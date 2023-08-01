DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the TD Cowen 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit, which will take place in Boulder, CO.

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be delivering the keynote lunch fireside chat presentation alongside DigitalBridge portfolio company Zayo CEO Steve Smith on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 12:45pm MT.

Jonathan Adelstein, Managing Director, Head of Global Policy and Public Investment at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel “View from Washington: $45B for Broadband / ACP Expires? / 3-2 FCC” on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 2:55pm MT.

on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 2:55pm MT. Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801486585/en/