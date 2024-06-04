DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:

June 4-6: Datacloud Global Congress 2024 – Cannes, France Chris Moon, Managing Director of DigitalBridge Credit will be participating in a keynote panel, “How Are We Managing M&A Headwinds?” on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:00 am CEST as well as the panel, “Datacloud Invest: Debate – How Are We Financing our Data Centers?” on the same day at 11:10 am CEST. Josh Joshi, Operating Partner at DigitalBridge, will be speaking as part of the panel, “Edge Expansion: When Will We See the Future of Generative AI at the Edge?” on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 11:50 am CEST. Senior management from DigitalBridge will be attending the event.

June 10-12: Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference – New York Ben Jenkins, President and Chief Investment Officer of DigitalBridge will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 8:45 am EDT. Senior management from DigitalBridge will conduct 1:1 meetings at the conference.

June 12: Goldman Sachs Digital Infrastructure Capital Markets Day – New York Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will kick-off the event with a fireside chat.



About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

