DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences March – April 2022

03/17/2022 | 06:51pm EDT
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming industry conferences:

March 29: 10th Annual South Wireless Summit, Nashville, TN

  • Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be delivering a keynote address on March 29, 2022, at 9:05 am ET.

April 7: NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate 26th Annual REIT Symposium, New York, NY

  • Marc Ganzi, President and CEO will participate in a panel discussion regarding digital infrastructure REITs on April 7, 2022, at 3:20pm ET.

April 25-27: DataCloud Global Congress 2022, Monaco

  • Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director and Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit will be participating in industry panel discussions on April 25th and 26th. Further details are available here.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $45 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 164 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -54,8x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 3 959 M 3 959 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Marc C. Ganzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacky Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Ann Curtin Non-Executive Chairman
Mark D. Serwinowski Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Liam Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-17.17%3 930
GECINA-9.19%9 053
MIRVAC GROUP-14.09%7 150
THE GPT GROUP-9.04%6 849
ICADE-11.09%4 673
SAFEHOLD INC.-27.96%3 563