 126,227 122,221 78,554 73,032
Straight-line rent expenses and amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles (236) (377) 370 482 (98) (399) (2,607) (2,106)
Compensation expense-equity-based 752 752 1,918 308 308 308 728 148
Installation services - - 2,097 (4,058) 576 880 429 (65)
Transaction-related and restructuring charges 2,400 4,636 3,188 4,042 2,999 4,670 1,155 420
Other gain/loss, net 534 (956) 1,226 (285) 349 3 200 45
Digital Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,233 $ 88,659 $ 84,529 $ 80,886 $ 81,995 $ 82,287 $ 59,716 $ 45,177
Reconciliations GAAP to Non-(1)
($ in thousands) 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (37,321) $ (262,316) $ (20,686) $ 41,036 $ (141,260) $ (264,806) $ (140,575) $ (205,784)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling common interests in Operating Company (3,090) (22,862) (1,946) 4,311 (14,980) (27,896) (15,411) (22,651)
Net income (loss) attributable to common interests in Operating Company and common stockholders (40,411) (285,178) (22,632) 45,347 (156,240) (292,702) (155,986) (228,435)
Adjustments for Distributable Earnings (DE):
Transaction-related and restructuring charges 29,300 24,668 29,977 19,501 5,174 34,482 21,887 13,044
Non-real estate (gains) losses, excluding realized gains or losses of digital assets within the Corporate and Other segment 13,433 130,224 (52,611) 11,319 (151,773) 267,812 193,948 84,995
Net unrealized carried interest (58,775) 13,078 (7,375) (27,953) (6,485) 189 (5,734) (5,170)
Equity-based compensation expense 9,344 18,720 19,416 9,038 11,642 19,299 8,288 7,879
Depreciation and amortization 155,909 132,876 147,137 140,110 170,454 205,325 141,130 172,834
Straight-line rent revenue and expense (2,956) (2,548) (1,986) (1,925) (2,309) 17,225 (6,403) (6,281)
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market lease values, net (10) (248) (333) (172) (1,498) 6,005 (1,229) (1,440)
Impairment loss 12,184 23,799 (40,732) (8,210) 242,903 106,077 31,365 145,392
Gain from sales of real estate - 3 (197) (514) (2,969) (38,102) (26,566) (12,332)
Non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures (13,377) (1,372) (1,097) (1,349) (764) (226) (233) (300)
Debt prepayment penalties and amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premiums and discounts 5,238 98,465 36,685 7,651 10,196 45,627 25,034 4,296
Adjustment to reflect BRSP cash dividend declared (4,660) (9,089) (28,243) 9,478 (40,165) 55,648 (22,999) (18,207)
Preferred share redemption (gain) loss - - 2,127 2,865 - - - -
Income tax effect on certain of the foregoing adjustments - (589) 8,195 1,663 (42,536) (17,657) (8,764) (7,917)
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (91,676) (132,237) (105,150) (83,074) (15,334) (406,824) (223,136) (184,947)
DE from discontinued operations (5,958) (9,003) 11,467 (123,075) (25,874) (12,391) 4,025 5,579
After-tax DE $ 7,585 $ 1,569 $ (5,352) $ 700 $ (5,578) $ (10,213) $ (25,373) $ (31,010)
($ in thousands) 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20
After-tax DE $ 7,585 $ 1,569 $ (5,352) $ 700 $ (5,578) $ (10,213) $ (25,373) $ (31,010)
Interest expense included in DE 14,142 13,280 13,775 14,160 11,834 12,387 11,972 12,234
Income tax expense (benefit) included in DE (2,662) (6,849) 631 (12,638) (8,224) (5,613) (9,974) (5,310)
Preferred dividends 15,759 15,759 16,139 17,456 18,516 18,516 18,516 18,516
Earnings of equity method investments (6,982) (6,691) (6,441) (5,784) (6,216) (4,440) - -
Placement fee expense - - 603 2,102 4,767 40 823 -
Net realized carried interest and incentive fees - 1,172 (1,092) (7) (1,565) 11 140 248
Investment costs and non-revenue enhancing capital expenditures in DE 3,086 2,023 2,463 1,402 1,620 1,649 1,251 554
Non pro-rata allocation of income (loss) to noncontrolling interests - 231 231 231 223 201 201 (751)
Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,928 $ 20,494 $ 20,957 $ 17,622 $ 15,377 $ 12,538 $ (2,444) $ (5,519)

Disclaimer

Digitalbridge Group Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
08:48aDIGITALBRIDGE : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation (excel)
PU
08:38aDIGITALBRIDGE : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:38aDIGITALBRIDGE : Q2 2022 Supplemental Financial Presentation
PU
08:34aDIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08:31aEarnings Flash (DBRG) DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP Posts Q2 Revenue $289M
MT
08:31aDigitalBridge Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08/02DigitalBridge and Columbia Capital Launch Xenith IG Fiber Platform in Asia-Pacific
BU
08/02DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Industry Conferences in August 2022
BU
08/02Antin Infrastructure Partners To Acquire UK's Wildstone
MT
08/02DigitalBridge to Sell Wildstone to Antin Infrastructure Partners for Undisclosed Sum
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 153 M - -
Net income 2022 -325 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 3 276 M 3 276 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,48 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin J. Jenkins President & Chief Investment Officer
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-34.21%3 276
GECINA-20.02%7 348
THE GPT GROUP-19.56%5 779
MIRVAC GROUP-28.87%5 649
ICADE-24.37%3 660
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.82%3 427